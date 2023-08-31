TUESDAY
Girls’ golf
Crystal 220, Mercy 282, Notre Dame-Belmont 302
The Gryphons won the West Bay Athletic League tri-match at Burlingame Country Club.
Crystal was led by sophomore Claire Zhong, who carded a 39. She finished third at the WBAL championship last season.
Jaylyn Remalona had the low score for Mercy, finishing with a 49, while NDB was led by Savannah Sweet’s 51.
The shot of the day came from NDB’s Daniella DeMera, who recorded a hole-in-one at the par-3, 75-yard ninth hole.
Volleyball
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Terra Nova 0
Sophomore Gia Rivera was a killing machine for the Tigers, as her 15 kills helped lead NDB to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 over the Tigers.
Seniors Karly Bordin and Julia Breckenridge each added four kills each. Senior setter Jessica Ai dished out 29 assists, while Adrianna Agresti led the defense with 12 digs.
NDB improves to 4-3, while Terra Nova drops to 1-1.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Burlingame 1
The Gators, ranked 20th in the state by CIF, handled the Panthers in a non-league match, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20.
Burlingame (0-2) was led by senior Morgan Toomey, who finished with a team-high 10 kills. Hayley Fligel, a senior, was one of three Panthers to post double-figure dig numbers, finishing with a team-high 15. Ella Duong, a junior, and sophomore Samantha Hollrah each added 12 digs apiece.
SHP improves to 6-1 with the win.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Menlo School 1
The Bears beat the Knights in a battle of Atherton teams — 25-23, 15-25, 25-15, 29-27.
Daniela Eline, a junior, led M-A (1-2) offensively, finishing with 15 kills. Another junior, Duru Ruacan, added nine kills.
Kiela King, another junior, led the way defensively with 12 digs, while Aria Sokol had five service aces.
Menlo falls to 5-2 with the loss.
Palo Alto 3, Mercy 2
The Vikings held off the Bears in five sets, rallying from a two-set deficit to post a 17-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-8 victory.
Mercy (3-1) was led by junior Mia Ferdinand, finishing with a team-high 12 kills. Juliana Mufarrah, a senior, and junior Ava Cacao each added nine kills for the Bears.
Cacao also led the defense, finishing with 18 dig. Seniors Jenna Manuel and Nicole Vu, had 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Palo Alto improves to 6-1 with the win.
Summit Shasta 3, Lincoln-SF 2
The Black Bears, the defending Private School Athletic League champion and a CCS Division V finalist in 2022, needed five sets to get past the Mustangs — 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 12-25, 15-9.
Summit Shasta improves to 3-2, while Lincoln falls to 4-2 on the season.
Nueva School 3, El Primero-SJ 0
The Mavericks swept past the Lobos in straight sets — 25-10, 25-5, 25-17.
Nueva evened their early-season record at 1-1, while El Primero suffered its first loss, falling to 2-1.
Crystal 3, Drew-SF 0
The Gryphons pitched a shutout over the Dragons — 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.
Crystal improves to 2-1, while Drew falls to 0-3.
In other action ...
Capuchino swept past ICA in three sets.
