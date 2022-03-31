TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Nueva School 1
The Gators swept the four singles spots on their way to a WBAL win over the Mavericks.
Neal Chopra dropped only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, while No. 1 singles player Aarav Chandrasakar won 6-1, 6-1. Kyle Chai posted a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles, while Hans Zapf needed a third-set, super tiebreaker to get past Nueva’s Harrison Kepner, 6-2, 4-6, (10-6).
Half Moon Bay 7, Oceana 0
The Cougars continue to dominate the PAL Ocean Division as they stayed undefeated with the win over the Sharks.
Alex Koron at No. 3 singles, and No. 4 singles Xavier McKune both won their matches at love for Half Moon Bay (8-0 PAL Ocean). Brian Booher lost only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
In doubles play, James Travis and Jack Sprankle won their No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0, while Kai Lin and Vince Vella won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Oceana drops to 5-5 in Ocean Division play.
Baseball
Menlo School 3, Half Moon Bay 2
The Knights walked off the Cougars with a run in the bottom of the seventh in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Colin Dhaliwal led off the bottom of the seventh for Menlo (2-1 PAL Ocean, 6-4-1 overall) with a triple. Ryan Schnell walked and Trey McNair reached on an error to load the bases for Jack Geisler, who hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dhaliwal with the game-winning run.
The game was really a pitching duel, however, with both pitchers working into the seventh inning. Schnell pitched a complete game for the Knights, allowing two runs on just four hits and striking out six.
Despite being saddled with the loss, Ryan Harrington was every bit the equal for Half Moon Bay (2-1, 6-6). He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out seven.
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 12, Sacred Heart Prep 8
Iris O’Connor scored twice and assisted on three others for the Gators, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Wildcats in a WCAL matchup.
Ava Shenk added a pair of goals and an assist for SHP as well.
