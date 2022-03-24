TUESDAY
College baseball
San Mateo 5, Skyline 2
The Bulldogs scored one in the fifth and two in the seventh to beat the rival Trojans.
Tom Eisenstat (Menlo-Atherton) provided the bulk of the offense for CSM (6-0 Coast North, 15-7 overall), going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Emilio Flores (Burlingame) earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Ryan Baker picked up a two-inning save.
Skyline (4-3, 17-5) got a home run from Michael Sarhatt (Serra), with Dominic Meza (Serra) adding an RBI as well.
Conor Hourigan (Aragon) was saddled with the loss, working six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven.
West Valley 6, Cañada 5
The conference-leading Vikings used a six-run fifth inning to down the Colts.
Tyler Nelson drove in three runs for Cañada (0-7 Coast North, 4-19 overall). Christian Falk (Serra) doubled and homered, driving in a run as well for the Colts.
West Valley improves to 7-0 in conference play and 16-8 overall.
Softball
Sequoia 6, Hillsdale 0
The Ravens scored three runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second on their way to the PAL Bay Division season-opening win.
That was all the offense pitcher Ainsley Waddell would need for Sequoia (1-0 PAL Bay, 8-2 overall). Waddell tossed a complete-game shutout. She scattered four hits while striking out 10 without a walk.
Waddell also did her part at the plate, going 3 for 3, with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Emerson Seever added had three hits and drove in a run.
Hillsdale falls to 0-1 in Bay play and 1-2 overall.
Carlmont 12, San Mateo 1
The Scots triggered the 10-run mercy rule with a six-run sixth to top the Bearcats.
Ava Conti did a lot of the heavy lifting for Carlmont (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-2 overall), driving in a team-high three runs. Izzy Won added a pair of RBIs for the Scots as well.
Conti also took care of business in the pitcher’s circle as well, holding San Mateo (0-1, 2-4) to just one run on three hits, striking out seven.
Mercy-Burlingame 8, Sacred Heart Cathedral 0
The Crusaders scored five runs in the first two innings on their way to the non-league win over the Irish.
Sophia Alterio and Elena Gonzalez each drove in a pair of runs for Mercy (7-3 overall). Jazlyn Villavicencio, Alterio, Mia Gonzalez and Elena Gonzalez all had two hits.
Villavicencio earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete-game, one-hitter while striking out 10.
Pacific Bay Christian 24, Urban-SF 3
The Eagles scored 11 runs in the first and 13 in the second to beat the Blues in a three-inning, 15-run mercy rule victory.
Kelcey Welch drove in a game-high four RBIs to pace the offense for Pac Bay (1-0 PSAL, 2-0 overall). Terra Pandolfi, Philomena De Barra and Yaeli Palma-Espinoza all drove in three runs, while Danielle Galacia added a pair of RBIs.
De Barra and Welch each went deep for the Eagles.
Baseball
Serra 11, St. Ignatius 7
The Padres picked up their first WCAL win of the season by beating the Wildcats in San Francisco.
SI (1-2 WCAL, 6-5 overall) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but Serra (1-2, 8-4) scored four in the top of the fourth to take the lead. The Wildcats added two runs in the third and one in the fifth for a 6-4 lead, but the Padres scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to grab the win.
Ben Cleary, Kai Laxa and Tyler Peruzzaro all drove in two runs for Serra. Henry White went 4 for 5 with an RBI.
Trevor Burns earned the win on the mound, working four inning of relief, allowing two runs on three hits.
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Menlo School 5, 8 innings
The Gators walked off with the win in the bottom of the eighth following the Knights’ fifth error of the game.
All told, the teams combined for eight errors as the Gators won their third straight in PAL Ocean Division play.
SHP led 4-1 after fourth innings and 5-2 after five, but Menlo (0-1 PAL Ocean, 4-4-1 overall) sent the game to extras with a run in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh. Jack Giseler and Jacob Lee both reached on errors and both scored on Carson Cleage’s double.
SHP (3-0, 5-5) was led by Andrew Rocha, who went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Luke Renert went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and RBI for the Gators.
Noah Wilbur worked the first six innings on the mound for SHP, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.
Mills 6, El Camino 5
The Vikings scored three runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 lead, then withstood a three-run Colts’ rally in their final at-bat to hold on for the PAL Ocean Division win.
Raul Reyes and Johnny Gonzalez each had two hits for El Camino (0-1 PAL Ocean, 4-4 overall), while Brandon Lopez and Isaiah Rose each drove in a run for the Colts.
Mills improves to 1-0 in league play and 3-6 overall.
Westmoor 11, Jefferson 2
The Rams scored in five of six innings as they rolled past crosstown rival Grizzlies in a PAL Lake Division matchup.
Antonio Santana led Westmoor (2-2 PAL Lake, 5-4 overall), driving in four runs, going 3 for 4 with a triple. Javi Manila added three RBIs on a bases-loaded triple.
Mikaelo Osorio, a freshman, earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings, allowing two on six hits and striking out five.
Jefferson falls to 0-2-1 in Lake play and 0-4-1 overall.
Summit Shasta 17, Design Tech 11
The two PSAL squads combined for 28 runs on 26 hits, with the Black Bears pulling out the win.
Summit Shasta (2-0 PSAL, 6-0 overall) was led by Parker Mendoza and Jacob Devis both drove in three runs apiece. Pierce Gaudario drove in two runs for the Black Bears.
Spencer Gradek, a junior, drove in a game-high five run for D Tech (0-3, 2-5), going 3 for 5 with a home run. Isaac Gradek, a freshman and sophomore Wilem Berry each drove in two runs apiece for the Dragons.
Crystal Springs 15, South City 6
The Gryphons scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings on their way to the PAL Lake Division win over the Warriors.
Leading 2-0 after the first, Crystal Springs (2-1-1 PAL Lake, 3-1-1 overall) took control with a six-run second and four-run third.
Sam Young paced the offense for the Gryphons, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored. Timmy Raab, Cooper Guggenhime, Daniel Nickas and Ryan Sullivan all had two RBIs apiece for Crystal.
South City drops to 0-3 in league play and 1-8 overall.
Terra Nova 12, Priory 6
Trailing 4-0 after three innings, the Tigers got on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth and then took the lead with a seven-run fifth.
Terra Nova has now won four in row and sits atop the Lake Division standings with a 4-0 record. Overall, the Tigers are 4-2.
Priory drops to 2-2 in league play and 3-2 overall.
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 7, Aragon 0
The Scots had to work for their sweep as three of the matches went three sets.
At No. 1 singles, Daniel Arakaki downed Nicky Dobbs 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Iman Shafaie outlasted Alex Tu, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 doubles, Carlmont’s Jay Motamarry and Jake Levin got past Yossi Moff and Jack Murphy got past , 7-6, 5-7, (10-4).
Menlo-Atherton 7, Burlingame 0
The Bears won all seven matches in straight sets and did not lose more than three games in any one set as they stayed unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play this season.
Half Moon Bay 4, Woodside 3
The Ocean Division-leading Cougars put even more distance between themselves and the second-place Wildcats by slipping past Woodside.
HMB (6-0 PAL Ocean) got wins from Brian Booher at No. 1 singles and Xavier McKune at No. 4 singles. The Cougars also won at No. 1 doubles with Evan Nguyen and Jack Sprankle, while James Tracis and Kai Lin won at No. 2 doubles.
Woodside (3-2) got wins from Patrick Van Hoven at No. 2 singles and Justin Lee at No. 3 singles. The Wildcats’ lone doubles win came at No. 3, where Andrew Ruvinsky and Evan Ruiz were victorious.
In other action …
Oceana cruised past El Camino, 6-1. … San Mateo beat Hillsdale, 6-1.
