TUESDAY
Boys’ golf
Serra takes WCAL tournament title, Player of the Year honors
The Padres, the WCAL regular-season champions, added the WCAL tournament with a team total of 402, bettering both Bellarmine and St. Francis by three strokes at Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco.
Serra was led by William Walsh, who earned low-medalist honors for the tournament with a 1-over 73. By virtue of posting the lowest round of the day, Walsh was also named WCAL player of the Year. Trevor Moquin finished with a 4-over 76 and Chris Zeidan came in with a 77 for the Padres as well.
Crystal Springs completes undefeated season with WBAL team title
Edan Cui fired a blistering 6-under 66 to card the low round of the day and help the Gryphons to the WBAL team title at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Morgan Hill.
Crystal Springs’ score of 363 was 13 strokes better than runnerup Sacred Heart Prep, which carded a team score of 376. Menlo School was third with a 399, Harker fourth (415) and Nueva fifth (425).
There was a four-way tie for second as Crystal’s Griffin Chiu — who eagled the final hole — Menlo School’s Eric Yun, and Sacred Heart Prep’s Luca Suarez and Thomas Molumphy, who all carded 1-under 71s.
Softball
Capuchino 5, Burlingame 4, 8 innings
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 4, but the Mustangs scored in the top of the eighth to pull out the PAL Bay Division win.
Burlingame (2-9 PAL Bay, 7-13-1 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but Capuchino (7-4, 16-7) responded Madison Choi and Avery Montroni both had the big sticks for Capuchino. Choi hit a pair of home runs and drove in a pair, while Montroni drilled a two-run shot.
Carlmont 2, Sequoia 0
The Scots pulled into third-place tie with the Ravens following the shutout in Redwood City.
Carlmont (6-4 PAL Bay, 10-10 overall) scored single runs in the first and fourth innings. Sequoia falls to 7-4 in league play and 14-6 overall.
Hillsdale 9, Woodside 2
The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then pulled away for the PAL Bay Division victory.
The win, coupled with a Sequoia loss, means the Knights sit alone in second place.
Hannah Levy continues her torrid streak for Hillsdale (7-3 PAL Bay, 11-6 overall), going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Ashley Driscoll earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of work, giving up just one hit.
Woodside falls to 1-10 in league play and 6-14 overall.
Mills 14, Menlo-Atherton 1
A seven-run second propelled the Vikings to the victory and remain in first place in the PAL Ocean Division.
Myrka Castillo Villegas went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead the offense for Mills (8-1 PAL Ocean, 8-6 overall). Adyson Kim went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as well for the Vikings.
Kim also picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on five hits and striking out 10 in five innings of work.
M-A falls to 5-5 in league play and 13-12 overall.
Half Moon Bay 12, South City 2
The Cougars scored in all five innings to beat the Warriors and remain a game behind Mills in the PAL Ocean Division race.
Mia Modena and Kaia Glafkides each drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense for HMB (7-2 PAL Ocean, 7-7 overall). Kendall Barmore earned the win in the circle, pitching all five innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
South City falls to 3-5 in league and 5-11 overall.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 6, El Camino 3
The Cougars rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Colts and remain in first place in the PAL Ocean Division.
Down 3-1 going into the fifth, HMB (9-2 PAL Ocean, 14-9 overall) re-took the lead on a Jared Mettam three-run home run. The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a Jason Couto two-run double. Gavin Giacotto had given the Cougars a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the fourth.
Liam Harrington earned the win for the Cougars, throwing a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits.
El Camino falls to 5-6 in league play and 9-13 overall.
Mills 4, Menlo School 0
The Vikings shut down the Knights, holding them to just four hits.
Jack Alaraj was virtually unhittable as he got the start for Mills (5-5 PAL Ocean, 10-11 overall). He worked five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. Josh Park completed the shutout with two innings of three-hit ball.
Offensively, Dylan Shu had two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings. Jordan Maske and Shaun Williams also had RBIs for Mills.
Menlo falls to 6-5 in league play and 10-10-1 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 14, San Mateo 4
The Gators scored three in the first, four in the fourth and then broke the game open with a six-run sixth in beating the Bearcats.
J.A. Dioli went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs to pace the offense for SHP (8-3 PAL Ocean, 11-12). Mason Chetcuti added three RBIs, while Andrew Rocha and Devin Saltzgaber drove in two runs apiece for the Gators as well.
Giancarlo Selvitella, Chad Hawkins, Julian Delfin and Victor Angulo all drove in a run for San Mateo (5-6, 12-11).
Westmoor 10, Crystal Springs 0
Mikaelo Osorio did it all in helping lead the Rams to the PAL Lake Division win over the Gryphons.
Osorio got the start on the mound and scattered five hits over five innings of work for Westmoor (7-5 PAL Lake, 11-10). At the plate, Osiorio, a freshman, went 1 for 2 with a two-run double. Victor Lim and Aurelio Acosta also added two RBIs for Westmoor.
Sam Young had two of the hits for Crystal Springs (3-8-1, 4-8-1).
Woodside 23, Harker 1
The Wildcats took away any kind of potential drama by scoring 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning as part of a 19-hit attack.
Tanner Ellis drove in a game-high five RBIs for Woodside (4-7 PAL Ocean, 10-11 overall), which had five players with multiple RBIs. Zackary Sullivan doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, who also got three RBIs from Ryan Dodge and Evan Chad. Ben Giovannetti added two RBIs.
Chris Fancher picked up the win on the mound with four innings of two-hit ball, allowing one run. Ben Shepard wrapped up the win, throwing three innings without allowing a hit and striking out seven.
Harker falls to 1-9 in league and 3-16 overall.
South City 19, Priory 5
Trailing 2-1 after one inning, the Warriors erupted for eight runs in the second on their way to the win over the Panthers in a PAL Lake Division matchup.
South City (6-6 PAL Lake, 8-15 overall) scored 19 runs on 20 hits.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 12, Serra 3
The Irish scored five runs in both the first and second innings to cruise to the WCAL victory.
Kai Laxa and Tyler Peruzzaro accounted for an RBI apiece for Serra (4-9 WCAL, 13-12 overall), which was held to just six hits.
Jeff Osorio-Agard and Aidan Shea each drove in three runs to lead SHC (7-6, 15-9-1).
Design Tech 28, Pacific Bay Christian 5
The Dragons set the tone with a nine-run first to crush the Eagles in PSAL game.
Spencer Gradek, a senior, drove in five runs despite collecting just one hit for D Tech (2-6 PSAL, 6-8 overall). He also drew a pair of bases-loaded walks. Isaac Gradek, a freshman, drove in four, going 2 for 3. Arjun Godbole and Steven Magnaris both drove in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.