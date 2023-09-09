FRIDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo, M-A co-host first major tournament of season
The 25th annual Scott Roche Invitational water polo tournament began Friday and will run through Saturday.
The tournament was started to honor 1990 Menlo graduate Scott Roche, who went on to star for Princeton. He was killed in a car crash in 1998 just days shy of his 25th birthday. The event has grown to such an extent that Menlo now teams with Menlo-Atherton to produce the tournament.
The tournament features some of the top programs in Northern California, including defending champion La Jolla, Archie Williams-San Anselmo, Clovis West, Davis, Redwood-Larkspur, Rio Americano-Sacramento and San Ramon Valley.
Saturday’s matches start at 8 a.m. at Menlo-Atherton and 8:30 a.m. at Menlo. The championship match is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the Menlo pool. Schedule and results can be found at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19m5vQiTtJkmHAxfOGOIyOPNS5p72-JoS/edit#gid=149746087.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 0
The Panthers cruised past the Ravens in the Bay Division opener, 25-16, 25-22, 25-7.
Ella Duong had a strong all-around match for Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 4-3 overall). She led the offense with 7 kills, added 9 digs and 5 blocks on defense, and added a pair of service aces.
Sophia Knifsend and Jillian Kiniris ran the offense for the Panthers, finishing with 15 and 10 assists, respectively.
Sequoia falls to 0-1 in Bay play and 3-3 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Aragon 0
The Bears handled the Dons in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.
M-A (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-4 overall) got 13 kills from Sienna Morales and a dozen from Daniela Eline. Kiela King served up five aces for the Bears, adding a team-high 11 digs.
Aragon (0-1, 5-7) got a match-high 16 kills from Sophie Rubinstein. Hunter Kwan pumped out 21 assists, while Kathleen Suayan 12 digs for the Dons.
South City 3, Jefferson 0
The Warriors improved to 3-1 with a straight-set 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 victory.
Neveah Davidson and Aniyah Tagoai paced South City, finishing with 8 and 6 kills, respectively.
Liala Kinchen was force from the service line, serving up 7 aces. Isabella Chuong and Davidson added 4 aces each as well. Audrina Lopez led the way defensively, digging up 18 balls.
Carlmont 3, Half Moon Bay 0
All the non-league struggles paid off for the Scots as they blitzed the Cougars in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams, 25-15, 25018, 25-15.
Ava Cardiel had a strong all-around match for HMB (0-1 PAL Bay, 3-5 overall), finishing with 4 kills and 13 digs.
Carlmont improves to 3-5 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Los Gatos 1
The Gators rebounded from five-set loss Marin Catholic to beat the Wildcats, 28-26, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21.
Mia Radeff paced the offense with a 28-kill effort, while also adding 10 digs. Isabelle Marco had a solid all-around performance, finishing with 21 assists, 16 kills and 9 digs.
Kiley McGibben had 22 assists and Ellie Wheeler 11 digs for SHP (7-2).
In other action ...
El Camino (1-0 PAL Ocean, 2-2 overall) opened Ocean Division play with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 win over Terra Nova (0-1, 1-5).
Mills (1-0 PAL Ocean, 1-5 overall) picked up its first win of the season with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 victory over Westmoor (0-1, 0-6).
Woodside (1-0 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) swept past Capuchino (0-1, 1-1).
Summit Shasta (2-0 PSAL, 6-2 overall) beat University Prep Academy (0-2, 2-3) in a PSAL match, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19.
Girls’ tennis
Half Moon Bay 7, Westmoor 0
The Cougars had no problems with Westmoor in a PAL Ocean Division match.
HMB singles players Gracie Anwar, Paige Coffman, Kate Underwood and Maya Anwar all won their matches in straight sets, losing just one game combined.
Overall, the Cougars lost only six games over seven matches.
San Mateo 4, Woodside 3
The Bearcats picked up their first win of the season after beating the Wildcats.
Rishka Mukherjee and Lauren Hong won at singles, while the duos of Dominique Mostafavi and Francesca Wesley, and Jessica Rowe and Gabriela Sapugay won doubles matches.
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 234, Mills 248
Four Knights seniors shot their season-best score to help lead the team to a third straight win in PAL Bay Division play.
But of course it was junior Ashley Johnson who led the way for the third straight time for Hillsdale (3-0 PAL Bay), carding a 2-over 37 at a blustery Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Ava Saiki posted a 45 for the Knights, while Kayla Truong added a 47.
Mills was led by Angela Chen, who finished with a 45.
Sequoia 170, Half Moon Bay 249
The Ravens went low at par-27 Mariners Point Golf Center to beat the Cougar.
Kayla Royer earned low-round honors for Sequoia, posting a 4-over 31. Teammates Megan Elgamen were both one shot back with 32s. TAryn Szeles finished with a 37 and Shawnee Schwartz a 38 for the Ravens, as well.
Carlmont 238, San Mateo 313
Ellie Molhorn posted a 4-over 40 to lead the Scots to the PAL Bay Division victory over the Bearcats at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hillsborough.
San Mateo was led by Anja Voss.
In other action...
Ellie Dowd shot a 40 to lead Burlingame to a win over Capuchino at Fleming Park Wednesday.
