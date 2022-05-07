THURSDAY
Softball
Hillsdale 9, Burlingame 2
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Knights scored in every inning from the second inning on to pull away for the PAL Bay Division victory.
Hillsdale (8-3 PAL Bay, 12-6 overall) remains in second place in the Bay, a game ahead of third-place Sequoia. The Knights are two games behind division-leading Aragon with three games left to play in the Bay Division.
Alex Bunton went yard and drove two runs, while Hannah Levy went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs as well for the Knight. Claire Shelton went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Kiana Castro earned the win with three innings of work, allowing one run on three hits.
Burlingame (2-10, 7-14-1) got RBIs from Emmie Cate and Olivia Fleming.
Sequoia 9, San Mateo 3
The Ravens remained in third place and in the Bay Division's final automatic transfer spot to CCS with the win over the Bearcats.
Sequoia (8-4 PAL Bay, 15-6 overall) pulled even with Hillsdale in the win column, but remain a game behind in the loss column.
Lilly Santos went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Sequoia. Emerson Seevers and Gigi Odom both drove in a pair of runs for the Ravens.
San Mateo falls to 3-8 in Bay play and 6-12 overall.
Aragon 11, Capuchino 1
The Dons closed in on the Bay Division title with the 10-run, mercy-rule win over the Mustangs.
Aragon (10-1 PAL Bay, 14-4 overall) holds a two-game lead over Hillsdale with three games remaining in league play.
With the score tied at 1, the Dons scored five runs in the third and five more in the fifth.
Terra Nova 9, Menlo-Atherton 5
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and then pulled away for the PAL Ocean Division victory over the Bears.
Eleanor Jonas hit a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs for Terra Nova (8-3 PAL Ocean, 10-9 overall).
M-A falls to 5-6 in Ocean play and 1313 overall.
Notre Dame-Belmont 13, Notre Dame-San Jose 3
The Tigers ran their win streak to 13 and remained undefeated in WBAL play with the win over the Regents.
Alexa Couto hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs for NDB (7-0 WBAL, 16-1 overall), while Katie Johnson added a double and four RBIs of her own.
Allison Lui earned the win, going the first three innings, allowing just one hit.
NDSJ falls to 2-5 in league play and 6-13 overall.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 8, El Camino 2
The Ocean-leading Cougars remained a game ahead of second-place SHP with the win over the Colts with two games remaining in league play.
Trevor Corucinni went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Jared Mettam was 2 for 3 and also drove in a pair of runs for HMB (10-2 PAL Ocean, 15-9 overall).
Ryan Harrington earned the win on the mound for the Cougars, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings of work.
El Camino (5-7, 9-14) was led by Anthony Kallas and Evan Viana, who both had an RBI.
Sacred Heart Prep 8, San Mateo 4
The red-hot Gators completed the sweep of the quickly sinking Bearcats in a PAL Ocean Division match up.
SHP (9-3 PAL Ocean, 12-12 overall) has won four straight and seven of its last nine to surge into second place, a game behind Half Moon Bay. The Gators and Cougars will meet in a two-game set next week to decide the division championship and an automatic berth into the CCS playoffs.
SHP took a 2-0 lead over San Mateo in the first inning and then broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Kevin Carney and Tyler Wong each drove in a pair of runs to pace the offense for the Gators.
The Bearcats got RBIs from Julian Delfin, Arnav Singh, Victor Angulo and Myles Guerrero.
San Mateo (5-7, 12-12) has now lost four in a row and six of its last eight.
Woodside 11, Harker 8, 9 innings
The Eagles jumped all over the Wildcats in the first inning, scoring eight times to lead 8-2, but Woodside rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh and then won it with a three-run ninth.
Ben Giovannetti and Evan Chad each drove in four runs to lead Woodside (5-7 PAL Ocean, 11-11 overall), with Giovannetti going yard twice and Chad cracking a triple.
Harker falls to 1-10 in league play and 3-17 overall.
Priory, 2 South City 0
Panthers pitchers Ronin Park and Hudson Karnes combined to shut down the Warriors in a PAL Lake Division game.
Park went the first five innings for Priory (7-5 PAL Lake, 8-5 overall), giving up just three hits while striking out nine. Karnes earned the two-inning save without allowing a hit.
Karnes and Park also got it done at the plate as each drove in a run.
South City falls to 6-7 in division play and 8-16 overall.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Bellarmine 10
The Gators, the WCAL regular-season champs, advanced to the finals of the WCAL tournament with a win over Bells.
Kai Lockton paced the offense for SHP, scoring six goals and assisting on a seventh. Max Sloat added five goals and an assist for the Gators as well. Ian Dykes scored twice, while Eric Bollar and James Dakin each picked up a pair of assists. SHP goalie Henry Rydberg finished with 12 saves.
