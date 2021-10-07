TUESDAY
Volleyball
Los Gatos 3, Sacred Heart Prep 2
The Wildcats rallied to win the final two set to beat the Gators in a non-league match, 225-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Mia Radeff and Millie Muir each had 11 kills for SHP, with Muir adding 16 assists, 19 digs, two aces and a block. Kellyn Zim also filled the stat sheet for the Gators with three kills, five digs, three digs, two blocks and an ace.
Burlingame 3, San Mateo 2
The Panthers maintained second place in the PAL standings, rallying from two sets down to eclipse the rival Bearcats, 23-25, 20-25, 25-8, 25-16, 15-11.
Ella Duong paced the offense for Burlingame (7-1, PAL Bay, 11-5 overall), finishing with 19 kills. Kristi Lee had 18 digs and four service aces for the Panthers as well.
San Mateo falls to 1-7 in league play and 5-8 overall.
Half Moon Bay 3, Capuchino 1
The Mustangs managed to take a game, but the Cougars continue to lead the Ocean Division standings following a 25-13, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18 victory.
Mia Etheridge and Maisie Eliashof each had 11 kills to lead HMB (8-0 PAL Ocean, 15-3 overall).
Capuchino (4-4, 6-4) dropped to .500 in league play.
In other action …
Aragon (5-3) stayed in the running for the Bay Division’s final automatic CCS berth with a sweep of Carlmont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-10. … Menlo-Atherton (5-3) kept pace with Aragon in third place with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Woodside (2-6, 4-10). …Division-leading Hillsdale (8-0) stayed unbeaten, sweeping past Sequoia (0-8), 25-15, 25-12, 25-20. … El Camino (6-2 Ocean) beat Mills (2-6) in four games, 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 26-24. … Terra Nova (7-1) stayed one game behind HMB following a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 win over Jefferson (1-7). … Westmoor (4-4) swept past South City (0-8), 25-18, 25-11, 25-15. … In PSAL play, Design Tech swept past Pacific Bay Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Serra 4
The Gators raced out to a 5-1 lead and cruised to the WCAL win over the Padres.
Hassen Hove scored four goals, and Tyler Hogan and Luke Bachler each added three goals to lead SHP.
David Robertson led Serra with three goals.
Hillsdale 17, Sequoia 7
Josiah Yeager continues his hot play as the Knights remained a game behind Terra Nova in the Ocean Division standings.
Yeager scored nine times for Hillsdale (6-1) , while Billy DelChairo added four goals, four assists and four steals.
Jack Lahnam led Sequoia (3-4) with five goals.
Half Moon Bay 17, Priory 7
Wyatt Brians had five goals and Robert Simmons added four more as the Cougars stayed two games back in the Ocean Division standings.
Girls’ tennis
Cupertino 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Gators split the four singles matches, but the Pioneers took two of the three doubles matches to pull out the non-league win.
Natalie Dias cruised to a win at No. 1 singles for SHP, losing only one game. Katie Sinclair was involved in a marathon at No. 4 singles for the Gators, eventually pulling out a 6-1, 3-6, (11-9) win.
Leah Lynch and Berkeley Bernstein captured the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Burlingame 0
The Bears rolled out its top lineup and posted the win over the Panthers, who despite being swept, did not go quietly.
The No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches both went to third-set super tiebreakers. M-A junior Ava Martin outlasted Burlingame sophomore Mila Mulready at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-3, (10-2). At No. 3 singles, M-A’s Emma Williams got past Burlingame’s Ella Rafferty, 6-3, 3-6, (10-2).
Sequoia 7, Terra Nova 0
The Ravens kept its unbeaten league streak alive, sweeping past the Tigers without dropping a set.
Jules Kuramoto was especially dominant, posting a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles, as was the No. 1 doubles team of Zara Ahsan and Nora Wooley, who also won at love.
Overall, Sequoia lost a total six games.
Carlmont 6, San Mateo 1
Playing without its No. 1 singles player, Carlmont still cruised to a 7-0 sweep of San Mateo.
Scots’ freshman Ashwika Narayan had no problems in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
San Mateo’s Katie Hong came out on top at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
Girls’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 235, Mercy-Burlingame 245
Gabby Srinivasan’s 44 led the Gators to the WBAL victory at the Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Srinivasan was one of five Gators to shoot round in the 40s.
Mercy’s Brooke Barron took low-round honors, firing an even-par 36.
