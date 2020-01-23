WEDNESDAY
Men’s college basketball
CSM 81, Foothill 70
Bulldogs freshman Bobb Arenas drained a school record nine 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points to lead College of San Mateo to a win over the Owls.
Arenas, a 6-2 guard out of Riordan, hit seven of his 3s in the first half as CSM (3-2 Coast North, 9-10 overall) built a 50-35 lead at halftime.
Foothill (2-3, 11-7) came roaring back to start the second half, scoring 17 unanswered points — including 10 from freshman guard Eric Norton (Menlo-Atherton) — to take a 52-50 lead.
But Arenas’ eighth 3 of the night put CSM back up, 53-52.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good, 57-56, on a Denzel McCollum (Serra) putback with 11:44 remaining. Jackie Luong nailed his fourth 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 CSM run for a 71-63 lead with 4:39 to play. Arenas dropped his ninth 3 with 2:17 left.
Norton led Foothill with 28 points as well.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 83, Crystal Springs 26
The Gators scored 27 points in each of the first two quarters to cruise past the Gryphons in WBAL play.
Aidan Braccia paced the offense for SHP (5-1 WBAL, 11-3 overall), as the Gators had five players score in double figures. Aidan Burke added 16, Jai Deshpande had 15, Harrison Carrington 12 and Charlie Selna chipped in 11 points for SHP.
Crystal Springs (1-5, 7-8) was led by Wilson Conn and Randy Wheadon, who each scored 10 points.
Carlmont 64, Burlingame 54
Tim Netane scored 23 points to lead the Scots to the win over the Panthers.
Carlmont (3-2 PAL South, 8-9 overall) trailed 14-13 after one quarter, but used a 15-0 run to start the second to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Netane, who also grabbed 12 rebounds offset a 25-point performance from Miles Klapper, who drained seven 3-pointers on the night for Burlingame (3-2, 12-5).
He was the only Panther to score in double figures. Jacob Yamagishi finished with 9 points.
Netane was helped by Joseph Seaman, who scored 10 points, 8 coming in the second half.
Other scores
Menlo-Atherton (5-0 PAL South, 14-3 overall) maintained its hold on first place with a 78-36 win over Aragon (3-2, 7-10). Sequoia (4-1, 8-9) remained a game back of the Bears with a 59-23 win over Capuchino (0-5, 2-14). El Camino (2-3 PAL North, 7-10 overall) won its second game in a row, dispatching Oceana (0-6, 1-15), 71-29.
Girls’ basketball
Aragon 51, Menlo-Atherton 40
The Dons took over sole possession of first place after beating the Bears in a battle of unbeatens.
Aragon (5-0 PAL South, 10-7 overall) led 23-17 at halftime before outscoring M-A (4-1, 9-8) 17-8 in the third quarter to take control.
Malia Latu led M-A, finishing with 12 points.
Westmoor 54, Terra Nova 43
The Rams remain the surprise of the PAL North with the win over the Tigers.
Westmoor (4-1 PAL North, 9-6 overall) trailed 15-6 after one quarter of play, but outscored Terra Nova (2-3, 4-12) 22-3 in the second to lead 28-18 at halftime.
Other scores
Sequoia (3-2 PAL South, 11-6 overall) squeaked past Capuchino (1-4, 7-10), 36-35.
TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Pinewood 57, Sacred Heart Prep 41
The Gators’ lead atop of the WBAL Foothill standings was brief as the loss to the Panthers drops SHP into a three-way tie.
SHP (3-1 WBAL, 11-5 overall) trailed 30-27 at halftime, but were outscored 28-14 over the second half by Pinewood (3-1, 14-1).
Megan Norris led the way for the Gators, scoring 17 points. Denise Stine finished with 10.
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Mercy-Burlingame 1
The Tigers stayed undefeated in WBAL Foothill Division play with the win over the Crusaders.
Makena Conneely scored once and assisted on another to lead NDB (3-0 WBAL Foothill, 7-2-3 overall). Taleah Mendoza and Athena Carvallo rounded out the scoring for the Tigers, who got assists from Stella Affrunti and Nora Isley.
Sequoia 6, El Camino 0
The Colts found out there is quite a gap between the Lake and Bay Division as the Ravens rolled to the non-league win.
Reese McKeon and Heather Benway each recorded a goal and an assist for Sequoia (4-1-5 overall). Nathalie Franco, Kelly Felix, Perla Cortes and Anika Huisman rounded out the scoring for the Ravens.
Menlo-Atherton 2, South City 1
The gap between the top of the Bay and Ocean divisions is not as large as thought as the Bears needed all their competitive experience to pull out the win over the Warriors.
Peyton Karp assisted on both goals for M-A (5-5-3 overall), with Lexi Quinn scoring in the first half and Alex Kraft supplying the game winner in the second.
The loss was only the second of the season for South City (10-2-1).
Hillsdale 3, Burlingame 0
The Knights were the only team from a lower division, the Ocean, to knockoff a Bay Division team as they scored three times in the second half.
Olivia Baer scored twice to lead Hillsdale (9-2-3 overall). Chase Nestor opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, while Nina Schmier assisted on the Baer’s second strike.
Burlingame falls to 6-3-4 with the loss.
Terra Nova 3, San Mateo 1
Sierra Pelleritti assisted on a pair of goals to help lead the Tigers past the Bearcats.
Marie Caruso, Sierra Alderson and Fabiola Delgado netted the goals for Terra Nova (3-8-1 overall), with Joy Palmer collecting an assist.
Karina Chaud scored for San Mateo (2-6) off an assist from Chloe Miran.
Woodside 1, Half Moon Bay 0
The Bay Division-leading Wildcats got a second-half goal to slip past the Cougars.
Katie Ryan converted a Rachel Mull pass into the game’s only goal for Woodside (10-1-1 overall).
Half Moon Bay falls to 2-9-1 with the loss.
Carlmont 6, Mills 0
The Scots scored three goals in each half to cruise past the Vikings.
Maddie Cunningham scored a pair of goals to lead Carlmont (9-3-2 overall). Soni Kanaya added a goal and an assist for the Scots, who also got goals from Katie Blondino, Mia Khouri and Sabrina Kelley.
Mills drops to 4-7 on the season.
