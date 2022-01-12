TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 80, Crystal Springs 21
The Gators scored 52 first-half points as they coasted to the WBAL win over the Gryphons.
SHP (1-0 WBAL, 7-2 overall) scored 28 points in the first quarter to lead by 20 and added 24 more in the second period. Aidan Braccia led the way for the Gators, scoring a game-high 26 points, draining five 3-pointers in the process. Sam Norris added 11 points, while Sachit Sinha had 10.
Crystal Springs fell to 0-3 in league and 7-5 overall.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo School 7, Castilleja 2
Carolina Espinosa scored four times to lead the Knights past the Gators in a West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division meeting.
Espinosa scored once in the first half, off an assist from Dorothy Zhang, before adding three more in the second half.
Sasha Bernthal added a pair of goals and an assist for Menlo (5-3 overall, 1-0 WBAL); Roya Rezaee had a goal and an assist, while Colby Wilson and Francesa Prescott each picked up assists.
Correction
In the Jan. 8-9 edition of the Daily Journal, a player was incorrectly indentified in the photo of the story, “Dons strong in final tune-up.”
The player in the picture is Leif Rabin.
