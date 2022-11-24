TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Burlingame 68, Marshall-SF 25
The reloading Panthers opened the 2022-23 season by cruising past the Phoenix in Burlingame Tuesday night.
Having graduated the starting lineup from the 2021-22 CCS championship season, Burlingame (1-0) got 15 points from Kyle Haslam and 13 from Zaden Martin. The Panthers also out-rebounded Marshall (0-1) 29-19, with Martin grabbing a team-high six. MJ Dowd led Burlingame with six assists and also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Burlingame will be on the road against Leland at Westmont High School in the first round of the Leland-Westmont Tournament at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
In other action …
San Mateo (1-0) blasted past James Lick (0-1), 64-17 in San Jose. … San Francisco’s The Bay School got past Oceana, 53-45 in Pacifica. … Oakland Tech buried Sequoia 78-33 in Redwood City.
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 49, Sequoia 32
Leading 11-10 after one quarter, the Gators’ defense held the Ravens to single-digit quarter scoring the rest of the way in Atherton.
SHP (1-0) out-scored Sequoia (0-1) 14-6 in the second to lead 25-16 at halftime. The Gators then held the Ravens to 16 second-half points.
King’s Academy 43, Half Moon Bay 34
The Knights outscored the Cougars 28-17 in the second and third quarters, combined, to take control in their season-opening win in Sunnyvale.
King’s led 7-6 after one quarter and extended its lead to 22-17 at halftime. The Knights then out-scored HMB 13-6 in the third to take a 35-23 going into the final period.
In other action …
The Bay School-SF had no trouble with Oceana in Pacifica, posting a 47-13 win. … In San Francisco, a young Burlingame squad was beaten up by Washington, 47-22.
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 3, Mission-SF 2
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Bearcats rallied for three-second half goals to open the Matthew Shea Era with the win over the Bears.
Shea, San Mateo’s first-year head coach, spent 2017 to 2019 teaching at Mission while also serving as a part-time soccer coach.
Mission (0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute and doubled it seven minutes later.
In the 58th minute, Antonio Grubba Smith scored the first goal of the season for San Mateo (1-0), scoring on a rebound of his initial shot on goal.
Three minutes later, the Bearcats found the equalizer. Using a good buildup, Rufat Guliev split the Mission defense with a perfect diagonal ball to a streaking Sameer Murthy on the left flank. He carried the ball into the box, cut inside the defender and unleashed a low, hard shot to the near left post to tie the game at 2-all.
In the final 10 minutes, the Bearcats grabbed the victory on a spectacular 30-yard, curling strike from Alan Vasquez.
Next up for San Mateo is a road game at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.
