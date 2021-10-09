THURSDAY
Volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Palo Alto 0
The Gators (14-3) got back in the win column with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 non-league win over Palo Alto (12-9). Sophomore setter Isabella Marco recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 15 assists while adding six digs and a block, while senior setter Millie Muir totaled eight kills, eight digs and 20 assists. Libero Iris O’Connor paced SHP with 20 assists.
Summit Shasta 3, Design Tech 0
Senior outside hitter Kristen Huddleston led the way for the Black Bears (7-0 PSAL, 18-2 overall) with 10 kills for a 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 sweep of Design Tech (4-3, 6-4). Sophia Lim added four blocks for Summit Shasta. Design Tech was paced by sophomore Kendall Lee’s four kills and three blocks.
Half Moon Bay 3, Mills 0
The Cougars (9-0 PAL Ocean, 16-3 overall) kept their unbeaten league record intact with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Mills (2-7, 2-10). Grace Bigelow led the way from the service line with six aces, while Natalie Inglis added three aces and 12 digs. Mia Etheridge also scored three aces to go with her team-high nine kills.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Carlmont 0
Menlo-Atherton and Aragon (each 6-3 in PAL Bay) are locked in a significant race for third place in the PAL Bay Division, as the three top finishers in the league earn automatic bids to the CCS playoffs. The two teams kept pace, with the Bears sweeping 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 past Carlmont (3-6). Anna Ryan continues to crush it off the side, totaling 15 kills for the Bears. Junior Clara Cronin paced the back row with 19 digs.
Hillsdale 3, San Mateo 0
The Lady Knights (9-0 PAL Bay, 18-1 overall) made quick work of crosstown San Mateo (1-8, 5-9) with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 sweep. Victoria Vanos and Jessica Dean recorded their usual double-doubles, with Vanos going for 15 kills and 14 digs while hitting at a .438 clip with just one hitting error, while Dean totaled 10 kills and 12 digs.
Burlingame 3, Woodside 1
The Panthers (8-1 PAL Bay, 12-5 overall) overcame a second-set hiccup to earn a 25-16, 19-25, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Woodside (2-7, 4-11). Emma Madden scored a double-double for Burlingame with 17 kills and 10 digs, while Kristi Lee patrolled the back row with 20 digs. With the win, the Panthers maintain a stronghold on second place in the PAL Bay Division, two games ahead of third-place Aragon and Menlo-Atherton.
In other action …
Aragon (6-3 PAL Bay) defeated Sequoia (1-8) in four sets 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 28-26; Terra Nova (8-1 PAL Ocean) swept 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 past South City; El Camino (7-2 PAL Ocean) swept 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 past Jefferson (1-8); Capuchino (5-4 PAL Ocean) swept 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 past Westmoor (4-5).
Girls’ golf
Aragon 246, Carlmont 250
The Lady Dons (6-4 PAL Bay) won a close one at Poplar Creek, paced by their top two placers Sofia Dioli and Grace Tao. Dioli medaled by shooting a 42 and Tao followed with a 44, while Bridget Stewart added a 48. Carlmont (3-7) was paced by Kiana Flores with a 45.
Hillsdale 234, Burlingame 294
Ashlyn Johnson medaled with a 37 to lead the Lady Knights (10-0 PAL Bay) at Poplar Creek with their 10th straight win in PAL Bay competition. Chase Nestor added a 43 and Jacqui Landucci a 48 for Hillsdale. Ellie Dowd paced Burlingame (0-10) with a 53.
El Camino 214, Half Moon Bay 234
El Camino’s Francesca Junio medaled with a 35 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. Mikayla Levine backed up Junio’s effort with a 43, Rochelle Perez a 44, Mariah Flores a 45 and Ali Playda a 47 to give the Lady Colts (2-7 PAL Ocean) a solid team card across the board. Half Moon Bay (0-7) was paced by Xochitl Godoy, spelt correctly, with a 39.
Girls’ tennis
Woodside 4, Hillsdale 3
The Wildcats (5-4 PAL Bay) earned a critical victory with their doubles teams leading the way. No. 1 doubles Carmen Bechtel and Annabelle Bechtel, No. 2 doubles Madeline Lee and Kailyn Holty and No. 3 doubles Adin Heldand and Claire Cook all swept to help Woodside take outright control of fourth place in the PAL Bay standings, with the top four finishers in the league qualifying for the postseason. Woodside No. 4 single Camilla Jerng won the clincher with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Chloe Goh.
Burlingame 5, Aragon 2
The Panthers (6-3 PAL Bay) swept doubles play to hand Aragon (4-5) a key loss, knocking the Lady Dons into fifth place in the PAL Bay standings. No. 1 doubles Annika Ganguly and Molly Waachhorst, No. 2 doubles Kaleia Isabella Lazarov and No. 3 doubles Shreya Arjun and KExin Zhang all swept their matches. Burlingame also got singles wins from No. 1 Mila Mulready won 6-3, 6-4 and No. 4 Michelle Moshkovoy 6-1, 6-2.
Sacred Heart Prep 7, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Gators (1-5 WBAL, 4-10 overall) earned their first West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division win of the year with a sweep past Notre Dame-Belmont at College of San Mateo. Sacred Heart Prep No. 4 single Katie Sinclair dropped the only set of the day for the Gators, but bounced back for a 1-6, 6-4 (10-4) victory.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Buchanan 7
The Gators opened with a convincing win in the three-day Elite 12 Tournament at Harvard-Westlake. Luke Weigle led the way for SHP with three goals, while Luke Johnston, Gavin West and Hassen Hove scored two apiece.
Hillsdale 14, Priory 6
Josiah Yeager lit it up — again — with a 10-goal output to lead the Knights (7-1 PAL Ocean) over Priory (1-7). Billy DelChiaro added four goals and five assists, while goalkeeper Justin McClure recorded 20 saves and nine assists.
Terra Nova 11, San Mateo 7
The Tigers won a fun one at home over San Mateo (2-6), riding four goals from Donovan Potter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.