TUESDAY
Softball
Carlmont 4, Burlingame 0
The Scots set up a showdown with Capuchino Thursday after shutting out the Panthers.
Carlmont (10-2 PAL Bay, 14-7 overall) scored two runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Izzy Won doubled and drove in a pair of runs to pace the offense for the Scots. Maddie Wiessinger and Kylie Rouspil also collected RBIs for the Scots.
Grace Schumacher picked up the win in the circle, firing a two-hit complete game with nine strikeouts.
Burlingame falls to 4-9 in Bay play and 7-11-1 overall.
Capuchino 3, Hillsdale 0
The Mustangs scored all three runs in the top of the first to stay percentage points ahead of arlmont in the Bay Division standings.
Capuchino (11-2 PAL Bay, 22-4 overall) will meet Carlmont Thursday with the Bay title on the line.
Mustangs pitcher Nohemi Livingston shut down Hillsdale (9-5, 15-6), holding the Knights to just three hits. Avery Montroni led the offense for the Mustang, picking up a double and driving in a pair of runs. Katalina Ngaluafe picked up the third RBI for Capuchino.
Lexi Kuka took the loss despite holding the Mustangs to three runs on three hits.
Notre Dame-Belmont 12, Mercy-Burlingame 3
The Tigers route the rival Crusaders to pull into a virtual tie atop the West Bay Athletic League standings.
NDB (5-2 WBAL, 11-10 overall), Mercy (6-2, 13-4) and King’s Academy all have two losses each. NDB and King’s still have a game to make up, however.
The Tigers led 2-1 after two innings before taking control of the game with a three-run third. They then iced the game with three in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
Design Tech 20, Latino College Prep 5
The Dragons claimed the Private School Athletic League championship with a rout of the LCP.
Design Tech (8-0 PSAL, 15-4 overall) scored six runs in the first and added five in the second, with nine more scored over the next two innings.
Clarissa Gamez had a monster game at the plate, hitting a home run, a triple and driving in seven runs. Audrey Zhang added four RBIs and Chloe Chang three for the Dragons.
San Mateo 8, Woodside 2
A five-run fourth propelled the Bearcats to the Bay win over the Wildcats.
Makena Burr had a big day at the plate for San Mateo (3-10 PAL Bay, 5-14 overall), collecting a triple and a double while driving in four. Nia Mapa added three RBIs on three hits, including a double.
Burr also earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 10.
Sequoia 2, Aragon 1
The Ravens scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and made them stand up as they held off the Dons.
Mackenzie Jackson hit a two-run home run to supply the offense for Sequoia (8-4 PAL Bay, 16-5 overall). Ainsley Waddell earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 13.
Brooke Tran was the hard-luck loser for Aragon (5-9, 8-14), giving up two runs on two hits. Caroline Harger had the RBI for the Dons.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Cathedral 5, Serra 4
The Irish scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to knock off the Padres in the WCAL tournament.
Serra (14-10 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first before SHC (14-13) cut its deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Serra increased its lead to 4-1 with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Irish took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame.
Serra will next face Bellarmine in the WCAL seeding tournament.
Menlo School 5, Mills 2
Leading 1-0 after two innings, the Knights took control with a three-run third to beat the Vikings in an Ocean Division game.
Carson Cleage drilled a three-run homer in the third to lead Menlo (6-7 PAL Ocean, 14-10 overall). Jake Sonsini added two RBIs for the Knights as well.
Colin Dhaliwal picked up the win on the mound, working into the seventh inning, allowing two runs on six hits. Jake Bianchi picked up the save.
Hillsdale 5, El Camino 1
A three-run second and two-run fifth gave the Knights the Ocean Division win over the Colts.
Josh Mayol went deep for a two-run home run for Hillsdale (9-3 Ocean, 15-8 overall). Joseph Hoskins added a two-run double for the Knights.
Nick Strezo earned the win on the mound, holding El Camino (4-9, 6-13), giving up an unearned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.
Terra Nova 3, Woodside 2
The Tigers slipped past the Wildcats in a PAL Ocean Division game.
Terra Nova (4-9 PAL Ocean, 7-15 overall) scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
Damien Brenner and Jacob Reeder both drove in a run for the Tigers. Alberto Estrada and Caleb Catalano combined on the mound to limit Woodside (7-6, 15-8-1) to two runs, one earned, while scattering eight hits.
Chris Fancher took the loss for Woodside, allowing one earned run on just three hits while striking out seven. Trent Amoroso accounted for the Wildcats’ offense, driving in both runs.
Westmoor 7, South City 0
Mikaelo Osorio pitched into the seventh inning, scattering six hits while striking out 10 to lead the Rams past the Warriors.
Javi Manila and Danny Yang each drove in a pair of runs for Westmoor (6-5 PAL Lake, 13-9 overall). South City falls to 4-6 and 7-15.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo School 6, Mitty 1
The top-seeded Knights advanced to the CCS quarterfinals after cruising to the second-round win over the Monarchs.
Menlo (19-1) got singles wins from Evan Burnett, Yuanye Ma and Leo Terman before the Knights swept the doubles matches — Arki Temsamani and Ben Levin at No. 1, Sam Engel and Nikhil Kothri at No. 2 and Will Perez and Linus Hansen at No. 3 doubles.
The Knights will now face No. 8 Leigh (11-1), which slipped past Crystal, 4-3. Semifinal and championship matches are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Boys’ volleyball
No. 5 Carlmont 3, No. 4 Lynbrook 2
The Scots, who knocked off rival Menlo-Atherton in straight sets Monday, upset the fourth-seeded Vikings in five set, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 16-14 in the CCS Division I bracket.
Carlmont (33-6) face top-seeded Bellarmine (19-11) in a semifinal match in San Jose Thursday.
No. 3 Monterey 3, No. 6 Serra 0
The Dores swept past the Padres in the second round of the CCS Division II playoffs, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13.
Serra finishes the season 15-24.
