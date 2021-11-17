Boys’ water polo
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep 18, No. 8 Valley Christian 3
The Gators and Warriors matched up for the second time in a week and like the Central Coast Section semifinals a week ago, SHP came away with the victory in the quarterfinals of the CIF Nor Cal tournament.
SHP (30-4) got all the scoring it would need with a seven-goal first period.
Jack Vort filled it up for the Gators, scoring a game-high five goals. Hassen Hove added a hat trick for SHP, while Gavin West scored twice. SHP goaltender Griff Price finished with eight saves.
The Gators will host No. 4 Campolindo-Moraga in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Nor Cal championship game is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday.
No. 3 De La Salle-Concord 17, No. 6 Menlo School 16
The Knights’ second-half rally came up just short as they saw their season end with a loss to the Spartans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Northern California regional tournament.
Menlo School (16-13 overall) trailed 11-7 at half. The Knights scored five in the third period to cut the deficit to 14-12. Overall, Menlo outscored DLS 9-6 in the second half, but still fell short.
UC Santa Barbara-bound Greg Hilderbrand led the Menlo offense, scoring all six of his goals in the second half. Jack Murad added a team-high three assists for the Knights.
Girls’ water polo
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep 13, No. 5 Campolino-Moraga 5
The Gators, the CCS Open Division runners-ups, advanced to the semfinals of the CIF Northern California regional tournament with a 13-5 win over the Cougars.
SHP ((27-4) will go on the road to Moraga Thursday to take on top-seeded Miramonte at 5 p.m. in a semifinal match. Miramonte beat No. 8 Clovis, 11-1.
Girls’ basketball
Carion takes over Jefferson girls’ basketball program
Paul Carion, who led the South City girls’ basketball team to the 2018 Central Coast Section Division III title, will take over the Jefferson girls’ program.
Carion stepped down as the South City coach following the 2018-19 season. Carion replaces his daughter, Marisa Igafo, who took over as the Grizzlies’ coach prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. Carion said in an email his daughter got a promotion at work which takes away her flexibility to be a coach.
Carion served as an assistant under Igafo and has been working with the team since the summer and through the fall.
“It’s been a smooth transition,” Carion said in the email.
School administration
Sacred Heart Prep names new athletic director
Jason Armstrong, who has served as Sacred Heart Prep’s assistant athletic director for the last three years, was promoted to assistant principal of athletics, beginning July 1, 2022.
Armstrong will succeed Frank Rodriguez as both assistant principal and head athletic director. Rodriguez has been at the school for 17 years and has served as AD for the last 16. During his tenure, SHP teams won more than 50 Central Coast Section team championships.
Armstrong is a 2004 graduate of Menlo School starred in baseball at Trinity University and reached the double-A level in the Toronto Blue Jays system.
“Coach Armstrong, through his work ethic and expertise, has become a trusted and invaluable member of the SHP’s athletics team. I am thrilled that he will be carrying on the legacy of excellence developed under Frank Rodriguez’s watch,” said Bret Simon, Sacred Heart Prep’s all-schools athletic director.
