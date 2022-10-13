TUESDAY
Volleyball
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
The Crusaders took down the Tigers for the second time this season, posting a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11.
Anna Snigorenko had a huge match for Mercy-Burlingame (4-2 WBAL Foothill, 17-7 overall), finishing with 19 kills and 23 kills. Ava Cacao added 18 kills in the win for the Crusaders while Nicole Vo and Clare O’Brien combined for 44 assists.
NDB (4-3, 16-10) was led by freshman Gia Rivera, who had a match-high 23 kills. Karly Bordin added 17 kills. Jessica Ai was busy as the Tigers’ setter, finishing with 56 assists.
The win moved Mercy past Menlo School and into second place behind Sacred Heart Prep in the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Menlo School 1
The Knights took the first set to put the Gators on their heels, but SHP rallied to win the next three set to win the match 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24.
Isabelle Marco had a monster, all-around match for SHP (5-0 WBAL Foothill, 17-4 overall), finishing with 25 kills, 24 assists and 14 digs. Tatum Baker added 10 kills, while Mia Radeff had 9 kills and 12 digs. Jillian Amaro pumped out 25 assists while Ellie Wheeler had a team-high 18 digs.
Brooke Dombkowski paced the attack for Menlo (3-3, 11-14), finishing with 18 kills. Lily Kautai had 46 assists and Liv Lschly had 21 digs.
Hillsdale 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Knights pulled into a three-way tie atop the Bay Division standings following a 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 victory over the Bears.
Aragon, Burlingame and Hillsdale all have 8-2 records in PAL Bay Division play.
Hillsdale (8-2 PAL Bay, 21-8 overall) spread out the offense, with six players finishing with 5 kills or more. Natasha Abbaszadeh led the way, finishing with 9 kills. Rachel Reed had 8 kills for the Knights, while Vivian Gilbert and Ella Jensen added 6 kills apiece. Allison Khau had 15 digs for the Knights, while Rianna Liu guided the offense with 26 assists.
M-A (5-5, 12-15) got a match-high 15 kills from Anna Ryan.
Terra Nova 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Tigers earned their first Bay Division win of the season, taking down the Cougars in a battle on the Coastside, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 26-24.
HMB (3-8 PAL Bay, 10-15 overall) was led by Emily Jenar and Jasmine Standez, who both had 9 kills. Mia Etheridge had 8 kills for the Cougars.
Terra Nova improves to 1-9 in Bay play and 6-20 overall.
In other action …
Capuchino (10-0 PAL Ocean, 14-7) closed in on the Ocean Division championship with a 25-8, 25-5, 25-11 win over South City (1-9, 5-17). … San Mateo (9-1 PAL Ocean, 14-7 overall) kept the pressure on Capuchino with a three-set sweep of Jefferson (0-10, 1-16), 25-8, 25-11, 25-21. … El Camino (8-2 PAL Ocean, 13-4 overall) stayed in the Ocean Division race, needing five sets to get past Westmoor (4-6, 14-17) 9-25, 28-26, 16-25, 27-25, 15-13. … Sequoia (5-6 PAL Bay, 11-11 overall) beat Carlmont (3-7, 11-12) in four sets.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Aragon 0
With four matches remaining in the regular season, the Bears are two wins (or two Carlmont losses) away from their eighth straight Bay Division title after sweeping the Dons.
And M-A did it in dominating fashion. Tess Ellingson (No. 2 singles), Eva Chow (No. 3 singles) and Meena Alvi (No. 4 singles) all won at love. No.1 singles player, Ava Martin, lost only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Jasmine Hou and Sienna Aylaian lost only two games in a win at No. 1 doubles for M-A (10-0 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall).
Aragon falls to 5-5 in league play and 5-7 overall.
Burlingame 7, Half Moon Bay 0
The Panthers won all seven matches in straight sets.
Michelle Moshkovoy continued her strong play at No. 4 singles for Burlingame (7-3 PAL Bay), losing only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win. Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du, playing at No. 1 doubles, also posted a 6-0, 6-1 win. Ella Rafferty, filling in at No. 1 singles, posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Notre Dame-Belmont 1
The Gators cruised to the WBAL Foothill Division victory behind a singles sweep.
Charlotte Weber (No. 1 singles) and Jena Azmeh (No. 2 singles) both won their matches 6-0, 6-1. Jasleen Chohan (No. 3 singles) lost only two games in a 6-0, 6-2 victory, while Berkeley Bernstein completed the sweep at singles, winning her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-2.
In other action …
Menlo School improved to 5-0 in WBAL Foothill Division play with the sweep of the Gators.
Girls’ golf
South City 223, Burlingame 231
Isabel Amores shot a 39 to lead the Warriors to the win over the Panthers at Fleming Park.
Nida Currier-Herzallah came in with a 41 for South City, while Alyssa Batang and Jollyn Gunardi both carded 45s.
Burlingame was led by Ellie Dowd, who had a 42. Sophia Ibanez finished with a 44, while Brooklyn Arenal had a 46 for the Panthers.
Aragon 227, Mills 268
Freshman Kate Chong fired a 1-over 36 to lead the Dons to the PAL Bay Division win over the Vikings at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Menlo School 235, Notre Dame-Belmont 272
Hailey Kim shot a 2-under 35 to lead the Knight to the WBAL victory over the Tigers at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Joelle Kim was a shot back, finishing with a 1-under 36.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton 12, Woodside 3
The Bears moved into a tie for first place in the PAL Bay Division standings with the rout of the Wildcats.
Dylan Scirpo and Casey Watkins, both sophomores, both notched hat tricks to pace the offense of M-A (5-2 PAL Bay, 7-11 overall). Ofir Podoly, a senior, added a pair of goals for the Bears. Scirpo and Drew Westcott, another sophomore, both had a two assists.
Benjamin Lewis, Andre Kalberer and Webster Antonchuk each had a goal for Woodside (4-3, 5-7).
Carlmont 11, Hillsdale 9
The Scots knocked the Knights out of first place with the victory in Belmont.
Josiah Yeager scored four goals to lead Hillsdale (4-3 PAL Bay), while Mathew Love added a hat trick for the Knights. Riley Fewkes scored twice to round out the scoring for Hillsdale.
Carlmont improves to 3-4 in Bay play.
