THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
No. 7 Menlo School 48, No. 15 Summit Prep 38
The Knights advanced to the semifinals of the Nor Cal Division IV bracket with the win over the Black Bears.
Menlo (17-10) will be at No. 6 Hillsdale (23-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Trailing by three after the first quarter, Menlo blitzed Summit Shasta (22-3) in the second, outscoring the Black Bears 20-7. The Knights eventually stretched their lead to 20, but Summit Shasta rallied, cutting it to 10 in the fourth, but would get no closer.
Ruiqi Liu led Menlo with 19 points and eight rebounds. Karen Xin added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Riley Jensen added eight points and eight rebounds for the Knights.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 224, Sequoia 239
The Dons improved to 2-0 in PAL Bay play after beating the Ravens at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Lequan Wang led Aragon for the second match in a row, posting an even-par 36 for low-round honors. Sam Higaki carded a 40 and Alex Tu a 45 for the Dons.
Sequoia was led by Sahne Royer, who shot a 43. Ian Bamford came in with a 47 and Jack Kempton a 48 for the Ravens.
San Mateo 230, Woodside 235
Parker Pilotte shot a 39 and Oscar Morganstern a47 to lead the Bearcats to the win over the Wildcats.
San Mateo improves to 2-1 in PAL Bay matches.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo School 6, Crystal 1
The Knights, the defending WBAL, CCS and Nor Cal champs, opened defense of all their titles with a win over the Gryphons.
Cooper Han, a sophomore, Tudor Baicu, Nikhil Agarwal all won their singles matches, while the Knights would sweep the doubles.
Baseball
Menlo School 5, Milpitas 2
The Knights topped the Trojans in their home opener.
Menlo (3-1) fell behind 2-0 before tying the game in the fourth on an RBI triple from Jake Bianchi and an RBI single from Jake Sonsini. The Knights then scored three unearned in the fifth to take the win.
Ryan Schnell, who pitched a no-hitter last Friday, was nails again. He worked five innings, striking out six, while allowing two earned runs while scattering six hits. Bianchi got the save, working the final two innings, striking out four.
Sacred Heart Prep 2, Sequoia 2, 9 innings
The Gators and Ravens played to a tie after nine innings in a game called because of darkness.
SHP (1-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Sequoia (3-1-1) tying it with a run in the top of the sixth, forcing extra innings. Both teams scored a run in the eighth. The scoreline for both teams was identical: two runs, on six hits, with one error each.
SHP’s Connor Schmalzle and Sequoia’s Ian Holt hooked up in a classic pitcher’s duel. Holt worked five innings, allowing an earned run and striking out five. Schmalzle worked into the sixth, also allowing one run. Neither factored in the decision.
Burlingame 7, Sacred Heart Cathedral 2
The Panthers snapped a 1-all tie with a six-run bottom of the sixth to beat the Irish at Washington Park.
Will Robbins had a pair of hits and drove in two runs for Burlingame (2-0). Lukas Habelt also had two hits and an RBI. Luca Scatena earned the win, striking out five in five innings of work.
Half Moon Bay 5, San Mateo 1
Aidan Vazquez drove in three runs to pace the Cougars past the Bearcats.
HMB (2-3) pitcher Liam Harrington worked six innings, allowing one run while scattering seven hits. Devin Costa pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the Cougars.
Victor Angulo and Evan Harris had two hits each for San Mateo (0-3).
Westmoor 13, SF Waldorf 5
The Rams scored five runs in each of the first two innings and kept adding on in a non-league win over the Wolverines.
Antonio Santana had a big game for Westmoor (2-0). He went 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Javi Manila and Nicholas Au each drove in a pair of runs for the Rams as well.
Four Westmoor pitchers saw action, with Matthew Cote earning the win. Cote, MJ Lim, Adrian Marquez and Josh Zhang combined to strike out 11 Waldorf batters.
Woodside 17, South City 0
The Wildcats opened the game with 11 runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Ryan Dodge absolutely mashed for Woodside (3-0) as he jack three home runs and drove in seven while going 3-for-4 with four runs scored.
Jacob Mathenia drove in two while Baiden Boswell was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.
Chris Fancher got the start, but worked only one inning, striking out two. Dylan Babcock went the rest of the way, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
South City (1-2) was led by freshman Emilio Oseguera, who collected three hits. Jared Tejada and Giovanni Bernal, another freshman, both had two hits for the Warriors.
Softball
Mitty 8, Carlmont 2
The Scots jumped into the deep end of the pool in their season opener, dropping the decision to the CCS power Monarchs.
Mitty (1-0) led 4-2 after four innings, but put the game away with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
Ava Conti and Lindsay Roth each drove in a run for Carlmont (0-1), with Roth picking up two hits.
The Scots are the defending CCS Division III champs.
Los Altos 13, Woodside 2
The Eagles posted the non-league, mercy-rule win over the Wildcats.
Junior Kayla Wayne drove in both runs for Woodside (0-1) with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning. Marissa Calderon, a freshman, had two hits for the Wildcats.
San Mateo 7, St. Ignatius 1
Tied 1-1 after two, the Bearcats took control with three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to beat the Wildcats.
Hailey Wallweber accounted for the only RBI for San Mateo (1-0). Lillian Bernard had a pair of hits as the Bearcats scored seven runs on just five total hits.
Makena Burr earned the win, working four innings, allowing just two hits.
Sequoia 5, Mountain View 0
Gigi Odom drove in a pair of runs to lead the Ravens past the Spartans.
Emerson Seevers and Ainsley Waddell each had two hits for Sequoia (1-0), with Waddell also earning the win in the pitcher’s circle. She tossed a complete game, striking out a whopping 16 batters and allowing just four hits.
Valley Christian 8, Notre Dame-Belmont 3
Hailey Truong drove in two runs for the Tigers, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a season-opening loss to the Warriors.
Malaina Alifano and Juliette Ramirez each had two hits and an RBI for NDB (0-1), while Abbey Earnshaw also added a pair of knocks.
Santa Teresa 11, Aragon 2
The Dons are off to a tough start following the Liv DiNardo-Megan Grant Era, having dropped their first two games of the season and scoring a combined three runs.
Aragon (0-2) gave up two runs in the top of the first, but came right back with two in the bottom, but it was all Saints after that.
