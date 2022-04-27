TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
No surprises in the first round of PAL individual tournament
The PAL singles and doubles tournament kicked off Tuesday at Burlingame and San Mateo, and things went according to seeds as the top four in each event advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
All four seeded singles players had first-round byes. Menlo-Atherton’s Luke Jensen, the No. 1 seed, then cruised into the quarters with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Shai Dickman of Woodside.
Jensen will face Half Moon Bay’s No. 1 singles player Brian Booher in a quarterfinal matchup Booher won his first-round match over Vikram Kacholiva of Carlmont, 7-5, 6-3. He then got past Hillsdale’s George Jiang, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the second round.
No. 2 seed Daniel Alvi, also of M-A, beat Mills’ Michael Poninte, 6-0, 6-0.
He’ll take on Aragon’s Naveen Schwartzkopf, who split sets with San Mateo’s David Joseph, who was forced to retire before the start of the third set.
Akbar Beg, the No. 3 seed from Hillsdale, needed three sets to get past his second round opponent, beating Carlmont’s Marcus Zhang 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.
Beg will face Half Moon Bay’s Blake Dorn in the quarters. Dorn beat Bodie McCaughey of Sequoia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round and added a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Burlingame’s Jared Berkovits in the second round.
The No. 4, San Mateo’s Andre Khmelinitsky cruised into the final eight with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alex Park of Sequoia. Khmelinitsky will take on Burlingame’s Jackson Spenner, who needed a third-set, super-tiebreaker to top Nicholas Chang, 4-6, 6-1, (10-3). In the second round, Spenner won his first set over Aragon’s Nicky Dobbs in a tiebreak, 8-6, before Dobbs had to retire with an injury.
In doubles action, top-seeded Daniel Arakaki and Iman Shafaie won 6-0, 6-1 in the second round to set up a match with San Mateo’s Justin Lau and Brian Zhong. They won their second-round match 6-3, 6-2.
Second-seeded Arihant Mishra-Agoram and Chinmay Rao of Burlingame had a first-round bye and their second-round opponent withdrew. Mishra and Agoram-Rao will play its first match of the tournament when they take on Amitai Smyla and Keiya Wada of Aragon, who won their second-round match 6-0, 6-0.
The third seed of Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst of M-A advanced to the quarters with a 6-2, 6-0 win. They’ll face Andrew Cruz and Ethan Htun of Carlmont, who won their first match 6-0, 6-1 and moved into the quarters with a 6-2, 6-2 win in the second round.
Fourth-seeded Alex Tu and Thomas Nie of Aragon won their second-round match 6-1, 6-3 and they’ll take on Alex Parikh-Briggs and and Ryan Stern of M-A. They won their second-round match 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinal and semifinal matches continue Wednesday — singles are at Burlingame High School, doubles at San Mateo, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday’s championship and third-place matches will be at Burlingame, beginning at 3:45 p.m.
MONDAY
Boys’ golf
Crystal Springs 194, Menlo School 211
Ethan Lee shot a low-round of 1-under 36 to lead the Gryphons to the WBAL victory over the Knights at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Crystal Springs remains undefeated in WBAL play with a 7-0 record.
Erin Yun led Menlo with a 1-over 38. Ryan Schaefer added a 2-over 39 for the Knights.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Mitty 5
Phoebe Kim scored four times and Kat Showalter added a hat trick to lead the Gators past the Monarchs in WCAL play.
Ellie Noto and Christina Long each added two goals for SHP, while Ava Shenk had four assists.
