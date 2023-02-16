CLARIFICATION
There was inaccurate phrasing in the Feb. 14 story “Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Pinewood’s Ava Uhrich.” Uhrich said she started thinking about transferring to Pinewood School around Christmastime 2021.
TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Crystal Springs 51, Harker 18
The Gryphons grabbed a share of the WBAL Foothill Division title following the rout of the Eagles.
Both Crystal (9-1 WBAL Foothill, 19-3 overall) and Pinewood finish as co-champs as they split their season series.
Raelyn Dela Cruz led the way for the Gryphons, scoring 20 points to go along with six rebounds and six steals. Jemma Lacap added 15 for Crystal.
Pinewood 61, Menlo School 30
The Panthers doubled up the Knights to share the WBAL Foothill Division title with Crystal Springs.
Alex Facelo led Pinewood (9-1 WBAL Foothill, 13-10 overall), scoring 20 points.
Menlo finishes the regular season 4-6 in WBAL play and 12-10 overall.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (4-6 WBAL Foothill, 15-7 overall) slipped past Woodside Priory (4-6, 12-12), 47-46.
Tatyana Robles hit the game-winner in the final seconds as King’s Academy (7-3 WBAL Skyline, 16-7 overall) knocked off Sacred Heart Prep (7-3, 12-12), 46-44.
Mercy-Burlingame (4-6 WBAL Skyline, 12-9 overall) held Castilleja (1-9, 9-11) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to post a 42-25 win.
Boys’ basketball
Crystal Springs 59, Pinewood 56
Sam Young had a massive double-double to lead the Gryphons past the Panthers in the regular-season finale, ending on a three-game winning streak.
Young scored 23 points and pulled down 20 rebounds for Crystal (5-5 WBAL,12-10 overall). Jack Eandi added 16 for the Gryphons.
Pinewood (2-8, 8-14) was led by freshman Thomas Meehlieb, who scored 16 points.
King’s Academy 53, Sacred Heart Prep 49
The Knights beat the Gators, who will share the WBAL championship with Woodside Priory.
SHP had a one-game lead going into the final game of the regular season, but the Gators’ loss, coupled with Priory’s win over Menlo means both share the WBAL title.
King’s (7-3 WBAL, 19-3 overall) outscored SHP (8-2, 17-6) 17-7 in the first quarter to take control of the game. Sam Norris scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Gators. JP Kerrigan added 10 for SHP.
King’s, which beat the division’s top two teams in back-to-back games, was led by Jon Taylor, who scored 14 points.
Woodside Priory 60, Menlo School 44
The Panthers managed to hold off the Knights, despite 20 points from Lucas Vogel.
Vogel also had four rebounds, two assists and four steals for Menlo (5-5 WBAL, 11-12 overall).
Priory improves to 8-2 in WBAL play and will share the league championship with Sacred Heart Prep. The Panthers finish 21-3 overall.
Girls’ soccer
Crystal Springs 5, King’s Academy 2
The Gryphons punched their ticket to the WBAL CCS play-in game after beating the Knights in the regular-season finale to capture the WBAL Skyline Division championship.
Kiera Aldridge and Hannah Meier each scored twice for Crystal (8-0-2 WBAL Skyline), while Vivi Cowan rounded out the scoring.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Harker 3
The Gators needed a goal in the final minute to salvage a tie with the Eagles.
Lauren Bassett converted a McKenna Tonona pass into the game-tying goal in the 80th minute for SHP (6-1-3 WBAL Foothill, 10-5-4 overall). Lauryn Masetti opened the scoring for the Gators in the eighth minute off an assist from Camy Sheldon. Molly Tinsley gave SHP a second first-half goal in the 24th minute, with an assist going to Megan Sweeney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.