MONDAY
Boys’ golf
Hillsdale 216, Woodside 260
Alejandro Formosa led the Knights to the PAL win over the Wildcats at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo.
Formosa, a sophomore, shot a 1-over 38 to lead low-round honors. Taiga Sobiasima carded a 41 for Hillsdale, Maddo Meighan a 42 and Awdon Gutierrez a 47 for the Knights.
Woodside was led by Michael Albanese who shot a 45. Everett Benjamin had a 46 for the Wildcats.
Burlingame 205, Aragon 215, San Mateo 228
The Panthers handed the Dons their first loss of the season as they both beat San Mateo at Peninsula Golf & Country Club.
Burlingame’s worst score was 43 and the Panthers were led by Andres Valldeju, who shot a 2-over 39. Zach Newman added a 41 for the Panthers.
Lequan Wang posted the low score for Aragon for the fourth match in a row, firing a 1-under 36. Sam Higaki came in with an even-par 37 and Noah Finberg carded a 47.
San Mateo’s Parker Pilotte tied Wang for low-rond honors, also carding a 36 for San Mateo. Oscar Morganstern added a 41 for the Bearcats.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 5, Burlingame 4
Tyler Wong hit his second home run of the season, driving in three runs to lead the Gators past the Panthers.
Devin Saltzgaber earned the win on the mound for SHP (4-1-1), working five innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Daniel Gee earned a wobbly save, giving up a run in the top of the seventh as Burlingame (3-1) cut its deficit to 5-4.
Dylan Kall drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers.
Jefferson 17, Galileo 1
Matthew Garcia drove in four runs to lead the Grizzlies to the rout of the Lions for their first win of the season.
Tyler Louie went 4-for-4 with four runs scored for Jefferson (1-2), which led 5-0 before erupting for 12 runs over the fourth and fifth innings.
Half Moon Bay 17, San Lorenzo Valley 4
The Cougars scored 17 runs on 14 hits, overcoming six errors to beat the Cougars in a non-league game.
Aidan Vazquez and Kai Zanette each drove in three runs, with Zanette drilling a triple. Liam Harrington, who picked up the win on the mound, also had a strong day at the plate, cracking a triple and scoring four runs. PJ Modena tripled and scored three times while Trevor Coruccini had three hits and also scored three times for HMB (4-3).
Softball
Sacred Heart Cathedral 10, Terra Nova 7
Greta Borgren, Maddie Donati, Gianna Tassio and Kalia Shimizu each drove in a run for the Tigers, but they could not keep the Irish off the board in a non-league loss.
Terra Nova falls to 1-2 with the loss.
