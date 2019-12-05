WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 55, Pacific Bay Christian 24
The Cougars advanced to the semifinals of the KSG Memorial Tournament at Mills by beating the Eagles in a first-round game.
Half Moon Bay (2-0 overall) held PBC (0-1) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Leading 38-21 heading into the fourth quarter, the Cougars put the game away by outscoring the Eagles 19-3.
Girls’ soccer
Mercy-Burlingame 6, Castilleja 0
The Crusaders buried the Gators in a non-league meeting, taking control with four first-half goals.
Haylee Klingler scored a pair to lead Mercy (2-0 overall). Jacqueline Klingler, Izzy Bojorquez, Caroline Callagy and Emelie Englehardt rounded out the scoring for the Crusaders.
Mercy goaltender Rachael Taillon notched her second straight shutout to start the season.
TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
San Mateo 65, Terra Nova 52
The Bearcats improved to 3-0 in the Josh Gould Era, topping the Tigers in a non-league matchup.
Jackson Chew led the charge for San Mateo, pouring in 22 points.
Jordan Salgado scored 14 to lead Terra Nova (1-2), shooting 4 for 8 from behind the 3-point arc. AJ Ornelas chipped in with 10. Bourgan Guibadoulline grabbed three offensive rebounds on his way to a 7-rebound game.
Hillsdale 71, Half Moon Bay 60
Calvin Mader-Clark and Junior Cotton combined for 55 points to lead the Knights to the non-league win over the Cougars.
Mader-Clark, a 6-4 sophomore, went off for 33 points, with 12 coming in the second quarter alone. Cotton added 22 for Hillsdale (2-0 overall). Up 47-43 going into the fourth quarter, the Knights outscored HMB (0-1) 28-13 over the final eight minutes.
Mykola Ediger led the Cougars with 15 points. Lucas Meighan added 11 and Ben McKnight chipped in 10 for HMB.
Girls’ basketball
Carlmont 42, Fremont-Sunnyvale 16
After a slow start, the Scots put the pedal to the metal in the middle quarters to pull away from the tournament host Firebirds.
Trailing 8-5 after the first quarter, Carlmont (2-0 overall) scored 18 points in the second to lead 23-11 at halftime. The Scots put the game away in the third, outscoring Fremont 10-2 to lead 33-13 going into the fourth.
Donya Khonsari led a balanced Carlmont attack, scoring nine points, as nine Scots got on the score sheet.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 1, Castilleja 1
Megan Tinsley scored one minute into the second half as the SHP and Castilleja played to a draw.
Fiona Perkocha supplied the assist for SHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.