THURSDAY
Volleyball
Menlo School 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
Menlo setter Hanna Hoffman recorded a triple-double to lead the Lady Knights (4-0 WBAL Foothill, 20-5 overall) to a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 victory in a battle of West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division unbeatens. Hoffman totaled 14 kills, 12 digs and 16 assists to front the sweep, including a pivotal comeback win in Game 2. Hoffman’s fellow setter, senior Zoe Gregory, led the Knights with 26 assists. Senior outside hitter Sharon Nejad added 13 kills, and Hallie MacDonald defended for a team-high 14 digs. The loss snaps a nine-match winning streak for the Gators (3-1, 13-2).
Half Moon Bay 3, Terra Nova 1
The Cougars (7-0 PAL Ocean, 14-3 overall) took outright control of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division with a 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 win at archrival Terra Nova (6-1, 10-7). HMB maintained a balanced attack, paced by Iris Grant with a team-high 12 kills. Shea Wakasa added nine kills, while Mia Ethridge, Jasmine Standez and Emily Jenar totaled eight kills apiece.
Burlingame 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Lady Panthers (6-1 PAL Bay, 10-5 overall) maintained outright control of second place in the PAL Bay Division with s 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19 win at Menlo-Atherton (4-3, 8-9). Emma Madden and Anna Ryan each recorded double-doubles for Burlingame. Madden recorded 16 kills and 11 digs, while Ryan matched the team-high of 16 kills while adding 15 assists and three blocks. The Bears now fall into a third-place tie with Aragon.
In other action …
Aragon (4-3 PAL Bay, 6-9 overall) defeated Woodside (2-5, 6-8) sweeping 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 to move into a third-place tie with Menlo-Atherton in the PAL Bay Division standings; first-place Hillsdale (7-0, 16-1) defeated Carlmont in four sets 24-26, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17; Sequoia (1-6 PAL Bay, 1-13 overall) defeated San Mateo (1-6, 5-7) in five sets 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13 to earn its first win of the season; El Camino (5-2 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) defeated South City (0-7, 0-15) in straight sets 25-15, 25-7, 25-15; Capuchino (4-3 PAL Ocean, 8-4 overall) defeated Mills (2-5 PAL Ocean) in four sets 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12; and Westmoor defeated Jefferson in three sets 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.
Girls’ golf
South City 198, Sequoia 220
Sophomore Isabel Amores had a hole-in-one to help the Warriors blitz Mariner’s Point Golf Center and the Ravens in a PAL Ocean Division match.
The win gives South City (7-1) a one-game lead over Sequoia (5-2) in the Ocean Division standings.
Using a 7 iron, Amores aced the 124-yard sixth hole at the Foster City facility, this came after a birdie on 94-yard fourth hole, as she tied with teammate Alyssa Batang for low-round honors with 36s. Nida Ciurrier Herzallah was a shot back with a 37.
Sequoia was led by Noelle Bargainer, who finished with a 40.
Hillsdale 241, Carlmont 258
The Knights stayed unbeaten in Bay Division play, beating the Scots at Poplar Creek.
Ashlyn Johnson finished with a 3-over 38 to lead Hillsdale. Carlmont was paced by Ellie Molholm’s 45.
Harker 228, Sacred Heart Prep 257
The Gators fell to the WBAL-leading Eagles at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Mischa Chaikovsky led SHP (5-4) with a 46. Allison Yang earned low-round honors for Harker (6-0), finishing with a 40.
Girls’ tennis
Hillsdale 4, San Mateo 3
Hillsdale’s Robyn Matsumoto outlasted San Mateo’s Katie Hong in three sets to give the Knights the PAL Bay Division victory.
Matsumoto won 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 as Hillsdale swept the four singles matches.
Keaton Fritts and Alicia Chan combined for a 6-1, 6-3 win for the Bearcats at No. 1 doubles.
In other action …
Crystal Springs solidified its hold on second place in the WBAL Foothill Division standings following a 6-1 win over Sacred Heart Prep. … Menlo-Atherton did not drop a set and did not lose more than five games as they swept past Half Moon Bay 7-0. … Menlo cruised past Notre Dame-Belmont 7-0. … Burlingame moved past Woodside in the Bay Division standings into third place with a 6-1 victory. … Mills barely held on to second place in the Ocean Division standings, slipping past Terra Nova 4-3. … Westmoor stayed on the Mills’ heels following a 7-0 win over Capuchino. … El Camino topped rival South City 6-1.
