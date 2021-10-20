MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Woodside 12, Notre Dame-Belmont 3
Sophie Simpson had nine saves and two assists, while Liz Warren scored three goals to lead the Wildcats (7-3 PAL Bay) past the Tigers in a PAL Bay Division match.
Caroline Turk did her best in goal for NDB (2-8) finishing with 10 saves. Olivia Semien, Stella Jaunich and Mallory Moore each scored a goal for the Tigers.
Aragon 9, Carlmont 3
Ruby Vogel scored three times to lead the Dons (5-3) past the Scots.
Sydney Phan led Carlmont (1-10) with two goals.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (8-1) cruised past Sequoia (1-9) 18-5. … In boys’ games, Aragon (6-1) slipped past Carlmont, 8-6. … Menlo-Atherton (8-0) tripled up Mills (1-6) 18-6.
Girls’ golf
Harker 228, Sacred Heart Prep 267
Tina Xu shot a 41 and Allison Yang a 42 to lead the Eagles (10-0 WBAL) past the Gators at Bay View Golf Club.
Mischa Chaikovsky led SHP (6-6), finishing with a 49.
