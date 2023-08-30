MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
Palo Alto 22, Hillsdale 11
The Knights (0-1) opened the season with an ambitious road trip to face CCS Open Division playoff qualifier Palo Alto. The Vikings were the No. 5 seed in top tier of CCS postseason play a year ago. While Hillsdale is coming off a co-PAL Bay Division championship — a title it shared with Woodside — the teal-and-white settled for the final seeding in the entire CCS tournament at No. 8 in Division II.
Josiah Yeager, a returning All-PAL Division first-team attacker, opened his senior year for Hillsdale with four goals and three assists, both team highs. Senior hole set Mathew Love added three goals, while senior Enzo Pozzobon recorded two goals and one assist.
Palo Alto has had a tough go of it against PAL in recent years. Since 2019, the Vikings have gone 0-3 against Menlo-Atherton and 2-3 against Woodside. The Vikings earned a win over Hillsdale last year, unofficially outscoring the Knights 21-12 in an outcome that was ruled a win via forfeit for Palo Alto. Hillsdale forfeited a string of six games last season due to using an ineligible player early in the year.
Girls’ water polo
Gunn 10, Woodside 5
The Wildcats (0-1) dropped their season opener, hosting a non-league matchup of 2022 CCS Division I playoff qualifiers. Gunn seniors Nina Albers and Ravina Nath each recorded hat tricks. Woodside will travel to Los Altos Thursday for a final non-league tune-up before next Tuesday’s PAL Bay Division opener at home against Aragon.
After taking third place in the Bay Division last season, Woodside returns a talented cast of players, including senior Edna Huang, a 2022 All-PAL Bay first teamer.
Volleyball
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Mills 0
Outside hitter Juliana Mufarreh had a busy day in Mercy’s 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 sweep at Mills, recording a double-double with 12 kills and 20 digs. The senior tallied a .600 hitting percentage and added three service aces. Junior outside hitter Ava Cacao added seven kills and a team-high five aces, as Mercy fired 17 ace serves as a team. Seniors Jenna Manuel and Nicole Vo added three aces apiece.
Mercy (3-0) is off to a fast start, posting a 9-0 record in set play through three match wins to start the season. Mills (0-2) has faced a tough non-league schedule against two private school powers, including last Thursday’s sweep at the hands of Notre Dame-Belmont.
Valley Christian 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
Valley Christian head coach Ron Whitmill faced his former Menlo-Atherton program — leading the Bears to four CCS championships in the 2010s — with the Warriors (4-1) going to extra points in Game 1 en route to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-16 sweep in San Jose. Senior middle hitter Aria Sokol scored a team-high seven kills for M-A (0-2), junior Daniela Eline had six kills and 14 digs, and junior libero Kiela King totaled a team-high 17 digs.
In other action ...
Los Altos (6-1) swept 27-25, 25-11, 25-17 past Half Moon Bay (0-2).
Girls’ golf
Aragon 246, Mills 280
The Lady Dons (1-0) opened the PAL Bay Division season with a strong showing from its young lineup, earning the win on the back nine at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club. Sophomore Katie Chong medaled with a 4-over 41, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Aragon junior Bridget Stewart was runner-up with a 48, while teammate Autumn Ogawa, a freshman, finished with 49. The Dons carded five non-seniors, including juniors Sofia Dioli (53) and Addison Padian (55). Mills sophomore Angelina Chen paced the Lady Vikings (0-1) with 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.