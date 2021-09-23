TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Woodside 0
Victoria Vanos had 15 kills and 14 more from Jean Dean to help lead the Knights to the sweep of the Wildcats, 25-11, 25-9, 25-17.
CIF has Hillsdale (4-0 PAL Bay, 13-1 overall) ranked No. 5 in the Central Region — comprising the Central Coast and Central sections — during its last poll released Sept. 16.
Dean and Vanos were just as busy defensive as they led the team with 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
Rianna Liu dished out 20 assists for Hillsdale.
Half Moon Bay 3, El Camino 2
The Cougars stayed tied for first in the Ocean Division by winning a five-set thriller over the Colts, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 16-14.
Mia Ethridge paced the offense for HMB (4-0 PAL Ocean), finishing with 19 kills and adding seven service aces. Grace Bigelow-Leth dug up 16 balls to go along with six kills and three aces of her own. Tani Vogel was a dominant defensively, finishing with a team-high 26 digs.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Gators swept the Crusaders in a WBAL Foothill Division matchup, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.
Millie Muir filled the stat sheet for SHP, finishing with 17 assists, 11 kills, five digs and three blocks. Isabelle Marcos pumped out 27 assists for the Gators.
In other action …
Burlingame (4-0 PAL Bay) stayed in a tie for first place atop the Bay Division with Hillsdale following a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 win over Sequoia (0-4). … Menlo-Atherton (3-1 Bay) moved into sole possession of second place with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 win over Aragon (2-2 Bay). … Carlmont (2-2 Bay) evened its league record with a win over San Mateo (0-4), 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23. … Terra Nova (4-0 Ocean) kept pace with Half Moon Bay atop the standings escaping Capuchino (2-2) 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11. … Jefferson (3-1 Ocean) remains a game back after sweeping South City (0-4) 25-14, 25-18, 25-13. … Westmoor (2-2) handed Mills (3-1) its first league loss, 25-17, 25-23, 11-25, 25-22.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 7, Hillsdale 0
The Scots stayed hot on the heels of undefeated Menlo-Atherton and Woodside with a sweep of the Knights.
Carlmont (3-1 PAL Ocean) dominated the three doubles matches where Victoria Gittoes and Anjali Mehta; Lisa Bochelt and Brooke Franaszek, and Meiling Rowland and Saya Deshpande all won their matches 6-, 6-0.
Hillsdale’s No. 4 singles player Brooke Vaysberg forced a third set by taking set No. 2 from Carlmont’s Miya Ikeda, who nonetheless went on to win in a third-set, super-tiebreak to post a 6-0, 26-, (10-3) victory.
Hillsdale falls to 1-3 in Bay Division play.
Burlingame 7, Half Moon Bay 0
Mila Mulready won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to pace the Panthers’ win over the Cougars.
Burlingame (2-2 PAL Bay) also saw Ella Rafferty and Michelle Moshkovoy won at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
Izzy Kossar and Isabella Lazarov won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles for the Panthers.
El Camino 4, Terra Nova 3
A three-set win for Colts’ No. 1 doubles team gave them the Ocean Division victory over the Tigers, their first of the season.
El Camino (1-3 PAL Ocean) swept all three doubles matches with Ally Tunque and Allessandra Saulog topping Terra Nova’s Beyonce Gabriel and Zoe Kapp 7-6, 3-6, 6-4. Serene Woo’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles gave the Colts the win they needed in singles play.
Terra Nova’s Emmy Krastev Posted outlasted Yasemeen Juhar at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Sequoia 7, Mills 0
The Ravens stayed undefeated on the season with the sweep of the Vikings.
Maryjane Hartman lost only two games at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-0, while Raquel Ladabaum lost only one game at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Kyra Schechter and Zara Ahsan won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for Sequoia (4-0 PAL Ocean).
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 246, Aragon 268
Ashlyn Johnson led the Knights to their fifth straight PAL Bay Division match, carding a 44 at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Aragon’s Bridget Stewart and Grace Tao were the only other golfers to shoot sub-50 round, finishing with a 48 and 49, respectively.
San Mateo 265, Menlo-Atherton 269
The Bearcats slipped past the Bears at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Lyndsey Huang and Hanna Sangha led the way for San Mateo (3-2 PAL Bay), as both finished with 39s.
Katie Spivakovsky led M-A with a 40.
Carlmont 239, Burlingame 286
The Scots had four of five golfers shoot sub-50 rounds in the win over the Panthers.
Kianna Flores led the way for Carlmont (2-3), finishing with a 44. Calista Savay was one shot back with a 45, while Kara Kim and Ellie Molholm each finished with 49s. Anna Jin rounded out scoring for Carlmont with a 52.
Burlingame was led by Ellie Dowd and Syndie Hilliard, who both carded 55s.
South City 228, Capuchino 229
The Warriors nipped the Mustangs at Fleming Park.
Nida Currier-Herzallah led South City (4-1) with a 40, the low round of the day. Alyssa Batang was two shots back with a 42, Isabel Amores finished with a 45 and Jollyn Gunaradi at 49 for the Warriors.
Capuchino (1-2) was paced by Alyssa O’Rourke, who finished with a 42. Erika Vasil had a 44, Tristan O’Rourke a 46, Kaina Louie 48 and Lily Ikemoto a 49.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 14, Sequoia 8
Myles Rippberger scored nine times to lead Half Moon Bay (3-1 PAL Ocean) to the win over the Ravens.
Jack Lahnam led Sequoia, scoring five goals.
Hillsdale 24, San Mateo 6
Billy DelChairo scored eight goals and assisted on four more as the Knights cruised past the Bearcats.
Matthew Love and Josiah Yeager each scored four goals for Hillsdale (3-1 PAL Ocean) as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.