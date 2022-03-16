TUESDAY
College baseball
Chabot-Hayward 5, Cañada 4
The Gladiators scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out the Coast North victory.
Cañada (04- Coast North, 4-16 overall), which trailed 2-1 after three innings, rallied for a 4-2 lead with a three-run sixth.
Matt Hanson (Half Moon Bay) led the offense for the Colts, as the designated hitter drove in a pair of runs, going 2 for 4 at the plate. He homered in the top of the second and singled in another run in the sixth.
Daniel Guevara (Half Moon Bay) got the start for Cañada and was solid through five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He was the first of seven pitchers for the Colts, with Frankie Pellegrini (Capuchino) being saddled with the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in the ninth.
Chabot improved to 2-1 in conference play and 11-7 overall.
West Valley 4, Skyline 2
The Vikings scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull out the win over the Trojans.
Skyline drops to 2-2 in conference play after opening with a pair of victories.
Jace Jeremiah (Aragon) and Jeremy Keller (Terra Nova) each drove in a run for Skyline (2-2 Coast North, 15-4 overall). Jeremiah and Pat Norton (Burlingame) each had two hits.
Conor Hourigan (Aragon) worked the first five innings on the mound, scattering six hits while allowing one run.
The bullpen couldn’t close it out, however, with Michael Sarhatt (Serra) taking the loss.
West Valley improved to 4-0 in conference play and 13-8 overall.
San Mateo 22, San Francisco 2
The Bulldogs scored 22 runs on 23 hits as they routed the Rams.
CSM (3-0 Coast North, 12-7 overall) had already scored three in the first and five runs in each of the second and third innings before breaking the game open with an eight-run fourth.
Kai Holm had a monster game for CSM, going 3 for 3 with six RBIs. Max Farfan and Michael Carnazo both drive in three runs apiece, while Jordan Aguallo, Karl Peters and Tom Eisenstat all had two RBIs.
Emilio Flores earned the victory, working four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Four other pitchers rounded out the win as all five combined for 11 strikeouts. Flores and Elliot Pigati both struck out three.
Boys’ golf
Terra Nova 271, South City DQ
Because the Warriors have only a three-man squad, they will be disqualified from all their PAL Ocean Division matches this season for failing to field five scoring members.
But, that doesn’t preclude those three golfers from playing and it was South City’s Timothy Huang who took low-round honors with a 46 at Fleming Park in Daly City.
Right behind Huang was Terra Nova’s Nathan Hamilton, who led the Tigers with a 48.
MONDAY
Boys’ golf
SHP finishes third, Aragon fourth in Marin tournament
The Gators and Dons had strong showings at the prestigious Marin Catholic Wildcat Golf Tournament at Meadow Club.
SHP finished third with a team score of 304. The Gators finished behind De La Salle-Concord (296) and Campolindo-Orinda (304).
Aragon was just two shots back of SHP, finishing fourth with a score of 206.
SHP’s Thomas Molumphy and Aragon’s Lequan Wang both finished in a three-way tie for third place, along with Branson’s Ryan Hurst, all finishing with 2-over 73s.
De La Salle’s Jayden Dumdamya took low-round honors, posting a 2-under 69. Marin Catholic’s Truman Ashforth finished second with a 1-over 72.
SHP’s Logan Mills finished tied-6th with a 3-over 74, while Liam O’Kelly came in with a 7-over 78. Owen Egan finished with an 81 for the Gators, with Beck O’Kelly rounding out the scoring with an 82.
Crystal Springs 206, Menlo School 218
KC Mungali shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Gryphons past the Knights at Burlingame Country Club.
Menlo was led by Ryan Schaefer, who shot a 3-over 39 to finish one shot back of Mungali. Eric Yun finished with a 4-over 40 for the Knights and Marcus Ying came in with a 44.
Softball
Design Tech 15, South City 1
The Dragons won their fourth game in row scoring double-digit runs as they cruised past the Warriors in a non-league game.
The Dragons have outscored their last four opponents by a combined score of 59-9.
Jeneva Fletcher went 2 for 5 at the plate, with a double and three RBIs. Kat Alvarez and Lauren Wu each drove in a pair of runs, while Audrey Zhang and Nia Raghavan each had three hits to go along with an RBI.
Indiana Oren picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on two hits in six innings of work, striking out 12 along the way.
