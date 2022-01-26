MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 57, Jefferson 38
The Cougars took control of the PAL North with the win over the Grizzlies.
Both teams came into the game 4-0 in division play.
Dio Lucido scored a game-high 15 points for HMB (5-0 PAL North, 8-5 overall), hitting three 3-pointers in the process. Jaeden Hutchins added 11 and Own Wooliver had 10 for the Cougars.
Jefferson (4-1) got nine points from Mason Tran.
Hillsdale 46, Woodside 42
Kaelin Powell scored a game-high 12 points as the Knights held off the Wildcats.
Jordan Hauser added nine points for Hillsdale (3-1 PAL South, 7-9 overall).
Woodside (1-3) was led by Nick Nelson’s 10 points.
Carlmont 72, Aragon 62
The Scots stayed undefeated in PAL South play with the win over the Dons.
Nate Wong scored 20 and Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves was right behind with 19 to lead Carlmont (4-0 PAL South, 9-4 overall), combining for five 3-pointers. Luke Paterra added 11 for the Scots.
Amrit Sharma and Lucas Yoo each had 12 points for Aragon (2-3, 5-10).
Sequoia 70, Mills 45
The Ravens held the Vikings to just 15 points in the second and third quarters, combined, on their way to the victory.
Sean McCormack scored a game-high 16 points to lead Sequoia (2-2 PAL South). Trevor Sato added a dozen for the Ravens. knocking down three 3s.
Girls’ basketball
Westmoor 62, El Camino 59
Jazmynn Scianclepore-Garcia scored 17 points as the Rams knocked off the Colts in a PAL South matchup.
Grace Toloafa added 14 for Westmoor (2-1 PAL North, 5-6 overall).
Kayla Ikuma had 15 points to lead El Camino (3-2, 10-7). Mariah Flores chipped in 11 for the Colts.
Burlingame 44, Menlo-Atherton 33
The Panthers stayed unbeaten in PAL South play with the win over the Bears, who have yet to win a division game.
The Panthers’ posts led the way again, with Ava Uhrich scoring 12 and Elana Weisman added 10 for Burlingame (3-0 PAL South, 12-3 overall). Michelle Moshkovoy also had 12 points for the Panthers.
M-A (0-4, 7-8) was led by Venise Sanft, who finished with 11 points.
Hillsdale 67, Woodside 43
Makena Nitao, who was named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon, erupted for 32 points Monday night in the Knights’ win over the Wildcats.
Lizzie Manis added 14 points for Hillsdale (5-0 PAL South, 14-1 overall).
Woodside (5-9, 2-3) was led by Angie Sugar, who went for 21.
Carlmont 56, Aragon 52
The Scots used a 20-point fourth quarter to surge to the win over the Dons.
Ale Nelson and Kiana George each had 13 points for Carlmont (3-2 PAL South, 8-7 overall), while Joslyn Moore added 12.
Aragon (1-2, 8-7) had three players score in double figures: Mabryn Manu scored a game-high 20, Beth Parangan had 13 and Megan Grant added 10.
In other action …
South City (1-3 PAL North, 6-6 overall) picked up its first division win of the season with a 53-28 win over Oceana (0-5, 3-9). Angel Tinai scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors. … Capuchino (3-0 PAL South, 8-7 overall) cruised to a 66-20 win over San Mateo (0-5, 3-13) behind 15 points from Hailey Hoff. … Mills (2-2, 8-5) rode 16 points from Michelle Tang to beat Sequoia (2-3, 9-8) 43-34.
Boys’ soccer
Capuchino 9, Westmoor 0
Moises Munoz and Ronaldo Reyes each scored hat tricks to lead the Mustangs past the Rams.
David Esquivel added a pair of goals, while Sebastian Zuniga and Samuel Castro each scored once for Capuchino (1-1-1 PAL Ocean, 1-4-1 overall).
Sacred Heart Prep 7, King’s Academy 0
Luke Maxwell had four assists to lead the Gators to the win over the Knights in a WBAL match.
Carlos Deras and Beau Dunleive each scored twice for SHP (5-1 WBAL, 7-4-1 overall). Sean Tinsley and Jack Cushman rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
Girls’ soccer
Mills 8, Jefferson 0
Abby Denardi scored four times to lead Mills (3-0 PAL Lake, 3-2-1) to the win over Mills.
