TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 6, Aragon 1
The Panthers dominated their longtime rival in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams.
Burlingame senior Mila Mulready led the way at No. 1 singles, where in a potential preview of the PAL championship, taking down Aragon’s Varsha Jawadi in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.
And the PAL won’t be rid of the Mulready family after this season. Freshman Shea Mulready made her varsity tennis debut at No. 2 singles and got past Aragon grinder Anna He in three sets, 6-2, 6-7(5), 10-7.
Samantha Tom gave the Panthers three singles wins, coming away with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 4.
And in classic Burlingame fashion, the Panthers swept the three doubles matches. Lexi Podkaminer and Hailey Miller got blitzed 1-6 in the first set of the their No. 2 doubles match, but rallied to win sets 2 and 3 6-2, 10-7 to beat Aragon’s Annie Saban and Melody Liu.
The Dons got their win from Lian Wang at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-4.
Menlo-Atherton 6, San Mateo 1
The eight-time defending Bay Division champion Bears opened their 2023 PAL campaign with the win over the Bearcats.
M-A’s top two singles players, Tessa Ellingson and Eva Chow, both won their matches at love. Meena Alvi at No. 3 lost only two games and No. 4 singles Holly Cheung only lost three.
the best match came at No. 2 double where San Mateo picked up its only win. Dominique Mostafvai andFrancesca Wesley needed three sets to get past Marissa Hou an Hayley Hintze, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
Carlmont 7, Woodside 0
The Scots lost only 17 of 84 games as they shutout the Wildcats.
Megan Bence, at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Addison Mann and Urvi Kulkami, won their matches at love. Chloe Khachadourian and Katherine Zhang each lost only one game.
Sequoia 4, Hillsdale 3
The 2022 Ocean Division champion Ravens picked up their first Bay Division win of the season by beating the Knights.
Hillsdale won three of the four singles matches, but Sequoia pulled out the win with a doubles sweep. Maya Perez-Martinez and Emma Wang, playing at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Ella Satterwhite and Christine Chang both won in straight sets.
But the win was clinched at No. 1 doubles, where Sequoia’s Celia Berman and Kylie Ho needed a third-set, super-tiebreaker to get past Hillsdale’s Kaitlin Tan and Nicole Danwaran, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Westmoor 6, Terra Nova 1
Clarise Wu, Shannon Mercado and Hayden Gonzalez all won at love to lead the Rams past the Tigers.
Amelia Roberts and Madison Skurko gave Terra Nova its lone win, posting a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Girls’ golf
Harker 201, Crystal 220, Menlo School 232
The defending WBAL champion Eagles took an early lead in the 2023 title race by beating both the Gryphons, which finished runner-up in 2022, and the Knights, a perennial contender, at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Crystal’s Olivia Lee, a junior, led the way with a 4-under 32. Menlo was led by Joelle Kim’s even-par 36. Harker’s Ashley Mo shot a 1-over 37.
Volleyball
Carlmont 3, Mercy 0
The Scots picked up their second win of the season with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-21 win over the Bears.
Ava Cacao paced the attack for Mercy (6-2), finishing with seven kills. Juliana Mufarreh added six. Mia Ferdinand had six blocks for the Bears, while Jenna Manuel had a team-high 13 digs.
In other action ...
Woodside (4-4) beat Gunn (8-6) in four sets.
