MONDAY
Baseball
Capuchino 7, Terra Nova 6, 8 innings
The Mustangs needed an extra inning to get past the Tigers in a non-league game.
Capuchino (11-2) rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a five-run fifth to take a 6-4 lead. But Terra Nova (1-6) scored twice in the top of the seventh to force the eighth inning, with Cap walking off with the win.
Michael Riordan tripled in drove in three runs, going 2-for-4 at the plate to pace the offense for Capuchino. Ryan Burton was 2-for-4 with an RBI as well for the Mustangs.
Declan Mendel earned the win on the mound, pitching 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Caleb Catalano had a big day at the plate for Terra Nova, with a homer, double and four RBIs while going 4-for-4. Vincent Smith was 4-for-4 with a double for the Tigers.
In other action …
South City (3-7) buried Mission (0-4) in a non-league game, 17-0.
Woodside Priory (7-0) topped Jefferson (2-4), 13-5.
Softball
Woodside 11, Sacred Heart Cathedral 10
The Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off the Irish in a non-league meeting to earn their first win of the season, while handing SHC its first loss.
Woodside (1-5) trailed 8-4 after two innings, but tied the game with a four-run third. SHC (8-1) retook the lead with a run in the fourth, but Woodside answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Irish took a 10-9 lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Wildcats won it in the bottom of the seventh.
Lacey Barstad, Brooke Faure and Kelly Baek all drove in two runs for the Wildcats, with Baek collecting a double and triple among her three hits.
Faure went the distance in picking up the win, striking out six without a walk.
Menlo-Atherton 10, Fremont-Sunnyvale 6
A nine-run bottom of the first propelled the Bears to the win over the Firebirds in a non-league win.
Danielle Koo led the way for M-A (3-3), going 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Gigi Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Bears as well.
Koo also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs on two hits in four innings of work. Her freshman sister, Elise Koo, pitched the final three innings.
Terra Nova 23, Jefferson 2
The Tigers scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning on their way to the make-up win over the Grizzlies in a game that was called after four innings because of the 15-run mercy rule.
This game postponed from March 15. Terra Nova scored 23 runs on just seven hits.
Neveah Mauricio homered and drove in a pair of runs for Terra Nova (1-1 PAL Ocean, 2-4 overall). Ana Ababseh and Greta Borgren also drove in two runs apiee. Yasmine Absabseh and Kira Gangi each had three RBIs for the Tigers, with Gangi picking up the win in the circle.
In other action …
King’s Academy (1-0 WBAL, 7-4 overall) opened WBAL Foothill Division play with a 4-3 win over Notre Dame-Belmont (0-1, 3-5).
Boys’ volleyball
Carlmont 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Scots took the early lead in the PAL Bay Division standings, remaining undefeated after beating the Bears 25-16, 25-21, 29-31, 25-14.
Simon Hua had 12 assists, seven digs and four service aces for Carlmont (3-0 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall). M-A (2-1, 9-8) was led by Andrew Bernadicou.
Boys’ golf
Crystal 188, Sacred Heart Prep 211, Menlo School 229
Edan Cui, the reigning Daily Journal Boys’ Golfer of the Year, made his season debut for the Gryphons and posted the low round of the day as they swept a pair of WBAL wins at Burlingame Country Club.
Cui finished with a 1-under 35, one shot ahead of teammate KC Mungali. who finished with an even-par 36. Crystal (4-0 WBAL) had four of its scoring players fire sub-40 rounds. Henry Chen and Griffin Chiu both came in with 38 for the Gryphons.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Eduardo Tapper finished with an even-par 36. Menlo was led by Erin Yun, who carded a 1-over 37.
Carlmont 225, Menlo-Atherton 236
The Scots topped the Bears in a PAL Bay Division match.
Kyle Lam paced the Scots with a 37, while Jacob Young finished with a 44 and Alister Jackson a 45 for the Scots.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Menlo-Atherton 8
Lily Selcher scored five times to lead the Gators past the Bears in a WBAL match.
Olivia Abbott and Christina Long each added four goals for SHP, while Emily Leschin scored twice and assisted on a third.
