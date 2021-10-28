WEDNESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 4, Aragon 3
The second-seeded Panthers moved into the finals of the PAL team tournament as the escaped a with the win over the third-seeded Dons.
Burlingame will play top-seeded Carlmont in Belmont Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Panthers used a tried-and-true formula to beat the Dons: dominate the doubles and win one of the four singles matches. Burlingame swept the three doubles matches and got its singles win at the No. 4 spot, where Michelle Moshkovoy won 6-0, 7-5. Caitlin and Rory Stone rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 doubles for Burlingame.
In a battle of sophomores, Aragon’s Varsha Jawadi outlasted Burlingame’s Mila Mulready in three sets – 6-2, 4-6, (10-6) in the No.1 singles match.
Football
Serra football game moved to Thursday night
The Padres, ranked No. 3 in Northern California, will take on Sacred Heart Cathedral at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kezar Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday.
Serra (5-0 WCAL, 7-0 overall) pounded St. Ignatius last week, 38-19, while Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-3, 2-6) fell to Riordan, 48-21.
Serra beat SHC 49-10 during the 2021 spring season.
The Serra defense allowed double-digit points for only the third time this season. … SHC had a two-game winning streak snapped last week. … The Irish have not scored more than 21 points in any game this season. They’ve scored 21 points four times.
TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Aragon 3
The loss dropped the Dons into a fourth-place in the PAL Bay Division with Woodside, who both have 7-7 league records.
Aragon, however, will get the No. 3 seed in the PAL team tournament to determine the league’s second automatic to the Central Coast Section tournament. Aragon and Woodside split their two-game season series. The Wildcats won the first march, 4-3, but the Dons posted a 5-2 decision in the rematch. The tiebreaker is number of games won during the two matches. Aragon won eight matches, Woodside had six.
Tuesday match was decided at No. 4 doubles, where Aragon’s Simran Bal and Carlmont’s Malika Agrawal split the first two sets. Bal won the first, 6-3, but Agrawal rallied to win the second set in a tiebreaker, 8-6. Agrawal, however, could not continue. She retired and Bal was awarded the team point.
Sequoia 7, Oceana 0
The Ravens completed their undefeated run through the PAL Ocean Division schedule, completing it with a sweep of the Sharks.
MJ Hartman (No. 1 singles), Clara Murman (No. 2 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Jules Kuramoto and Greta Reich all won their matches at love.
Sequoia will play in the PAL team tournament and will take on top-seeded Carlmont in the first round Wednesday in Belmont.
In other action …
Hillsdale (4-10) completed its season with a 5-2 win over San Mateo (1-13). The Knights swept the four singles matches to take control. … Menlo-Atherton (14-0) had little trouble in beating Half Moon Bay 7-0. Mara Williams, who spent most of the season playing at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, won at No. 1 singles, posting a 6-2, 6-2 victory. … Mills beat Terra Nova 6-1. There were two, three-set matches that the teams split. Terra Nova’s Emmy Krastev won at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 4-6, (10-5), while Mills’ Naomi Zhao won 6-1, 6-7 (4), (10-4) at No. 3 singles. … Westmoor shut out short-handed Capuchino, 7-0. Tyra Kyaw needed three sets to win her No. 3 singles match, 7-6 (7), 2-6, (10-6).
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame 13, Notre Dame-Belmont 6
The Panthers officlially wrapped up the Bay Division title with the win over the Tigers.
Burlingame (11-1 PAL Bay) led 7-1 at halftime.
Allison King scored twice for NDB, which also got 10 saves from goaltender Caroline Turk.
In other action …
Lucy Worden scored seven times to lead Woodside (9-3) to a 17-2 win over Sequoia. With the victory, Wildcats finished in third place in the PAL Bay Division and will face Ocean champ Half Moon Bay in a CCS play-in game in the Woodside pool Thursday. … M-A finished its regular season with a 14-7 win over Aragon.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton 20, Aragon 7
The Bears wrapped up the Bay Division title with an undefeated season after knocking off the Dons.
M-A and second-place Woodside punched their tickets to CCS, while Aragon (6-4), by virtue of its third-place finish, will take on Terra Nova, Ocean Division champion, in a CCS play-in game Thursday in San Mateo.
In other action …
Woodside (8-2) cruised past Mills (2-8), 15-4. Andrew Mills paced the offense for the Wildcats, scoring eight goals.
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Carlmont 0
The Knights completed their undefeated run through the PAL Bay Division with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Carlmont.
Jessica Dean notched a match-high 16 kills for Hillsdale (14-0) and added 12 digs. Victoria Vanos added 10 kills and 18 digs, while Gwen Wong had 17 digs for the Knights.
Sequoia 3, San Mateo 1
The Ravens finished the season strong with the win over the Bearcats, 25-14, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15.
Sequoia (4-10) won three of their final five Bay Division matches.
Burlingame 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
Morgan Toomey had a match-high 17 kills to lead the Panthers to the 17-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-11 win over the Bears.
Burlingame (12-2) finishes the regular season in second place in the PAL Bay Division.
In other action …
Aragon (9-5) needed four sets to get past Woodside (3-11), 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-11. … In the battle for South City bragging rights, El Camino (9-5 PAL Ocean) swept rival South City (0-14), 25-11, 25-11, 25-12. … Westmoor (5-9) needed five sets to get past Jefferson (2-12), 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 15-12.
