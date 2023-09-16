THURSDAY
Volleyball
Burlingame 3, Carlmont 2
The Scots pushed the Panthers to a decisive fifth set, where Burlingame blitzed Carlmont to post the 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2.
Ella Duong , the Daily Journal’s reigning Athlete of the Week, had. a strong all-around match. In addition to her team-high 16 kills, 22 digs and four services aces to lead Burlingame (3-0 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall). Morgan Toomey added 14 kills for the Panthers, Sophia Knifsend dished out 25 assist, while Hayley Filigel had a team-high 23 digs defensively.
Carlmont falls to 2-1 in Bay play and 5-6 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Bears swept the Cougars, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.
Daniela Eline and Duru Ruacan combined for 21 kills — 11 and 10, respectively — to pace the offense for M-A (3-0 PAL Bay, 7-4 overall). Meki Maile directed the Bears’ attack with 23 assists.
Gabby Harrison led the offense for HMB (0-3), finishing with seven kills. Ava Cardiel dug up eight balls for the Cougars.
Mills 3, South City 0
The Vikings moved to 3-0 in PAL Ocean Division play with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Warriors.
Audrina Lopez was a defensive star for South City (1-2), digging up 21 balls. The Warriors’ offense was led by Lesuea Maluia, who finished with four kills.
Mitty 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Tigers hung with the Monarchs despite the WCAL power sweeping past the WBAL contenders in three sets in a non-league match, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Karly Bordin and Gia Rivera each had nine kills to pace the offense for NDB (6-4 overall). Adrinna Agresti had a team-high 11 digs.
Mitty stayed undefeated on the year and moved to 12-0.
In other action ...
Crystal (3-0 WBAL Skyline, 9-2 overall) beat Eastside College Prep (0-2, 1-6) in straight sets.
Aragon (2-1) swept rival Hillsdale (1-2), 25-17, 25-22, 25-17.
San Mateo (1-2 PAL Bay, 11-6 overall) beat Sequoia (0-3, 3-5) in four sets, 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-11.
Capuchino (1-2 PAL Ocean, 2-2 overall) topped Jefferson (0-3, 0-5), 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
Terra Nova (2-1 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall) swept past Westmoor (0-3, 0-8), 25-13, 25-21, 25-4.
The Nueva School (2-1 PSAL Bay, 4-3 overall) rallied from a set down to beat Design Tech (2-1, 5-5), 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 5, Sequoia 2
The Bears (3-1 PAL Bay) got back in the win column, paced by sweeps from No. 1 single Tess Ellingson and No. 1 doubles Jasmine Hou and Sienna Aylaian. Sequoia (2-2) got a gritty victory at No. 4 singles with Tessa Folan coming back to defeat Holy Cheung 1-6, 7-6(6), 10-8. M-A No. 2 Eva Chow; No. 3 Meena Alvi; and No. 2 doubles Marissa Hou and Hailey Hintze also earned wins for the Bears.
Woodside 4, Hillsdale 3
The Wildcats (1-3 PAL Bay) picked up their first league win of the year with a strong doubles showing at home against Hillsdale (0-4). Woodside swept doubles play, with wins from Madeline Lee and Camile Jerng; Kate Cherynk and Chloe DeLeon; and Ava Lee and Isabella Shivananda. The only singles win for the Wildcats was at No. 3, with Annabelle Bechtel topping Hayley Maravillas 7-6(2), 6-0.
Aragon 7, San Mateo 0
The Lady Dons swept through singles play to win at home against crosstown San Mateo. No. 1 Varsha Jawadi; No. 2 Anna He; No. 3 Lian Wang d. Annika Gurnani; and Taylor Lee d. Nisha Siva 7-5, 6-1 each earned wins for Aragon. No. 2 doubles Meilin Rife and Melody Liu battled for a tiebreaker win 2-6, 6-0, 10-6 over Dominique Mostafavi and Francesca Wesley to secure the 7-0 sweep.
El Camino 4, Oceana 3
The Lady Colts (3-0 PAL Ocean) claimed another close win, traveling to Oceana (1-2) where their No. 1 singles and doubles both prevailed. No. 1 single Yasmeen Juhar topped Oceana’s Annabelle Phillips 7-5, 6-2, and No. 1 doubles Ally Tunque and Lia Woo got past Oceana’s Piper Reed and Meadow Dart 6-4, 7-6(5). Oceana No. 2 singles Elin Efektari earned a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Mills 6, Capuchino 1
The Lady Vikings (3-0 PAL Ocean) swept singles play at home to remain tied atop the PAL Ocean Division standings with Half Moon Bay and Mills. No. 1 Kylie Huynh won 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Kaylee Chang won 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Natalie Cheng came back to top Vivi Rogge 1-6, 6-1, 10-2; and No. 4 Taylor Gee won 6-0, 6-1. Cap (1-2) earned its only win at No. 1 doubles with Amelia Bautista and Katarina Sosa downing Emily Anning and Leying Yang 6-3, 6-1.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, St. Francis 3
The Gators knocked off a CCS power in a non-league match.
After splitting the four singles matches — with SHP’s Jena Azmeh winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Berkeley Bernstein winning at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0 — the team match was decided in doubles play. All three went to third-set super tiebreakers, with SHP win at No. 1 and 3: Thalia Stavropoulos and Sadie Goldstein won 2-6, 7-6(1), 10-4, while Addy Amoroso and Ela Viswanathan won 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
In other action ...
Westmoor (2-2 PAL Ocean) swept 7-0 at South City (0-3).
Half Moon Bay (3-0 PAL Ocean) didn’t drop a set at home against Terra Nova (0-4).
Boys’ water polo
Burlingame 8, Priory 7, 4 OT
The Panthers (2-0 PAL Bay) stayed unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play with a marathon win over Priory (1-1) at Hillsdale. Freshman Justin Chiang scored the game-winner in the fourth overtime period to win it.
In other action ...
Half Moon Bay (2-1 PAL Bay) cruised to a 16-3 win at Capuchino (0-3).
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 14, San Mateo 8
Mallory Moore scored eight goals and Samantha Gould had eight blocks to help lead the Tigers over the Bearcats in a PAL Ocean Division match.
Isabella Choi led San Mateo with five goals.
Girls’ golf
Mills 233, San Mateo 291
The Vikings cruised to the team win over the Bearcats at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Mills’ Angelina Chen was the low medalist for Mills, while Anja Voss had the low score for San Mateo.
Menlo School 241, Mercy 256, Notre Dame-SJ 268
The Knights won a WBAL tri-match at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Menlo’s Hailey Kim shot a 2-over 38 to earn low-round honors. Joelle Kim came in with a 5-over 41 and Chloe Lee a 44 for the Knights.
