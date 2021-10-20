MONDAY

Girls’ water polo

Woodside 12, Notre Dame-Belmont 3

Sophie Simpson had nine saves and two assists, while Liz Warren scored three goals to lead the Wildcats (7-3 PAL Bay) past the Tigers in a PAL Bay Division match.

Caroline Turk did her best in goal for NDB (2-8) finishing with 10 saves. Olivia Semien, Stella Jaunich and Mallory Moore each scored a goal for the Tigers.

Aragon 9, Carlmont 3

Ruby Vogel scored three times to lead the Dons (5-3) past the Scots.

Sydney Phan led Carlmont (1-10) with two goals.

In other action …

Menlo-Atherton (8-1) cruised past Sequoia (1-9) 18-5. … In boys’ games, Aragon (6-1) slipped past Carlmont, 8-6. … Menlo-Atherton (8-0) tripled up Mills (1-6) 18-6.

Girls’ golf

Harker 228, Sacred Heart Prep 267

Tina Xu shot a 41 and Allison Yang a 42 to lead the Eagles (10-0 WBAL) past the Gators at Bay View Golf Club.

Mischa Chaikovsky led SHP (6-6), finishing with a 49.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription