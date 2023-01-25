MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
South City 4, Woodside 3
The Warrior rallied from a 3-2 halftime deficit with a pair of second-half goals to get past the Wildcats in a PAL Ocean Division match.
Angel Ramirez scored a hat trick and also earned an assist to lead South City (2-1-1 PAL Ocean, 7-4-1 overall). Christian Yepez rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
Woodside (2-2, 4-7-1) got goals from Lorenzo Pepe, Sergio Martinez and Raul Guevara Velasquez.
Jefferson 4, Terra Nova 2
The Grizzlies scored a pair of goals in each half to down the Tigers in a make-up of a game postponed from Jan. 11.
Gescel Buezo netted a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal to lead Jefferson (2-0-1 PAL Lake). Gabriel Sorroza added a goal and an assist, while Kevin Lombera rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies.
Matthew Sansot and Dylan DeFillippis scored for Terra Nova (1-2).
In other action …
Sacred Heart Prep (6-0 WBAL, 9-0-1 overall) remained unbeaten on the season after a 4-0 win over Harker (2-3-2, 2-5-4).
King’s Academy (4-1-1 WBAL, 5-4-2 overall) beat Crystal Springs (3-3, 7-4-1), 3-1.
Boys’ basketball
Summit Prep 46, The Nueva School 41
The Huskies got past the Mavericks in a PSAL North Division game.
Sinai Medina continued his strong play for Summit Prep (3-3 PSAL North, 12-4 overall), scoring a game-high 28 points. Xavier Zepeda added eight for the Huskies.
Nueva School falls to 1-4 in league play and 2-11 overall.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (7-0 PSAL North, 14-2 overall) cruised past Design Tech (2-4, 2-13), 79-22.
Girls’ basketball
Summit Shasta (4-0 PSAL North, 10-2 overall) had no problems with Design Tech (2-1, 7-5), beating the Dragons 59-20.
