TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Serra 58, St. Ignatius 57
The Padres rallied from a 14-point deficit to clip the Wildcats in a WCAL matchup in San Francisco.
It’s the second win in a row for Serra (2-4 WCAL, 9-7 overall), which opened WCAL play with four straight losses.
Aiden Carleson converted a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds to play to push the Padres over the top. Marcel Elicagaray led the way for Serra, scoring 18 points. Ryan Pettis added 17, while Carleson finished with nine.
Half Moon Bay 75, Westmoor 45
The Cougars cruised to their sixth straight PAL North Division victory.
Leading 35-27 at halftime, HMB (6-0 PAL North, 9-6 overall) outscored Westmoor (1-4, 10-6) 26-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Dio Lucido led the Cougars with 14 points. Myles Rippberger added 12 and Drew Dorwin had 11 for HMB.
Westmoor was led by Trey Knight, who scored a game-high 18 points.
Menlo-Atherton 55, Mills 35
The Bears remained undefeated in PAL South play, routing the Vikings.
Johno Price scored a game-high 17 points to lead M-A (5-0 PAL South, 12-3 overall), while Ben Esiner added 14.
Mills (0-5, 5-11) was led by Jonathan Shim, who scored eight points.
Aragon 55, Capuchino 36
The Dons led 34-14 at halftime on their way to a PAL South Division victory.
Logan Wall led Aragon (3-2 PAL South, 9-8 overall), scoring a game-high 16 points.
Capuchino (1-4, 2-14) got nine points from Isaiah Cruz.
Burlingame 56, Woodside 46
The Wildcats scored 25 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough to catch a Panthers’ squad that had bult a 24-11 lead at halftime.
Zaden Martin had a big double-double to lead Burlingame (5-0 PAL South, 13-2 overall), scoring 17 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. Kyle Haslam added 16 points and six boards.
Woodside (1-5, 3-9) was led by 17 points from Joshua Lim.
Carlmont 58, San Mateo 36
Matt Radulovich poured in 26 points for the Bearcats, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Scots.
Tyler Southworth led Carlmont (4-1 PAL South, 8-5 overall), finishing with 10 points as 11 Scots got in the scoring column.
San Mateo falls to 0-4 in league play and 7-9 overall.
In other action …
Menlo (2-2 WBAL, 8-10) overall improved to .500 in league play with a 50-40 win over Eastside College Prep.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Carlmont 0
The Bears stayed unbeaten on the season with a pair of first-half goals.
The Bolanos sisters, Alessia and Fabi, teamed up for the first goal for M-A (3-0-2 PAL Bay, 9-0-2 overall), with Alessia scoring and Fabi earning the assist. Val Latu-Nava added the second goal, off an assist from Jimena Sandoval-Genoa.
Carlmont drops to 2-3 in league play and 6-6-1 overall.
Terra Nova 3, South City 0
The Tigers won their second game in a row in shutting out the Warriors.
Terra Nova (2-1-2 PAL Ocean, 4-6-3 overall) got two goals and an assist from Madison Donati, with Abigail Eastman-Anderson rounding out the scoring. Savannah Copeland added an assist for the Tigers.
South City falls to 0-4 in Ocean play and 2-9 overall.
Aragon 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The front-running Dons won their fifth straight Ocean Division game with the shutout of the Cougars.
Celeste Calvo and Stella Pisaro scored for Aragon (5-0 PAL Ocean, 10-1 overall), with Nuria Adorno Lopez and Kaia Smith picking up assists.
HMB falls to 0-4-1 in league play and 4-9-1 overall.
Mills 2, Oceana 1
Kennedy Bauer had a pair of assists to help lead the Vikings to the Lake Division win over the Sharks.
Abigail Zennadi and Alexandra Dedes potted goals for Mills (3-1 PAL Lake, 5-5 overall).
Oceana falls to 2-1-1 in Lake play and 5-2-2 overall.
El Camino 7, Westmoor 1
Tied at 1-all at halftime, the Colts erupted for six second-half goals to rout the Rams.
Six players had a goal or an assist for El Camino (3-0-1 PAL Lake, 3-6-1 overall). Valentine Sandillo had two goals and an assist for the Colts, while Briona Campbell netted a pair of goals. Briana Acuna and Daisy Alvarado each had a goal and an assist for El Camino.
Westmoor falls to 0-4 in league play and overall.
In other action …
Burlingame (1-3-1 PAL Bay, 7-3-2 overall) and Hillsdale (1-3-1, 2-7-4) played to a scoreless draw.
San Mateo (2-1-2 PAL Ocean, 5-3-3 overall) and Capuchino (3-1-1, 5-6-3) played to a scoreless tie.
Menlo School (5-0 WBAL, 11-1-1 overall) went on the road and crushed Notre Dame-SJ, 6-0.
Sacred Heart Prep (4-1 WBAL, 7-5-1 overall) blanked Harker, 4-0.
Girls’ basketball
Westmoor 38, Half Moon Bay 34
The Rams stunned the first-place Cougars, using a 13-2 second quarter to propel them to the PAL North win.
Westmoor (3-2 PAL North, 10-7 overall) was led by Grace Toloafa, who scored 11 points.
Delaney Dorwin had 12 points to lead HMB (5-1, 9-8), while Alli Dioli added 10.
South City 30, Terra Nova 22
Tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Tigers 13-5 in the final period to pull out the win.
Abreeanna Hodge had a game-high 12 points to lead South City (2-3 PAL North, 9-8 overall).
Terra Nova (3-2, 8-8) was led by Samantha Edwards, who finished with 11 points.
Jefferson 63, Oceana 27
Leading 38-16 at halftime, the Grizzlies head the Sharks to just 11 second-half points.
Grace Wang scored 19 points and Jerzey Gallegos added 17 to lead Jefferson (3-2 PAL North).
Oceana (0-5) got a game-high 23 points from Alamea Lewis.
Aragon 57, Capuchino 31
The Dons led 33-6 at halftime and rolled to the PAL South win over the Mustangs.
Maddie McGinty scored a game-high 14 points to lead Aragon (3-23 PAL South, 8-9 overall). Maya Yoo and Maya Pappas added 10 each for the Dons.
Capuchino falls to 1-3 in league play and 1-14 overall.
Woodside 32, Burlingame 31
The Wildcats denied a second win in a row for the Panthers and earning their first leage win in the process.
Gabrielle Gerrodette scored a game-high 17 points to lead Woodside (1-4 PAL South, 8-9 overall).
Burlingame (1-4, 4-13) was led by Malia Schmidt, who scored 10.
Hillsdale 42, Sequoia 17
The game was called in the fourth quarter following an injury, with the Knights being declared the winner.
Kira Wilmurt scored 13 points for Hillsdale (4-1 PAL South, 14-3 overall). Makena Nitao added 12 for the Knights.
Sequoia (2-3, 8-8) was led by Blessing Taimani, who had five points.
Carlmont 68, San Mateo 30
A 24-point first quarter gave the Scots control of their PAL South game against the Bearcats.
Alessandra Nelson scored a game-high 17 points to lead Carlmont (4-1 PAL South, 11-4 overall).
Olivia Salles led San Mateo (0-5, 4-14), finishing with six points. Five other Bearcats scored four points each.
Notre Dame-SJ 58, Sacred Heart Prep 33
The Gators were held to single-digit scoring in three quarters of their WBAL Skyline Division loss to the Regents.
Sadie Goldstein led SHP (2-1 WBAL Skyline, 7-9 overall), scoring 10 points.
NDSJ improves 4-0 in division play and 8-8- overall.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (4-0 WBAL Foothill, 14-2 overall) held on to first place in the division standings following a 42-40 win over Menlo School (1-3, 8-7).
