TUESDAY
Girls’ golf
San Mateo 244, Aragon 247
Lindsey Huang and Hannah Sangha helped the Bearcats stave off the Dons at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Huang earned low-round honors for San Mateo, finishing with a 1-under 34. Sangha finished with a 3-over 38.
Aragon was led by Bridget Stewart and Grace Tao, who both carded 45s.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 5, Woodside 2
The Dons beat the Wildcats to move into a third-place with Woodside in the PAL Bay Division standings.
Aragon (4-4 PAL Bay) was dominant in the four singles. Led by Varsha Jawadi’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, the Dons lost only eight games over eight sets.
Woodside (4-4) won two of the three doubles matches, led by Annabelle and Carmen Bechtel’s 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1doubles.
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame 19, Carlmont 1
Natalie Sullivan Wu scored five goals and Giselle Ortiz added four as the Panthers cruised past the Scots in a PAL Bay Division match.
Girls’ golf
Menlo-Atherton 270, Mills 309
Nathalie Benrey and Katie Spivakovsky each shot 41s to lead the Bears to the win over the Vikings at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Morgan Nguyen had the low round for Mills, finishing with a 58.
