FRIDAY
State swimming and diving championships
SHP, San Mateo swimmers in state finals; El Camino’s Tan falters
Audrey J-Cheng and Kaia Li qualified for the state finals in individual events, while the SHP 200 medley relay team also qualified for Saturday’s swimming finals in Clovis.
J-Cheng qualified individually in both the 200 free and the 100 breast. J-Cheng finished third at CCS in the 200 free and was 7th at the state trials with a time of 1:50.49, knocking more than a second off her CCS time of 1:51.81. In the 100 breaststroke, an event in which J-Cheng finished second at CCS, she was sixth in the state trials with a time of 1:02.40.
Li, who was second in the 200 individual medley at CCS, finished fourth in Clovis with a time of 2:01.30.
Li and J-Cheng were joined by Katelyn Chan and Brienz Lang and finished sixth in qualifying for the 200 medley relay.
San Mateo’s Parker Del Balso also qualified for the final in the 100 backstroke, finishing with the sixth-fastest qualifying time of 55.05. The top qualifying time is 52.40 by Santa Margarita’s Teagan O’Dell.
El Camino’s Jeremy Tan, however, struggled in his events. The CCS champion the 100 back, Tan didn’t make either the final or the consolation final with a 17th-place finish in a time of 50.12.
In the 100 fly, an event Tan finished in second at CCS, he barely qualified for the consolation final, finishing 12th in a time of 49.77.
The top eight swimmers swim in the “A” final and the next eight in the “B” final.
M-A’s Leung finishes 7th in 1-meter diving
Menlo-Atherton senior Chloe Leung took seventh place with a total score of 454.85. She came into the competition with a qualifying score of 488.40 from her second-place finish at the CCS championship.
Carlmont freshman Camille Chung finished in 12th place with a score of 415.65. Her qualifying score was 457.85, which was good for fourth at CCS.
CCS champion Paige Lai of Castilleja, was third at state, which was won by San Juan Hills’ Avery Giese, who posted a score of 497.00, who was seeded No. 4 coming into the finals.
THURSDAY
CCS boys’ volleyball
Seasons end for Serra, Carlmont
Both the Padres and Scots were eliminated from the CCS Division I bracket with semifinal losses.
Second-seeded Serra (20-16) was knocked out by No. 3 Homestead (20-15) in straight sets, 26-24, 25-12, 25-14.
Carlmont (19-8), the No. 4 seed, was swept by top-seeded Monta Vista (20-12), 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.
Homestead and Monta Vista will meet for the CCS Division I title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis High School.
Softball
Aragon 18, Carlmont 14
The Dons and Scots banged the ball all over the ball yard and when the dust settled, Aragon walked away with the win.
Aragon (12-1 PAL Bay, 16-4 overall) led 4-1 after one inning, but Carlmont (9-5, 12-9) cut the lead to 5-4 after two. From there, the two went back and forth. A seven-run fifth gave the Dons some breathing room with a 15-6 lead, but the Scots scored 10 runs over the final three innings, including six in the bottom of the sixth.
The teams combined for 34 hits.
Aragon’s Rae D’Amato had a big game at the plate, driving in a game-high five runs while going 2 for 5. Caroline Harger added four RBIs for the Dons, going 4 for 5 with three doubles, while Liv DiNardo pounded out a pair of homers. Brooke Tran also drove in a pair for Aragon.
Carlmont hit four homers for the game, one each from Jasleen Singh, Ava Conti, Sassie Block and Izzy Won. Singh, who also had a double, along with Block, Won and Grace Schumacher all drove in three runs for the Scots.
Woodside 2, Burlingame 1
The Wildcats scored single runs in the second and fifth innings to hold off the Panthers in the season finale for both squads.
Angie Sugar and Savannah Truby each doubled and drove in a run for Woodside (2-12 PAL Bay, 7-16 overall). Lily Greiner accounted for the RBI for Burlingame (2-12, 7-16-1).
Brooke Faure earned the win with a complete-game effort, holding the Panthers to just one run on two hits. Kasey Lyons was the hard-luck loser for Burlingame. She, too, pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits but giving up just the two runs.
Hillsdale 2, San Mateo 0
Runs in the first and third innings proved to be enough for the Knights.
Alex Bunton drilled a home run and drove in both runs for Hillsdale (9-4 PAL Bay, 13-7 overall) to make a winner of pitcher Lexi Kuka, who allowed three hits and struck out eight in five innings of work. Kiana Castro earned the save with two innings of one-hit ball.
San Mateo ends the season 3-11 in Bay play and 6-15 overall. Hillsdale is in line to advance to the CCS playoffs.
Baseball
Menlo School 6, El Camino 0
The Knights finished third in the PAL Ocean Division standings after completing a two-game sweep over the Colts.
Ryan Schnell was fantastic on the mound for Menlo, allowing just three hits while pitching a complete game. Schnell also helped his cause offensively, driving in a run.
Jake Bianchi led the offense for Menlo (9-5 PAL Ocean, 13-10-1 overall), going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
San Mateo 6, Harker 5, 8 innings
The Bearcats helped their chances of earning an at-large bid to CCS with the extra-inning win over the Eagles.
With the win, San Mateo finished Ocean Division play at 7-7 and the Bearcats’ overall record improved to 14-13.
Aisea Scheller singled home the winning run in top of the eighth to give the Bearcats the win and make a winner of Myles Guerrero, who pitched the final five innings, striking out four. Victor Angulo drove in two runs for San Mateo.
Harker ends the season 2-12 in Ocean play and 4-19 overall.
Woodside 4, Mills 0
The Wildcats completed the sweep of the Vikings in the regular-season finale for both.
Woodside (7-7 PAL Ocean, 14-11 overall) scored single runs in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. With the win, the Wildcats are eligible to apply for an at-large bid to CCS.
Evan Chad had two doubles and drove in a run for the Wildcats, who also got RBIs from Chris Fancher and Braiden Boswell.
Mills finishes the season 5-9 in Ocean play, 10-15 overall.
