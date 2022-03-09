TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, Burlingame 2
The Dons rebounded from a lopsided loss to PAL favorite Menlo-Atherton to down the Panthers, against whom the Dons will be fighting for a playoff berth.
Aragon (3-1 PAL Bay) swept all three doubles matches in dominating fashion to post the win. Ethan Chinn and Amatai Smyla, at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Yossi Moff and Jack Murphy both won thier matches at love. The No. 1 doubles teams of Thomas Nie and Keiya Wada dropped only three games in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Ari Mishra-Agoram gave Burlingame (1-2) a win at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-4. Chinmay Rao won the other point for the Panthers, winning 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
College baseball
Skyline 13, Cañada 1
The Trojans opened Coast North play by routing the rival Colts.
Conor Hourigan (Aragon) and Matt Bergan (Menlo-Atherton) combined on the mound to throw a four hitter. Hourigan got the start and worked six innings, allowing one run on three hits. Bergan went the final three, giving up a hit as the pair combined for 10 strikeouts.
Jesse Pierce (Arbor View, Las Vegas) and Carlos Solis (South City) paced the offense for Skyline (1-0, 14-2), as each drove in three runs. Jace Jeremiah (Aragon) added a pair of RBIs, as did Max Coupe (Menlo-Atherton), who hit a home run. Levi Stubbles (El Camino) also had two RBIs for the Trojans.
Tommy Ozawa (San Mateo) doubled for Cañada (0-1, 4-13)
MONDAY
Softball
Capuchino 4, St. Ignatius 0
The Mustangs scratched out single runs in the first, third and fifth innings to beat the host Wildcats in a non-league game.
Nohemi Livingston went the distance in the circle for Capuchino (2-0), scattering six hits while striking out nine. Katalina Ngaluafe, Madison Choi, Alexis Centeno and Livingston each drove in a run for the Mustangs.
Rhianna Duri and Olivia Levitt led the SI (1-2) offense with two hits apiece.
Sequoia 11, Mountain View 2
A five-run top of the seventh turned a 6-2 Ravens lead into a rout of the Spartans.
Sequoia (2-2) had four players with two RBIs apiece: Emerson Seevers, Gigi Odom, Mackenzie Jackson and Talia Tokheim.
Odom, Jackson and Tokheim each had three hits, with Jackson hitting a double and Tokheim a home run.
Ainsley Waddell was nearly unhittable in the circle. She allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out 15.
It was the first loss of the season for Mountain View (2-1).
Menlo-Atherton 26, Emery 6
The Bears scored six runs in each of the first and second innings and then put the game away with a nine-run third for a 15-run, mercy-rule victory.
Ashlyn Roeder went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored for M-A (3-4). Celestiana Tanielu drove in four runs for the Bears, Danielle Koo had three RBIs while Donnabella Gaetano and Emily Travers each drove in a pair for the Bears.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 190, Woodside 254
The Dons set a blistering pace at Peninsula Golf and Country Club, with all five golfers shooting sub-40 rounds.
Leading the way was Sam Igaki, who fired an even-round 36. Lequan Wang, who as Leo Wang finished second at the 2021 CCS finals, finished with a 1-over 37 Monday.
But it was the trio of Alex Kao, Ethan Martin and Isaiah Lott who helped Aragon (2-0) to one of the best rounds in school history as all three finished with 3-over 39s.
Boys’ volleyball
San Mateo 3, South City 0
The Bearcats had little trouble with the Warriors, posting a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win.
Ib Masri finished with eight kills and four service aces for San Mateo. Jeremy Yang added six kills and three aces, while Abe Yeager had five kills for the Bearcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.