THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 5, Sequoia 0
The Panthers continue to surge as they spanked the Ravens in their PAL Bay Division opener.
Amalie Pianim, who exploded on the scene as a freshman before focusing on club play her sophomore and juniors seasons, is back with the Panthers and it’s like she never left. The senior striker netted a hat trick. Talia Aboiukhalil and Elise Spenner rounded out the goal scoring for Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 8-1 overall). Dana Brooks, Sofie Rodriguez and Ella Macko each earned assists for the Panthers.
Sequoia (0-1-1, 7-2-1) are still looking for its first Bay Division victory.
Carlmont 5, South City 0
Two games into the Ocean Division and the Scots have outscored the opposition 11-0. Thursday, Maya Blodgett had a pair of goals to lead Carlmont (2-0, 7-2-2). Kaylee Kim and Kathryn Kelly each had a goal and an asssist, while Emily Gerhlein Allen rounded out the scoring.
South City falls to 0-1 in Ocean play and 3-5 overall.
Terra Nova 4, Capuchino 0
The Tigers scored three first-half goals to take control in the Ocean Division win over the Mustangs.
Devon Benham paced the offense for Terra Nova (2-0, 4-5-1), scoring twice and assisting on a third goal. Madison Donati scored twice as well for the Tigers, while Shellsea Gutierrez and Madison Shurko each notched assists.
Capuchino fell to 2-8 overall and are 0-2 in Ocean play.
In other action …
San Mateo won its Lake Division opener with a forfeit over Westmoor; Hillsdale and Menlo-Atherton battled to a scoreless draw in a Bay Division matchup.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 54, Oceana 31
In a rescheduled game, the Grizzlies rolled to the PAL North win over the Sharks.
BrookLynn Daniel sscored 17 points to lead Jefferson (1-0 PAL North, 9-3 overall), while Jerzey Gallegos added 12.
Notre Dame-Belmont 42, Menlo School 29
Coming a buzzer-beating win Tuesday, the Tigers improved to 2-0 in early WBAL play by beating the Knights.
NDB (2-0 WBAL, 7-2 overall) held Menlo (1-1, 5-4) to single-digit scoring over the final three quarters. Abby and Ally Co, twins who transferred from Half Moon Bay after last season, paced the Tigers, scoring 14 and 14 points, respectively.
Sharon Nejad led Menlo, finishing with nine points.
