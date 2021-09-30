TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Aragon 0
The Knights continue their march through the PAL Bay Division, sweeping past the rival Dons with ease, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.
Jessica Dean had 15 kills and 15 digs to lead Hillsdale (6-0, 15-1), while Victoria Vanos added 11 kills and a team-leading 16 digs.
Aragon falls to 3-3 in Bay Division play with the loss.
Burlingame 3, Carlmont 1
The Panthers rebounded from last week’s loss to Hillsdale with a win over the Scots, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24 victory.
Emma Madden was a force offensively and defensively for Burlingame (5-1, 9-5), finishing with 18 kills and 18 digs.
Menlo School 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Knights stayed undefeated in WBAL Foothill Division play with a sweep of the Tigers, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.
Hanna Hoffman had nine kills to go along with 15 assists for Menlo (4-0, 19-5). Zoe Gregory added 20 assists for the Knights, who got a combined 21 kills from Cleo Hardin, Sharon Nejad and Simone Adam.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
Millie Muir was a one-person wrecking crew as she helped lead the Gators to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 win over the Regents.
Muir had 11 kills, 22 assists, five digs, a block and a service ace.
Kellyn Zim added 12 kills for SHP, while Mia Radeff finished with 10 kills and 13 digs.
In other action …
San Mateo (1-5, 5-6) earned one of its biggest wins in recent history as the Bearcats knocked off Menlo-Atherton (4-2), 8-8), 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23. … (Woodside (2-4, 4-8) kept rival Sequoia (0-6, 0-7) winless in Bay Division play with a 12-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory. … Half Moon Bay (6-0, 14-2) remained in a first-place tie in the Ocean Division standings with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Westmoor (3-3, 8-9). … Terra Nova (6-0, 10-6) kept pace with HMB, but needed five sets to get past El Camino (4-2) 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 17-25, 15-9. … Mills (2-4, 2-7) got past South City (0-6, 0-13) in four sets, 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23. … Capuchino (3-3, 5-3) swept Jefferson (1-5, 2-7), 25-19, 25-13, 25-10.
Girls’ water polo
Woodside 8, Aragon 3
Arianna Gerola scored four goals to lead the Wildcats past the Dons.
Woodside (4-1) goalie Sophia Simpson finished with nine saves.
Aragon (2-2) was led by Katie Hsu, who netted three goals, while goalie Kara Black finished with nine blocks.
Menlo-Atherton 8, Burlingame 6
Natalie Sullivan Wu scored five of the six goals for the Panthers, but M-A (4-1) prevailed to move into a first-place tie with Burlingame (4-1).
Carlmont 8, Sequoia 5
Noe Foehr had three goals to lead Carlmont (1-5) past Sequoia (1-4).
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 15, Aragon 4
Jake Anderson scored five goals to lead the Wildcats past the Dons and remain in second place in the Bay Division standings.
Mason Moore aded four goals for Woodside (4-0) in the win. It was the first loss in Bay Division play for Aragon (3-1).
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 259, Burlingame 279
Ashlyn Johnson took low-round honors to lead the Knights past the Panthers at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Johnson finished with a 4-over 39 for Hillsdale (7-0).
Ellie Dowd carded the best round of the day for Burlingame (0-7), finishing with a 47.
Menlo-Atherton 270, Aragon 301
Katie Spivakovsky and Nathalie Benrey both shot rounds in the 40s to lead the Bears over the Dons at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Spivakovsky had the best round of the day for M-A (6-3), finishing with a 43. Benrey came in with a 47.
Aragon (5-3) was led by Grace Tao, who carded a 55.
Carlmont 273, Mills 293
Kiana Flores fired a 30 to lead the Scots (3-4) to the victory over the Vikings (1-7) at Green Hills Golf Course.
Molly O’Dea shot a 52 to lead Mills.
Capuchino 202, Sequoia 219
Erika Vasil shot a 36 and Alyssa O’Rourke a 37 to lead Capuchino (2-3) past the Ravens, handing them their first loss of the Ocean Division schedule at Green Hills Golf Course.
Gianna Flores finished with the low round of the day for Sequoia (5-1), carding a 32.
Girls’ tennis
Oceana 4, Terra Nova 3
This was the only match in the PAL that was not a 7-0 sweep Tuesday.
Kate Kohn’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles was the most dominant match of the day for Oceana, which split the four singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches.
The best match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where Terra Nova’s Alexis Smith and Gianna Pelleriti overcame a one-set deficit to beat Oceana’s Elin Eftekhan and Katelyn Ni, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (6-0) stayed undeated with a 7-0 win over Woodside (4-2). … Carlmont (5-1) shut out Half Moon Bay 7-0. … Burlingame (4-2) has moved into a PAL playoff spot with a 7-0 victory over San Mateo (0-6). … Aragon (3-3) did not drop a set in a sweep of Hillsdale (1-5). … Mills swept past South City in Ocean Division action. … Sequoia cruised to a 7-0 win over Westmoor. … Menlo School dropped a pair of matches to rival Sacred Heart Prep, but still came away with a 5-2 victory.
