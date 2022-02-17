TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School 4, Harker 1
The Knights won for the 10th time in 11 games, clinching the WBAL championship with the win over the Eagles.
Menlo (10-1-1 WBAL, 12-3-3 overall) has not lost since a 2-0 decision to rival Sacred Heart Prep Jan. 14.
Against third-place Harker (8-4, 13-4-1), an own-goal gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes after Cisco Argueta sent a cross to the front of the goal that deflected in.
Menlo’s senior goalkeeper Colin Thomas got on the scoresheet when he converted a penalty kick to give the Knights a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The Knights then closed out the scoring with a pair of goals in the final two minutes with Alessandro Velazquez converting a Gonzalez Lombera pass in the 78th minute and senior Amari Makasini rounded out the scoring, with an assist going to Jacob Lee in the final minute.
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-Belmont 1, Sacred Heart Prep 1
The Tigers clinched their second WBAL Foothill championship in three seasons with the draw against the Gators.
NDB (8-1-1 WBAL Foothill, 25 points, 14-5-1 overall) finished two points ahead of second-place SHP (7-1-2, 23 points, 11-6-3). Menlo was third at 6-2-2.
Noelle Mendoza gave the Gators a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, but they could not hold on.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 77, Eastside College Prep 33
The Gators closed out a perfect WBAL campaign with the easy win over the Panthers.
Sam Norris paced the offense for SHP (14-0 WBAL, 21-3 overall), finishing with a game-high 14 points. Emmer Nichols added 13 and Adian Braccia chipped in with 11.
Menlo School 59, King’s Academy 57
Menlo knocked off second-place TKA to close out the regular season.
Lucas Vogel scored 22 points to lead Menlo (10-4 WBAL, 17-7 overall). Daniel Solomon added 12.
