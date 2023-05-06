THURSDAY
Softball
Capuchino 8, Woodside 2
The Mustangs stayed in first place in the PAL Bay Division with the win over the Wildcats.
Capuchino (10-2 PAL Bay, 19-4 overall) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added two more in the second to take control of the game.
Lola Sierra drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs, while Nohemi Livingston went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Jasmine Shapiro also had a double and a run driven in.
Livingston earned the win in the circle, with four innings of no-hit ball and seven strikeouts. Sierra went the final three innings.
Woodside falls to 2-10 in Bay play and 4-15 overall.
Carlmont 6, San Mateo 4
The Scots rallied to beat Bearcats to stay tied with Capuchino in the loss column.
Carlmont (8-2 PAL Bay, 12-7 overall) still has a pair of make-up games to play.
San Mateo (2-9, 4-13) scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead, but Carlmont scored four in the top of the fifth to pull out the win.
Izzy Won had two RBIs for the Scots, while Isabella Wilson and Maddie Wiessinger both had three hits.
Katherine Fung earned the win for Carlmont, coming on in relief in the second inning, trailing 4-2, and pitched five-plus innings of two-hit ball.
Hailey Wallweber and Nia Mapa each collected an RBI for San Mateo.
Burlingame 10, Aragon 3
A six-run fourth propelled the Panthers to the Bay Division win over the Dons.
Keira Parker had a game-high three RBIs for Burlingame (4-8 PAL Bay, 7-10-1 overall), while Olivia Fleming and Lily Grenier each drove in a pair for the Panthers.
Kasey Lyons picked up the win in the circle, with a complete-game effort, allowing two earned runs while scattering eight hits.
Aragon (5-7, 8-12) got two RBIs from freshman Madison Ketcham.
Notre Dame-Belmont 16, Castilleja 0
The Tigers buried the Gators with eight runs in each of the first two innings to post the 15-run, three-run, mercy-rule victory.
Malaina Alifano went 3 for 3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the offense for NDB (4-2 WBAL, 10-9 overall). Jane Hipps added a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Ava Chung, Dani DeMera and Chloe Laddaran each had two RBIs for the Tigers.
Hailey Truong earned the win, giving up one hit in three innings.
Mercy-Burlingame 8, King’s Academy 7
The Crusaders held off the Knights to pick up the WBAL win.
WBAL-leading Mercy (6-1 WBAL, 13-3 overall) led 5-1 after four innings, but King’s (5-2, 13-7) rallied to tie the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Crusaders responded with a four spot in the top of the sixth for an 8-4 lead, but the Knights cut their deficit to one with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Design Tech 15, Latino College Prep 0
The Dragons scored five runs in each of the first three innings to post a 15-run, three-inning, mercy-rule win.
PSAL-leading D Tech (5-0 PSAL, 12-4 overall) got four RBIs from Audrey Zhang, while Jeneva Fletcher, Ella Lewis and Clarissa Gamez each added two RBIs apiece.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 4, El Camino 1
The Gators clinched at least a tie for the PAL Ocean Division crown with the win over the Colts and Hillsdale’s loss to Woodside.
SHP (11-1 PAL Ocean, 18-6-1 overall) has a two-game lead over the Knights with only a two-game set against San Mateo next week to close out the regular season.
After scoring single runs in the first and second for a 2-0 lead, the Gators saw their lead cut in half when El Camino (4-8, 6-12) scored a run in the top of the fourth. But SHP got some breathing room with a two-run bottom of the fifth.
SHP got a complete-effort from freshman pitcher Rallin Covey, who allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine. Max Courson doubled and drove in a run for the Gators, while Mason Chetcuti and Daniel Gee added an RBI each.
El Camino’s Evan Viana and Caleb Voelker combined on the mound to allow two earned runs on five hits. Andy Mak picked up the RBI for the Colts.
Menlo School 7, San Mateo 0
The Knight scored three runs in each of the second and third innings on their way to the shutout win over the Bearcats.
Carson Cleage homered and drove in three runs to pace the offense for Menlo (5-7 PAL Ocean, 13-10 overall). Jake Freewill and Colin Dhaliwal each doubled and drove in a run for the Knights as well.
That made a winner of Ryan Schnell, who pitched a complete game, allowing just three singles and striking out six.
San Mateo falls to 5-7 in league play and 8-14 overall.
Mills 3, Terra Nova 1
The Vikings scored once in the top of the first and added two more in third to beat the Tigers.
Steven Dalton had an RBI for Terra Nova (3-9 PAL Ocean, 6-15 overall).
Mills improves to 4-7 in league play and 6-12 overall.
Westmoor 4, Jefferson 2
All the scoring was done in the first three innings with the Rams coming away with the Lake Division victory.
Javi Manila had two hits and drove in a run to lead the offense for Westmoor (5-5 PAL Lake, 12-8 overall). He also picked up the win on the mound with a complete-game, two-hitter.
Mikaelo Osorio, Harley Alfonso and Matthew Cote also drove in a run apiece for the Rams as well.
Jefferson falls to 1-10 in Lake play and 2-13 overall.
Boys’ tennis
CCS team tournament
Mountain View 5, Aragon 2
The Dons managed only a pair of doubles wins as their season ended with the loss to the Spartans in the first round of the CCS team tournament.
Aragon’s No. 2 doubles team of Jack He and Max Gan posted a 7-5, 6-2 win, while the No. 3 tandem of Ziv Rapoport and Elan Smyla won 6-3, 7-6(2).
In other action ...
In an all-county match, Crystal advanced to face No. 8 seeded Leigh with a 5-2 win over Carlmont.
Boys’ volleyball
PAL CCS play-in match
Menlo-Atherton 3, Mills 0
The Bears punched their ticket to the CCS tournament with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 win over the Ocean Division champion Vikings.
M-A joins PAL Bay Division champion Carlmont in the CCS playoffs.
