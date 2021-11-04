WEDNESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Final day of PAL tournament set
In a surprise to no one, the Peninsula Athletic League girls’ singles title will be contested between the top two seeds, while the top two ranked doubles teams will also battle for a PAL title.
In singles action, top-seeded Ava Martin from Menlo-Atherton, dropped her first game of the tournament, giving up a game to Burlingame Ella Rafferty in a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal win.
In the semifinals, Martin took on teammate Mara Williams and won at love.
Martin, a junior, will face Burlingame sophomore Mila Mulready in the championship match. Mulready, the No. 2 seed, cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win in the quarterfinals. In the semis, she rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set over Aragon’s Varsha Jawadi.
Jawadi, however, made Mulready work in the second set, but Mulready eventually prevailed, 7-5 in a tiebreaker.
Jawadi and Williams will meet in the third-place match.
On the doubles side, the top seed from Carlmont, Victoria Gittoes and Nikhila Raman won their quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-3 and moved into the finals with a 6-3, 6-0 decision.
They’ll face M-A’s top doubles entrant and No. 2 seed Tessa Ellingson and Lila Motamendi. The Bears duo won both their quarterfinal and semifinal matches in straight sets.
The third-place match features Half Moon Bay’s Charlotte Ragozin and Norah Lynch against Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek of Carlmont.
Matches begin at 2:30 p.m. at Burlingame High School.
TUESDAY
Women’s college basketball
CSM 73, Monterey Peninsula 57
Brittney Lewis made a trio of 3-point baskets in the first half to break open a tight game as College of San Mateo opened the women’s basketball season with a victory over visiting Monterey Peninsula
Chiara Brown, a 5-10 freshman forward, led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Lewis, a 5-5 sophomore guard, had 15 points. Erica Mendiola, a 5-6 freshman guard, added 12 points off the bench.
Men’s basketball
Skyline 81, Marin 76
The Skyline men opened their season Tuesday with a victory at College of Marin. The Trojans have their home opener Friday against Diablo Valley at 7 p.m.
The Cañada College men begin play on Thursday in the 3-day Gladiator Classic at Chabot College at 4 p.m
College of San Mateo’s men’s team competes in the San Jose City College Tip-Off Classic, opening with San Joaquin Delta at 3 p.m. Thursday. The event has round robin play, including games against Lassen on Friday at 5 p.m. and Merced on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Northern California in the preseason coaches association poll.
