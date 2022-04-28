WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
PAL finals set
The finals of the Peninsula Athletic League individual tournament is set as seeds 1 and 3 will meet for the singles title and No. 1 and No. 4 battling for the doubles crown.
In the singles, top-seeded Luke Jensen of Menlo-Atherton cruised into the finals with a 6-1, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals and a 6-1, 6-2 decision over fourth-seeded Andre Khmelinitsky of San Mateo.
Jensen will face off against third-seeded Akbar Beg from Hillsdale. Beg won his quarterfinal match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. But in the semis, he battled through three sets to get past unseeded Naveen Schwarzkopf of Aragon, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Schwarzkopf went through to the semifinals when No. 2 Daniel Alvi of M-A had to withdraw before the match due to injury.
Khmelinitsky and Schwazkopf will face off in the third-place match.
On the doubles side, Carlmont’s top seed of Daniel Arakaki and Iman Shafaie had to work to get to the finals. After a routine 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal victory, they had to rally from a set down to beat third-seeded Alex Tu and Thomas Nie in the semifinals, pulling out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.
The Carlmont duo will take on No. 4 Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst of M-A. They had to battle through a pair of three setters to qualify for the championship match. They won their quarters match 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. In the semis, they dropped the first set in a tiebreaker, 6-8, but rallied for a 7-5, 6-4 win.
The semifinal losers will play in the third-place doubles match.
All matches begin at 3:45 p.m. at San Mateo High School Thursday.
Menlo captures WBAL singles, doubles title
Freshman Cooper Han, and seniors Mick Tamas and Soren Sutaria swept the individual titles for the Knights at the WBAL championships Tuesday.
Han defeated Harker’s Shika Tseitlin 6-3, 6-2 to win the singles championship and complete a run that saw him lose just seven games over four matches.
The WBAL doubles final was an all-Menlo affair, with Tamas and Sutaria beating teammates Rohan Shah and Evan Burnett 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 24, Sacred Heart Cathedral 2
Kai Lockton and Eric Bollar each scored four goals and added a pair of assists to lead the rout of the Irish in a WCAL match.
Billy Thompson and Jack Garlinghouse both had three goals and two assists.
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 10, Sacred Heart Prep 5
Phoebe Kim scored three times for the Gators, but it wasn’t enough in the WCAL loss to the Wildcats.
Ava Shenk and Iris O’Connor rounded out the scoring for SHP.
TUESDAY
Softball
Carlmont 15, Burlingame 3
A five-run second and a six-run sixth gave the Scots the win over the Panthers.
Grace Schumacher went 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and a game-high four RBIs for Carlmont (5-3 PAL Bay, 9-9 overall). Sassie Block and Izzy Won each added two RBIs.
Ariana Woodring earned the win in the circle, going three innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Giana Johnson, Olivia Fleming and Amanda Latin each drove in a run for Burlingame (0-7, 5-11-1).
Hillsdale 6, Capuchino 5
The Knights scored four runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead and then withstood a two-run rally in the Mustangs final at-bat.
Hannah Levy hit her fifth home run of the season for Hillsdale (6-3 PAL Bay, 10-6 overall), one off her career high. Sammie Marinec, a freshman, led the Knights with three RBIs. Lexi Kuka wobbled to the win, although only two of the five runs scored for Capuchino were earned.
Nohemi Livingston paced the offense for Capuchino (5-4, 14-7), driving in three with a bases-loaded double.
San Mateo 5, Woodside 1
Tied at 1 after one inning, the Bearcats scored two in the third and two more in the sixth to take the win over the Wildcats.
Hailey Wallweber had a pair of hits and drove in a run for San Mateo (3-5 PAL Bay, 6-9 overall). Bethany Shih had three hits for the Bearcats. Shih also picked up the win, working the first three innings. Makena Burr went the final four as the pair combined to allow one run on seven hits against Woodside (1-8, 6-12).
Notre Dame-Belmont 21, Castilleja 0
After a six-run first, the Tigers buried the Gators with a 15-run second in a WBAL matchup.
NDB (4-0 WBAL, 13-1 overall) drilled four home runs in the victory with Alexa Couto, Malaina Alifano, Dani DeMera and Katie Johnson all going deep. Johnson drove in a game-high five RBIs for the Tigers, while DeMera and Couto added four RBIs each.
Allison Lui earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, allowing one hit in three innings of work.
Castilleja falls to 0-4 in league play and 0-9 overall.
Mercy-Burlingame 12, King’s Academy 0
Clinging to a 1-0 lead, the Crusaders busted the game open with 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to post the 10-run, mercy-rule win over the Knights in a WBAL meeting.
Mercy (3-1 WBAL, 12-4 overall) clubbed five doubles and a triple during a 13-hit attack. Brenna Taverna drove in a game-high three runs, while Ariana Montiel, Sophia Alterio and Elena Gonzalez each added two RBIs apiece for the Crusaders.
King’s Academy falls to 2-2 in WBAL play and 11-10 overall.
King's Academy falls to 3-3 in league play.
Design Tech 14, Luis Valdez 3
The Dragons scored 14 runs on 13 hits in winning their PSAL game.
D Tech scored four runs in both the first and third innings, and added three runs in the second and fourth frames.
Nia Raghavan, Audrey Zhang, Indiana Oren and Kat Alvarez all had two RBIs to pace D Tech (5-1 PSAL, 11-5). Five pitchers saw work in the circle for the Dragons, with Alaina Montgomery picking up the win.
Baseball
Serra 2, St. Ignatius 1
The Padres returned to WCAL play and were shut out for the first five innings and trailed the Wildcats 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth.
But Serra (3-7 WCAL, 12-10 overall) rallied for two runs in the sixth to pull out the win.
Lucas Schumaker and Will Bowen accounted for the RBIs for the Padres, which made a winner of Ryan Beck, who worked three innings in relief of starter Garrett Carlson, who scattered five hits and allowed a run in four innings.
St. Ignatius falls to 3-7 in WCAL play and 10-10 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 9, El Camino 6
Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Gators exploded for seven runs to take the PAL Ocean Division victory.
SHP (6-3 PAL Ocean, 9-12 overall) remains a game behind division-leading Half Moon Bay.
Kevin Carney and Jake York each drove in a pair of runs for the Gators. Andrew Rocha had three hits and scored twice for SHP.
Brandon Lopez, Isaiah Rose and Evan Viana each had an RBI for El Camino (5-4, 9-11).
Half Moon Bay 20, Woodside 4
The Cougars maintained a one-game lead atop the Ocean Division standings following the rout of the Wildcats.
HMB (7-2 PAL Ocean, 12-9 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and continued to add on: three in the third, two in the fourth and then blew the game open with a seven-run fifth and six-run sixth.
Jared Mettam had a huge game for the Cougars, blasting a pair of three-run homers and driving in seven as he had four hits on the day. Will Moffitt also produced a three-run bomb.
Liam Harrington earned the win, allowing three runs while scattering 11 hits.
Evan Chad paced the offense for Woodside (3-6, 9-10), driving in a pair of runs.
Terra Nova 17, Crystal Springs 2
The Tigers remained undefeated in PAL Lake play with the win over the Gryphons.
With five games left in the regular season, Terra Nova (10-0 PAL Lake, 12-3 overall) needs just one more win to clinch at least a share of the division title.
Crystal Springs (3-6-1, 4-6-1) took a short-lived 2-1 lead after one inning, but the Tigers took command with a nine-run second.
Taj Apparao had an RBI for the Gryphons.
Summit Shasta 24, DCP Alum Rock 1
A 17-run third led the Black Bears to the PSAL win.
Benedict Del Rosario drove in four runs for Summit Shasta (9-1 PSAL, 15-1 overall), while Larry Kuang added three RBIs. Parker Mendoza and Marquez for an four-inning no-hitter, holding Alum Rock to an unearned run while striking out nine.
Boys’ golf
San Mateo 218, Carlmont 227
Parker Politte earned low-medalist honors to help lead the Bearcats past the Scots.
Oscar Morganstern shot a 39 for San Mateo and Andre Chim a 43.
Carlmont was led by Alister Jackson, who carded a 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.