THURSDAY
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Burlingame 1
Victoria Vanos dominated the front row while Jessica Dean patrolled the back to lead Hillsdale (5-0 PAL Bay, 14-1 overall) to a key victory 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 in a battle of unbeatens in PAL Bay Division play. Hillsdale now holds its destiny in its own hands after taking outright control of first place. Vanos scored 17 kills and added eight service aces, and Dean totaled a season-high 22 digs. Burlingame (4-1, 8-4) falls into a second-place tie with Menlo-Atherton.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Sequoia 1
M-A (4-1, 7-3) got a double-double from Anna Ryan, who scored 13 kills, 14 assists and four aces, as the Bears earned a 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Sequoia (0-5, 0-6). Christina Kerr added 10 kills for M-A.
Half Moon Bay 3, South City 0
The Lady Cougars (5-0 PAL Ocean) stayed tied atop the PAL Ocean Division standings with Terra Nova after a sweep 25-7, 25-7, 25-20 over South City (0-5). Connor Black scored six service aces for HMB.
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Crusaders (1-2 WBAL Foothill, 4-5 overall) swept 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 past Notre Dame-San Jose, fronted by four blocks from senior Gianna Lumanlan. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Mufarreh paced Mercy with eight kills, while junior Raquel Calderon recorded 13 digs.
In other action …
Aragon (3-2 PAL Bay, 5-8 overall) swept 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 past San Mateo (0-5, 4-6); Carlmont (2-2 PAL Bay, 9-10 overall) won in four sets 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16 over Woodside (1-4, 3-7); Terra Nova (5-0 PAL Ocean) swept 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 past Westmoor (2-3, 6-6); El Camino (4-1 PAL Ocean) came back for a 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 win over Capuchino (2-3). … Sacred Heart Prep (3-0) stayed on top of the WBAL Foothill Division standings, handing Notre Dame-Belmont (2-1) it’s first league loss, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 7, Woodside 0
The Lady Scots (4-1 PAL Bay, 6-1 overall) earned a key win, and convincingly so, sweeping past Woodside (4-1, 4-2) to move the two teams into a second-place tie in the PAL Bay Division standings. No. 2 doubles Ashwika Narayan and Brook Franaszek came back to defeat Madeline Lee and Kailyn Holty 2-6, 6-3 (10-2) to secure the sweep, while the rest of the Carlmont lineup won in straight sets. The Scots and the Wildcats now sit in second place behind undefeated Menlo-Atherton.
Menlo-Atherton 6, San Mateo 1
M-A No. 1 Tessa Ellingson led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Katie Hong as the Bears (5-0 PAL Bay, stayed undefeated in PAL Bay play. M-A swept through singles play, with No. 2 Emma Williams, No. 3 Lila Motamedi and No. 4 Mara Williams also earning sweeps. San Mateo No. 2 doubles Zoe Louis and Lucy Ko earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amelia Kratzer and Riley Goldman.
Burlingame 6, Hillsdale 1
The Panthers (3-2 PAL Bay, 4-4 overall) swept singles play to take down Hillsdale (1-4, 4-5). No. 1 single Mila Mulready led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win; No. 2 Kelli Eng won 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Ella Rafferty won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 4 Michele Moshkovoy won 6-3, 6-2. Hillsdale No. 2 doubles Tianna Waring and Mia Feltsman earned the Lady Knights’ only victory with a 4-6, 7-5 (10-6) comeback.
Aragon 7, Half Moon Bay 0
The Lady Dons (2-3 PAL Bay) swept every set of singles play backed by No. 1 Varsa Jawadi’s 6-0, 6-1 win over Charlotte Ragozin. No. 2 Jessica Fu, No. 3 Simran Bal and No. 4 Annie Saban also earned victories.
Westmoor 5, Terra Nova 2
The Lady Rams (4-1 PAL Ocean) swept doubles play to remain in the mix atop the PAL Ocean Division standings. No. 1 doubles Emerald Hue and Emily Rostrata set the tone with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory, while No. 2 doubles Jasmine Ma and Ashley Lin won 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 doubles Mikayla Woo and Spencer Baioni won 6-4, 6-0. Westmoor remains in second place in the Ocean standings, one game back of first-place Sequoia.
Mills 6, El Camino 1
Third-place Mills (5-2 PAL Ocean) swept doubles play with No. 1 doubles Allison Lo and Rachelle Cheng earning a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. No. 2 doubles Rama Abdullah and Akeyla Harper came back for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win, while No. 3 doubles Erika Kita and Natalie Manuel won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. No. 1 single Yasmeen Juhar earned El Camino’s only win 6-1, 7-5.
Oceana 6, South City 1
The Sharks (3-2 PAL Ocean) got wins from No. 2 single Sharon Liang, No. 3 Diane Dao and No. 4 Kate Kohn, with No. 1 doubles Juliana Woehl and Isabella Escobar also winning 6-0, 6-0. The four wins were significant for Oceana in that they settled the win on the court, with No. 2 and 3 doubles wins also being awarded to the Sharks via South City (0-4-1) forfeit.
Girls’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 244, Menlo School 263
Hailey Kim fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Gators to the WBAL victory over the rival Knights at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Joelle Kim finished with a 41 for SHP (4-3).
SHP was led by Mischa Chaikovsky, who carded a 42. Neha Lalia finished with a 46 for the Knights.
San Mateo 244, Carlmont 273
Lindsey Huang shot an even-par 35 to lead the Bearcats to the win over the Scots at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Hannah Sangha finished with a 38 for San Mateo (4-2). Carlmont (2-4) got a 42 from Kiana Flores and a 48 from Ellie Molholm.
Menlo-Atherton 242, Burlingame 303
Nathalie Benrey took low-round honors with a i-over 36 in the
Bears’ win over the Panthers at Poplar Creek.
Katie Spivakovsky carded a 42 for M-A (5-2) as well.
Brooklyn Arcenal and Sydnie Hilliard both shot 56s to lead Burlingame (0-6).
Aragon 266, Mills 269
The Dons had three players shoot sub-50 rounds to help them get past the Vikings at Poplar Creek.
Bridget Stewart had a 48 Aragon (5-2), Layla Adle and Grace Tao both had 50s.
Molly O’Dea had the low round of the day for Mills (1-6), carding a 45.
Sequoia 202, El Camino 239
The Ravens stayed unbeaten in Ocean Division matches, beating the Colts at Mariners’ Point Golf Center in Foster City.
Gianna Flores led Sequoia (5-0), finishing with a 34. Noelle Bargainer came in with a 37 for the Ravens.
El Camino (0-4) was led by Kayla Ikuma, who finished with a 42.
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 17, Mills 2
Peyton Jensen scored six goals to help lead the Bearcats to the Ocean Division win over the Vikings.
Jordan Galea scored six times for San Mateo, while Lydia Finn netted a hat trick.
In other action …
Terra Nova beat Mercy-Burlingame 14-8 at Aragon, while Half Moon Bay topped Capuchino 10-6 in San Bruno.
Boys’ water polo
Sequoia 10, San Mateo 9, OT
Jack Lanham scored three goals for the Ravens, who needed extra time to beat the Bearcats.
In other action …
Terra Nova beat Priory 19-2. … Half Moon Bay had no problems with Capuchino in a 19-3 victory.
