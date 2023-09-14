TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Menlo-Atherton 3
After being close the last several years, the Scots finally broke through with a rare win over the Bears in a PAL Bay Division showdown.
Carlmont (3-0 PAL Bay) split the four singles matches and then took down two of the three doubles matches to post the win.
In the matches the Scots won, they were dominant. The No. 3 doubles team of Natalie Su and Jaelyn Chow won their match at love, as did No. 4 singles player Ashwika Narayan, while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Addison Mann and Urvi Kulkami lost only one game. Ujala Chauhau rounded out the scoring for Carlmont, winning 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Not surprisingly, M-A (2-1) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, where Tessa Ellingson won 6-2, 6-4 and Eva Chow posting a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Sequoia 6, Woodside 1
Looks like the Ravens, the defending Ocean Division champs, have the talent to hang in the Bay this year as they knocked off the rival Wildcats.
With the win, Sequoia improves to 2-1 in Bay play.
The match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Sequoia’s Sasha Efimchik needed three sets to get past Kailyn Holty, 6-2, 5-7, 10-3. The Ravens’ No. 2 doubles team of Maya Perez and Emma Wong also needed three sets. After dropping the first set 6-4 to Woodside’s Grace Manuel and Natalie Arai, Perez and Wong won the next two sets, 6-2 and 10-7 in the third-set super tiebreaker.
Woodside (0-3) got its win from Annabelle Bechtel at No. 3 singles, posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Burlingame 6, San Mateo 1
The Panthers’ Mila Mulready remained undefeated at No. 1 singles and she helped lead her team to the win over the rival Bearcats.
Burlingame improves to 2-1 in Bay Division play.
It wasn’t easy, however. Although Mulready won in straight set, San Mateo’s Rishika Mukherjee made her work before the Burlingame senior came away with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.
Evelyn Du and Samantha Tom, at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, combined to lose just four games in a pair of 6-1, 6-1 victories.
The best match came at No. 4 singles, where San Mateo (1-2) picked up its lone win. Lauren Hong needed a third-set, super tiebreaker to get past Burlingame’s Caroline Rafferty, 1-6, 6-3, 10-2.
Capuchino 4, Westmoor 3
In Ocean Division action, the Mustangs pulled out the win over the Rams.
Capuchino (1-1) swept all four singles matches to post the team win. The best match came at the top of the ladder where Cap’s No. 1 singles player, Kayla Shum, needed three sets to get past Westmoor’s Shannon Mercado, 7-5, 1-6, 11-9.
Three of the matches went three sets, with Westmoor (1-2) taking two of them. The Rams’ Choon Lee and Jaylene Wong won 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 tandem of Erika Baterina and Ori Aye won 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
In other action...
Aragon (2-1) blanked rival Hillsdale (0-3), 7-0.
El Camino (2-0) topped South City (0-2), 6-1.
Mills (2-0) shut out Terra Nova (0-3), 7-0.
Half Moon Bay (2-0) kept Oceana (1-1) off the scoreboard, 7-0.
Girls’ volleyball
Carlmont 3, San Mateo 0
After struggling during non-league play, the Scots have gotten out of the gate in PAL Bay Division with two straight wins after blanking the Bearcats 25-6, 25-10, 25-18.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Sequoia 0
the Bears had little trouble with the Ravens, posting a 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 victory.
M-A (2-0 PAL Bay) got 11 kills from Dani Eline and Duru Ruacan had 10 for the Bears. Kiela King finished with eight digs and five service aces.
Sequoia falls to 0-2 in league play.
Terra Nova 3, South City 0
Madison Williams had a match-high 13 kills to help lead the Tigers past the Warriors, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12.
Williams also added eight service aces for Terra Nova (1-1 PAL Ocean). Emma Long added 11 kills and seven aces for the Tigers.
South City falls to 1-1 in Ocean Division play.
Burlingame 3, Hillsdale 0
The Panthers dominated the Knights, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.
Hillsdale (1-1) was led by Ella Schaumkel, who had eight kills and eight service aces.
Burlingame improves to 2-0.
In other action ...
Woodside (2-0) beat Westmoor (0-2) 25-11, 25-8, 25-12.
Mills (2-0) swept Jefferson (0-2) 25-12, 25-13, 25-6.
El Camino (2-0) was taken to five set by Capuchino (0-2) before posting a 25-20, 12-25, 25-22, 10-25, 15-12 victory.
Girls’ water polo
Sequoia 12, Notre Dame-Belmont 11
The Tigers held a 3-1 lead after the first quarter, but the Ravens rallied for the Ocean Division victory.
The teams combined for 10 goals in the second period, five each, as NDB led 8-6 at halftime. The Ravens, however, outscored the Tigers 4-1 in the third to take a 10-9 lead and then held on for the win.
NDB was led by Fran Arbeleaz, who scored sic goals. Tigers goaltender finished with 12 saves.
Hillsdale 11, Mills 7
Samantha Lim poured in nine goals to lead the Knight past the Vikings in an Ocean Division match.
Addie Aquino had five assists for Hillsdale (2-0 PAL Ocean). Mills (0-3) was led by Morgan Chu, who had five goals.
Half Moon Bay 20, San Mateo 4
Isabella Choi scored three times and Kary Fuentes added a fourth for the Bearcats, but the Cougars came away with the Ocean Division victory.
In other action Monday and Tuesday ...
Mercy 11, Capuchino 7.
Menlo-Atherton 16, Terra Nova 3.
Woodside 23, Burlingame 3.
Boys’ water polo
San Mateo 11, Half Moon Bay 8
Brennan Higaki scored five time for the Cougars, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bearcats from pulling out the win.
Boys water polo Monday and Tuesday ...
Burlingame 21, Mills 2.
Menl0-Atherton 29, Terra Nova 6.
Woodside 12, Hillsdale 6.
Girls’ golf
Aragon 227, Hillsdale 232
The Dons held off the rival Knights in a Bay Division match on the back 9 at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Aragon improves to 3-0 in league matches, while Hillsdale suffered its first loss and dropped to 3-1.
The Dons were led by a pair of freshmen twins. Hannah Ogawa shot a 6-over 42 for a career-best score, while sister Ariel Ogawa, Bridget Stewart both and Hannah Lin posted 46s. Sofia Dioli rounded out the scoring for Aragon with a 47.
Hillsdale’s Ashlyn Johnson, once again, had low-round honors, posting a 2-over 38. Ava Saiki posted her best round, firing a 5-over 41. Daniella Baldini came in with a 48 for the Knights and Kayla Truong a 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.