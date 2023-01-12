TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 75, Oceana 46
The Tigers outscored the Sharks 45-19 in the second and third quarters and cruised to the win in the PAL North Division opener for both teams.
Terra Nova (1-0 PAL North, 8-3 overall) had three players score in doubles figures, led by Anthony Wierzba, who scored a game-high 17. Vinny Smith added 14 and Tyrone Meehlieb has 12 for the Tigers.
Oceana is now 0-1, 8-5.
Half Moon Bay 65, South City 43
The Cougars took control with a 25-point first quarter and then pulled away after holding the Warriors to a combined 17 points in the second and third quarters.
HMB (1-0, 4-6) got a team-high 17 points from Jaeden Hutchins, while Dom Faenzi added 13 for the Cougars.
South City (0-1, 8-5) was led by Steven Fernando, who finished with 17 points.
King’s Academy 64, Menlo School 60
King’s Academy held off Menlo in the WBAL opener for both schools.
Lucas Vogel, who went over the 1,000-point career mark over the weekend, scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter for Menlo (0-1, 6-8).
King’s Academy stayed undefeated on the season, improving 1-0 in league play and 14-0 overall.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 65, El Camino 53
The Grizzlies scored a combined 40 points in the second and third quarters and then held off the Colts for the North Division win.
Jefferson (1-0, 5-5 overall) was led by Lupe Etene-Faamoe, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Grace Wang also had a double-double, with points and 10 boards.
It was a strong follow up for Wang, who went off in an 83-35 win over San Mateo Monday, recording a rare quadruple-double. Against the Bearcats, Wang poured in 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, 10 assists and came away with 12 steals.
El Camino (0-1, 2-11) got a massive 25-point performance from Mariah Flores.
Terra Nova 62, Oceana 27
The Tigers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to the PAL North opening victory over the Sharks.
Mariyah Mahasin scored a game-high 12 points to lead Terra Nova (1-0, 6-6). Jalyn Dominguez added 10 for the Tigers.
Oceana falls to 0-1, 1-8.
Half Moon Bay 42, South City 22
The Cougars held the Warriors to just 6 first-half points as they would go on to double up South City.
Alli Dioli made her return to PAL play and poured in 22 points for HMB (1-0, 5-6).
South City falls to 0-1, 7-6.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 10-2 overall) picked up a statement win over Notre Dame-Belmont (0-1, 10-2) with a 44-36 win in the WBAL Foothill Division opener.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Gators exploded for four second-half goals to beat the Tigers in the WBAL Foothill Division opener.
Molly Tinsley had a goal and an assist for SHP (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 4-4-1 overall). Sydney Adas, McKenna Tanona and Lewa White each scored once for the Gators, while Megan Sweeney assisted on a pair of goals.
NDB drops to 0-1, 8-3.
Carlmont 3, Woodside 2
Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Scots scored twice in the second half to pull out the win over the Wildcats.
Sophomore Kaylee Kim scored twice to lead Carlmont (1-0, 5-3-1) and Emily Gerhlein-Allen rounded out the scoring for the Scots. Amelia Khouri and Madison Anagnostou each had an assist for Carlmont.
Woodside falls to 0-1, 4-2.
Aragon 3, Capuchino 0
Scoreless at halftime, the Dons tallied three goals in the second half for the PAL Ocean Division-opening victory.
Quinn Shirley scored twice for Aragon (1-0, 5-1) and Nuria Lopez-Adorno rounded out the scoring for the Dons. Sierra Troy and Melanie Diaz each had an assist for Aragon.
Capuchino falls to 0-1, 1-6-1.
San Mateo 3, South City 1
The Bearcats scored two goals in the first half and rode that to the Ocean Division win over the Warriors.
Ryan Yeh scored twice and assisted on Dylan Domingo’s goal for San Mateo (1-0, 4-2-1). Allison Morganstern and Shannon Lim each picked up an assist for the Bearcats.
South City drops to 0-1, 4-6.
Crystal Springs 5, Eastside College Prep 0
Camille Stang scored twice to lead the Gryphons past the Panthers in a WBAL Skyline Division victory.
Vivi Cowan, Nishi Pinninty and goalkeeper Ashley Rangel Arroyo all added goals for Crystal (1-0, 3-4).
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (1-0, 7-0-1) scored in the second half to beat Burlingame (0-1, 5-1-1), which gave up up its first goal of the season. … El Camino (0-0-1) and Oceana (0-0-1) scored in each half and finished with a 1-1 draw. … Leading 1-0 at halftime, Mills (1-0, 3-4) tacked on three more in the second half to earn the PAL Lake Division win over Jefferson (0-1, 0-3). … Half Moon Bay (0-0-1, 4-4-1) and Terra Nova (0-0-1, 3-4-2) played to a 2-2 tie. … Hillsdale (1-0, 2-4-3) scored in the second half to pull out a 2-1 win to hand Sequoia, (0-1, 4-2-1) its first loss of the season. … Menlo School (1-0, 7-1-1) posted a 4-0 win over Woodside Priory (0-1, 0-2-1) in a WBAL Foothill Division win.
