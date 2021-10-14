WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Presentation 2
The Gators scored nine goals in the first period and cruised to the WCAL win over the Panthers.
Riley Hocker and Brienz Lang each scored three times for SHP, with Lang added three assists as well. Samantha Firmin and Margaret Brandin each scored twice for the Gators. Paedrin Gillet had nine saves for SHP.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 19, Mitty 4
The Knights shut out the Monarchs in the first quarter and led 11-1 at halftime on their way to the WCAL victory.
Tommy Kiesling and Jackson Kay led the way for Menlo, scoring five goals apiece. Greg Hilderbrand added three goals and Jack Murad a pair. Ethan Bable guided the Knights’ offense, finishing with six assists, while Teddy Meeks came up with four steals defensively.
TUESDAY
Girls' water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 13, Sequoia 10
Trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Ravens 7-3 in the second half to pull out the PAL Bay Division win of the season.
Allison King scored five goals to lead NDB (2-6, 2-7), while Olivia Semien added four. Tigers goalie Francesca Arbelaez finished with 12 saves.
Girls' golf
Carlmont 257, San Mateo 265
Kiana Flores shot a 42 to lead the Scots to the win at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Calista Park added a 47 for Carlmont (4-7).
San Mateo (7-4) was led by Lindsey Huang, who took low-round honors with an even-par 35. Hanna Sangha came in with a 2-over 37.
Aragon 265, Burlingame 294
Grace Tao and Sofia Dioli finished one shot apart to lead the Dons to the Bay Division win at Poplar Creek.
Tao had the low round of the day with a 47 for Aragon (7-4), while Dioli carded a 48.
Burlingame (0-10) was led by Ellie Dowd, who finished with a 55.
Girls' tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Hillsdale 0
The Bears won their eighth PAL sweep out of 10 matches after beating the Knights.
Emma Williams, normally a stalwart at No. 3 and No. 4 singles for M-A, moved into the No. 1 singles slot and won 6-4, 6-1. Mara Williams won her No. 4 singles match at love.
Woodside 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Wildcats kept alive their chance to play in the PAL team tournament by pulling out the win over the Cougars.
Charlotte Ragozin, Emma Sprankle and Norah Lynch won at the first three singles spots for HMB, but Woodside pulled out the win by sweeping the three doubles matches and getting a win from Camilla Jerng 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
Annabelle and Carmen Bechtel won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles for Woodside; Madeline Lee and Kate Kavanaugh won at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-3, while the duo of Adin Helfand and Claire Cook completed the doubles sweep for the Wildcats, 6-0, 6-4.
Carlmont 4, Burlingame 3
The Scots solidified their second-place standing by knocking off the third-place Panthers.
Carlmont's dominance in the doubles proved to be the difference, with Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek pulling out a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst at No. 1 doubles to secure the team victory for the Scots.
Aragon 6, San Mateo 1
The Dons stayed in the running for a PAL team tournament spot with a win over the Bearcats.
Anne He and Simral Bal each lost only one game at No. 3 and 4 singles for Aragon (5-5), while San Mateo's lone win came at No. 1 doubles where Lucy Ko and Zoe Louie-Der posted a 2-6, 6-1, (10-8) decision.
In other action …
Mills shut out Oceana, 7-0, with Naomi Zhao winning her No. 4 singles match at love. … Westmoor slipped past El Camino, 4-3, sweeping the three doubles matches. … Terra Nova beat Capuchino, 5-2. … Harker, the defending CCS champion, swept Sacred Heart Prep, 7-0. … Menlo School did not drop a set in a 7-0 sweep of Crystal Springs.
Volleyball
Burlingame 3, Aragon 0
The Panthers remained one game behind Bay Division-leading Hillsdale with a sweep of the Dons, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
Emma Madden finished with 17 kills for Burlingame (9-1, 13-5), while adding 14 digs defensively.
Aragon falls to 6-4 in Bay Division play with the loss.
Hillsdale 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Knights remained unbeaten in Bay Division, sweeping the season series from the Bears, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14.
Jean Dean paced Hillsdale (10-0, 19-1), finishing with 18 kills and 29 digs. Victoria Vanos added 15 kills to go along with a team-high 16 digs.
M-A falls to 6-4 in PAL play and 10-10 overall.
Half Moon Bay 3, Jefferson 0
Ocean Division-leading Cougars had little trouble with the Grizzlies with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 win.
HMB setters Natalie Inglis and Joey Ventrone combined for 43 assists, while Mia Etheridge finished with eight kills.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Harker 0
Isabelle Marco had a big match in leading the Gators to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 win over Harker.
Marco finished with a team-high 16 kills, adding 12 assists, three blocks and two aces. Ellie Wheeler and Iris O'Connor both finished with 10 digs for the Gators.
In other action …
Sequoia earned its first PAL Bay Division win of the season, rallying from two sets down to post a 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-11 win over Carlmont. … Woodside needed five sets to get past San Mateo, 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 22-25, 15-8. … El Camino swept Westmoor, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18. … Terra Nova downed Mills in four sets, 25-18, 11-25, 25-16, 25-23. … Capuchino swept South City 25-7, 25-13, 25-6.
