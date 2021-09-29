TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 7, Hillsdale 0
The Dons lost only one set in the sweep of the rival Knights.
Varsha Jawadi, at No. 1 singles, and No. 3 singles player Anne He both lost only one game. Aragon’s Annie Saban and Mana Ueno, playing at No. 3 doubles, won 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles match was the only to go to three sets. Aragon’s Phoebe Lin and Katie Yue won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-4. The Hillsdale tandem of Mia Feltsman and Tianna Waring rolled to a second-set victory, 6-0, but the Dons’ duo pulled out the win with a 10-6 decision in a third-set, super tiebreak.
MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 25, Capuchino 8
The Knights scored 11 goals in the third period on their way to the lopsided win over the Mustangs.
Hillsdale (4-1 PAL Ocean) was led by Josiah Yeager, who scored seven goals and assisted on three others. Joey Ciardella also had a 10-point game with six goals and four assists. Billy DelChiaro finished with six goals and three assists, while Hillsdale goalie Justin McClure finished with 21 saves and added five assists.
Dylan Singo led Capuchino (0-5) with three goals.
Terra Nova 15, Half Moon Bay 9
Donovan Potter scored 11 goals for the Tigers to stay undefeated in Ocean Division play.
Emil Guibadouline added four goals in the win for Terra Nova (5-0).
Half Moon Bay (4-1) suffered its first league loss.
In other action …
San Mateo (2-4) got past Priory (0-5), 9-6.
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 9, Mercy-Burlingame 4
Leading 5-3 at halftime, the Bearcats shut out the Crusaders in the third period to take control in their Ocean Division victory.
Peyton Jensen led the offense for San Mateo (4-2), scoring five goals. Lydia Finn added a pair, while Bella Choi and Terri Ziv each scored one goal apiece.
Mercy-Burlingame falls to 1-4 in Ocean play.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (4-1) got past Terra Nova (2-3) in a goal-scoring frenzy, 17-14. … Hillsdale (5-0) continue to lead the Ocean Division after a 5-1 win over Capuchino (2-3).
Girls’ tennis
Hillsdale 239, Menlo-Atherton 244
The Knights continue to pace the PAL Bay Division, knocking off the Bears at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo to stay undefeated in league play.
Ashlyn Johnson led the way for Hillsdale (6-0 PAL Bay), finishing with a 6-over 41. Ava Saiki was a stroke back with a 42 and Chase Nestor carded a 49.
Nathalie Benrey and Katie Spivakovsky tied for low-round honors for M-A (5-3), with both finishing with 5-over 40s.
