THURSDAY
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
Rachel Reed scored a team-high 10 kills as Hillsdale (3-0 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall) won in four sets 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-22 over Menlo-Atherton. Natasha Abbaszadeh and Ashley Driscoll added nine kills apiece for Hillsdale.
Half Moon Bay 3, Terra Nova 0
Emily Jenar scored 11 kills for Half Moon Bay (2-1 PAL Bay, 7-4 overall) in a rivalry sweep of Terra Nova (0-3, 2-7). Joey Vetrone totaled 29 assists for the Cougars.
In PAL Ocean action: Mills won in four sets 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 over Woodside; and first-place Capuchino (3-0 PAL Ocean) stayed tied atop the PAL Ocean with El Camino and San Mateo with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 win over South City (0-3).
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 7, Half Moon Bay 0
Burlingame No. 1 single Ella Rafferty led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win as the Panthers (1-1 PAL Bay, 1-1 overall) swept all seven matches in straight sets to down Half Moon Bay (0-2, 0-2). No. 1 doubles Kaleia Daga and Izzy Kossar won 6-3, 6-0.
Carlmont 7, Hillsdale 0
It was all battles in singles play, but Carlmont (2-0 PAL Bay) prevailed in all of them to sweep Hillsdale (0-2). Scots No. 1 Chloe Khachadourian defeated Robyn Matsumoto 6-0, 7-6, 10-2; No. 2 Ujala Chauhan topped Gurkiran Sohai 5-7, 6-4, 14-10; No. 3 Katherine Zhang downed Chloe Goh 6-1, 6-7(12), 10-4; and Bhavya Raman defeated Brooke Vaysberg 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Woodside 6, San Mateo 1
The Wildcats (2-0 PAL Bay) swept through singles play on their home court thanks to a comeback victory by No. 1 Camila Jerng, who defeated San Mateo’s Katie Hong 2-6, 6-1, 10-4. The lone win for San Mateo (0-2) came from No. 3 doubles Francesca Wesley and Dominique Mostafavi 6-1, 6-2.
Menlo-Atherton 6, Aragon 1
M-A No. 1 Ava Martin battled back to score a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory over Varsha Jawadi. The Bears (2-0 PAL Bay) swept through singles play with wins from No. 2 Tessa Ellingson, No. 3 Eva Chou and No. 4 Sienna Aylaian. Aragon (1-1) earned a win from No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2.
Capuchino 6, Oceana 1
The Mustangs (3-0 PAL Ocean) swept doubles play in straight sets, fronted by No. 1 doubles Liz Do and Kayle Shum’s 6-0, 6-0 victory. Oceana (0-3) salvaged a win at No. 4 singles with Jhanae Cherissa defeating Joie Wu 6-3, 6-4
Terra Nova 5, South City 0
The Tigers (1-2 PAL Ocean) swept shorthanded South City (0-3), led by No. 1 single Emmy Kravatz’s 6-0, 6-0 win.
Westmoor 4, Mills 3
The Rams (2-1 PAL Ocean) earned a pivotal win at No. 3 doubles with Choon Loo and Catherine Nightingale topping Mills’ Natalie Cheng and Taylor Gee 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 14-12. Westmoor No. 4 single Precious Mangubat also went deep in a super tiebreaker for a 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 win over Kately Chun.
Sequoia 7, El Camino 0
The Ravens (3-0 PAL Ocean) swept through all seven matches at home to top El Camino (2-1). No. 1 single Zoe Zemanek led the way with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside Priory 11, Capuchino 10
Capuchino’s Marcel Laksmono scored three times, but the hat trick was not enough as Priory earned a one-goal victory in PAL Ocean Division action.
Burlingame 15, Sequoia 1
The Panthers scored two double hat tricks with Derek Hymer and Drew Ostrander totaling six goals apiece in a blowout at Sequoia.
Girls’ water polo
Terra Nova 13, San Mateo 8
Jessica Moulds rifled six goals to lead the Tigers (3-0 PAL Ocean) to victory. Isabella Cho paced the Bearcats (2-2) with four goals.
In other PAL Ocean action: Hillsdale (3-1) won 15-10 over Sequoia (1-2); Half Moon Bay (4-0) cruised 10-2 past Mills (0-4); and Burlingame (1-1) earned a 14-11 win over Capuchino (0-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.