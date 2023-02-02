TUESDAY
Wrestling
Half Moon Bay 60, Terra Nova 24
The Cougars wrapped up at least a share of the PAL Bay Division team title with the win over the rival Tigers.
HMB (6-0 PAL Bay) holds a one-game lead over Carlmont with one match left in the regular season. The Cougars have already beaten the Scots this season.
Terra Nova (1-4) highlights include Tyler Rosen getting a pin at 1:40 of the first round at 152. Joseph Wynn-Wilson also won by first-period pin, 1:32, at 220.
Carlmont 60, Capuchino 12
The Scots cruised past the Mustangs, with Anthony Aveggio (115), Christopher Hojo (128), Sebastian Llora (147) and Gino Gradsky (277) all won by first-period pin for the Scots.
Carlmont improves to 5-1 in Bay action, while Cap falls to 1-5.
Hillsdale 41, San Mateo 33
The Knights held off the Bearcats in a Bay Division dual meet.
San Mateo’s Enzo Pozzobon won his match with a third-period pin.
Both Hillsdale and San Mateo stand at 2-4 in league matches.
Menlo-Atherton 24, Burlingame 9
The Bears were on their way to an easy win when the match ended after seven matches because of a power failure.
M-A improves to 3-3, while Burlingame falls to 4-2.
In other action …
Aragon (3-3 PAL Ocean) beat Mills (0-6), 30-6.
South City (1-5 PAL Ocean) picked up its first league win over Mills, 30-6.
El Camino (4-2) doubled up Aragon, 48-24.
Sequoia (4-2) shutout South City, 9-0.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Notre Dame-Belmont 4
The Tigers scored all four of their goals in the first half and led 4-1 at halftime before the Gators came roaring back with three in the second half to forge the tie.
Lewa White gave SHP (4-1-1 WBAL Foothill, 7-5-2 overall) a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, off an assist from Sydney Adas. The Gators then scored three goals over the final 17 minutes. Megan Sweeney scored the second goal SHP in the 63rd minute, Molly Tinsley made it 4-3 with a goal in the 70th minute and Camy Sheldon tied the game at 4-all in the 74thfor the Gators.
NDB is now 3-2-1 in league play, 11-4-1 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 1, Woodside 0
The Bears pulled out the win with a second-half goal to remain unbeaten and atop the PAL Bay Division table.
Fabiana Bolanos scored the game’s only goal for M-A (4-0-3, 15 points; 10-0-4 overall), off an assist from Sam Ruiz.
Woodside falls to 3-3-1 in Bay play, good for 10 points. The Wildcats are 7-4-1 overall.
Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 1
The Scots snapped a three-game slide with a six-goal outburst over the Knights.
Mia Khouri scored three times to lead Carlmont (3-4 PAL Bay, 9 points; 7-7-1 overall). Kaylee Kim netted a brace for the Scots, with Delfina Bianchi adding a goal and an assist. Thais Nunez had a pair of assists, while Emily Gerheim-Allen and Eva Awoyinka had an assist each.
Nicole Moita de Deus scored off an assist from Kailee Frankel for Hillsdale (1-4-2, 5 points; 2-8-5).
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 0
The Panthers picked up a big Bay Division win with the shutout of the Ravens.
Olivia Mausenhund and Kaylee Ng gave Burlingame (2-3-2 PAL Bay, 8 points; 8-3-3 overall) a 2-0 lead at halftime. Stella Newman added the third goal in the second half for the Panthers. Elise Spenner, Cora Haggerty and Newman each added an assist in the victory.
With the loss, Sequoia drops to 3-2-2 in Bay play, good for 11 points and second place in the standings, four points behind M-A. The Ravens are now 8-3-2 overall.
Aragon 3, Terra Nova 0
The Dons led 1-0 at halftime before tacking on two second-half goals as they moved closer to clinching the PAL Ocean Division crown.
Aragon (7-0 PAL Ocean, 21 points; 12-0 overall) got goals from Kaylah Bresee, Celeste Calvo and Nuria Adorno Lopez, with Sierra Troy earning an assist.
Terra Nova falls to 2-4-1 in league play, for 7 points. The Tigers are 4-7-4 overall.
San Mateo 4, Half Moon Bay 0
The second-place Bearcats kept their Ocean Division title hopes alive with the shut out of the Cougars, scoring twice in each half.
San Mateo (4-1-2 PAL Ocean, 14 points; 7-4-3 overall) got a pair of goals and an assist from Shannon Lim. Ryan Yeh added a goal and an assist for the Bearcats, while Chisa Matsumoto rounded out the scoring. Ryan Matsumoto had an assist in the win.
Half Moon Bay falls to 0-5-2 in Ocean play, good for 2 points. The Cougars are 4-10-2 overall.
Capuchino 3, South City 1
The third-place Mustangs kept the pressure on San Mateo with the win over the Warriors.
Capuchino (4-2-1 PAL Ocean, 13 points, 6-6-3 overall) sits one point behind San Mateo. Clarice Curtner, Avrie De Jager and Samantha Abinales all scored for the Mustangs, while Lily Mazzola, Justine Chetcuti and Alondra Nungaray each picked up assists.
South City drops to 1-6 in league play, good for 3 points. The Warriors are 5-11 overall.
Oceana 3, Westmoor 0
The Sharks scored three first-half goals to beat the Rams in a Lake Division game.
Shalien Ekah had a goal and an assist for Oceana (3-2-1 PAL Lake, 10 points; 6-3-2 overall). Naidelin Manzo and Stacia Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Sharks, while Sabella Belmas had an assist.
Westmoor falls to 0-5 on the season.
El Camino 4, Jefferson 0
The Colts took control with a three-goal first half.
Katrina Panoringan set up three of the four goals for El Camino (5-0-1 PAL Lake, 16 points), with Daisy Alvarado, Milo Mendeo and Mila Castillo converting those passes into goals. Briona Campbell rounded out the scoring for the Colts, with Kristal Alcarez earning the assist.
Jefferson falls to 1-5 in Lake play, good for 3 points. The Grizzlies are 1-6 overall.
Boys’ basketball
Riordan 61, Serra 58
Ryan Pettis continued his strong play, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Padres from dropping their seond straight in league play.
Pettis lit it up to the tune of 29 points, with five rebounds and four assists for Serra (3-6 WCAL, 10-9 overall).
Terra Nova 52, Oceana 36
The Sharks’ chances of pulling out its first PAL North Division game of the year went out the window when they went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Terra Nova (2-3 PAL North, 9-6 overall) led the entire way — the Tigers lef 18-6 after one quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 42-27 after three before outscoring Oceana (0-8, 1-14) 10-0 in the fourth.
Vinny Smith led Terra Nova with 11 points, while Mason Mini added 10.
Jefferson 74, El Camino 51
The Grizzlies led 30-14 at halftime and cruised to the PAL North victory.
Jefferson (6-1 PAL North, 14-4 overall) by Myles Solanoy, who went off for 28 points. Ta’saan Clark added 16 and Mason Tran 10 for the Grizzlies.
El Camino (3-4, 9-10) got 20 points from Marco Melenedez and 13 from Chancel Rico.
Half Moon Bay 55, South City 40
Leading just 24-20 at halftime, the Cougars took control in the third, outscoring the Warriors 17-4.
Gio Garduno-Martin and Jaeden Hutchins each scored 13 points to lead HMB (8-0 PAL North, 11-6 overall), with Martin connecting on three 3-pointers.
South City (3-4, 11-8) got 13 points from Steven Fernando and 11 from Nolan Alimorong.
Sacred Heart Prep 62, Crystal Springs 34
The Gators held the Gryphons to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as they cruised to the WBAL victory.
Sam Norris and TJ O’Brien led SHP (6-0 WBAL, 14-4 overall), scoring 11 points each. Crystal (1-5, 8-10) were led by Sam Young, who had six points.
Menlo School 86, Pinewood 54
Brooks Mead scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Knights over the Panthers in a WBAL matchup.
Lucas Vogel added 22 for Menlo (3-3 WBAL, 9-11 overall).
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova 61, Oceana 28
The Tigers outscored the Sharks 38-17 in the second and third quarters, combined, on their way to the PAL North victory.
Mariyah Mahasin scored a game-high 16 points to lead Terra Nova (5-2 PAL North, 10-8 overall). Arciela Garfias added 10 points for the Tigers.
Oceana falls to 0-8 in league play.
El Camino 52, Jefferson 33
Leading 23-22 at the half, the Colts outscored the Grizzlies 29-12 in the second half to pull away for the division win.
Mariah Flores scored 18 points to lead El Camino (4-4 PAL North, 6-14 overall), Chelsea Basco added 13.
Jefferson (4-3, 8-8) was led by Lupe Etene-Faamoe and Jerzey Gallegos, who both had eight points.
Half Moon Bay 70, South City 39
The Cougars scored 46 points in the first two quarters to take control of the game in their win over the Warriors.
Alli Dioli poured in a game-high 29 points for HMB (7-1 PAL North, 11-8 overall). Delaney Dorwin and Alla Grierson both added 11 points for the Cougars, who maintained a one-game lead over Terra Nova in the North Division standings.
South City (2-6, 9-11) got 20 points from Jennifer Devis.
Menlo School 46, Harker 41
The Knights held off the Eagles in a WBAL Foothill Division game.
Ruiqi Liu and Karen Xin each scored 6 points to lead Menlo (2-4 WBAL Foothill, 9-8 overall).
