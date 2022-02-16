MONDAY
Girls' basketball
Burlingame 67, Capuchino 37
Ten days after the Mustangs clipped the Panthers by a point, Burlingame made an emphatic statement in routing Capuchino Monday night.
With the win, Burlingame (9-3 PAL South, 18-6 overall) finishes in a second-place tie in the PAL South with Aragon.
The Panthers led 18-8 after the first quarter and 29-12 at the half. Elana Weisman and Ava Uhrich led the way with a combined 54 points — Weisman with a game-high 29 and Uhrich coming in with 25, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Weisman also had 10 boards.
Kiki Afeaki, the leading scorer for Capuchino (8-4, 13-11) who went for 27 in a 61-60 win over Burlingame Feb.4, was held to just nine points, a team high.
Aragon 53, Mills 49
The Dons clinched a share of second place in the PAL South by holding off the Vikings.
Mabryn Manu led the way for Aragon (9-3 PAL South, 16-8 overall), finishing with 13 points, the second game in a row Manu has led the team in scoring.
Jordan Beaumont added 10 in the win.
Mills (4-8, 10-11) got a game-high 22 points from Janice Yung.
Boys' soccer
Menlo School 4, Crystal Springs 0
The Knights moved into first place in the WBAL following the shutout win over the Gryphons.
Menlo (9-1-1 WBAL, 28 points) are one point clear of second-place Sacred Heart Prep (9-2, 27 points).
Daniel Louie opened the scoring for Menlo in the fifth minute as the Knights would lead 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, they found the back of the net three times. Louie added his second goal in the 65th minute, Gonzalo Lombera scored three minutes later and Cisco Arugeta rounded out the scoring for Menlo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.