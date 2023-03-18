THURSDAY
Baseball
Crystal 9, Westmoor 0
It was the Sam Young Show for the Gryphons as his no-hitter helped carry his team to the PAL Lake Division win over the Rams.
Young worked a complete game, with four walks preventing him from the perfecto.
Along the way, Young struck out 15 of the 26 batters he faced.
Offensively, Crystal (1-1 PAL Lake, 2-1 overall) Timmy Raab and Alex Rojas each drove in two runs.
Westmoor falls to 1-1 in Lake play and 4-3 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 7, Woodside 5
The Gators used a five-run fifth to propel them to the series sweep of the Wildcats in the first week of the Ocean Division campaign.
Tyler Wong hit his third home run of the season and drove in two runs for SHP (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-2-1 overall). Devin Saltzgaber, who picked up the win on the mound Wednesday, doubled and drove in a run for the Gators Thursday.
Four Gators took the mound, with Alex Feinstein picking up the win.
Woodside (0-2, 5-2-1) got RBIs from Dakota Ellis, Ryan Dodge and Braiden Boswell.
In other action …
Kennedy-Fremont beat South City, 12-3.
Softball
Hillsdale 8, Woodside 0
The Knights scored three in the first on their way to the shutout win over the Wildcats in the Bay Division opener for both teams.
Hillsdale (1-0 PAL Bay, 4-0 overall) scored all its runs in the first four innings. Lexi Kuka went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Knights, while also picking up the win in the circle.
Mia DeMartini also doubled and drove in a pair of the runs for Hillsdale.
Kuka was joined by Ashley Driscoll and Zoe Nightengale in the circle, combined to allow just five hits, while striking out 10.
Woodside falls to 0-1 in league play and 0-4 overall.
Sequoia 6, San Mateo 0
After a scoreless three innings, the Ravens finally got the bats going over the second half of the game, scoring all their runs in the last four innings to pick up a Bay Division-opening victory.
Nisha Mehta drove in a pair of runs for Sequoia (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-0 overall), with Emerson Seevers, Claire Sarrail, Mackenzie Jackson, Ainsley Waddell and Gigi Odom all driving in a run apiece for the Ravens.
Waddell earned the win, pitching a complete game while scattering three hits and striking out 10.
San Mateo falls to 0-1 and 1-3.
Capuchino 6, Valley Christian 5
The Mustangs pushed a run across in the bottom of the ninth to dispatch the Warriors in a non-league game.
Capuchino (3-0) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Valley (4-2) scored four in the third and added another run in the top of the sixth, but the Mustangs tied the game at 5 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Avery Montroni went deep for the Mustangs, driving in a pair of runs. Kira Forsberg, Alexis Centeno and Nohemi Livingston all drove in a run for the Mustangs as well.
Livingston got the win, allowing five runs on six hits, but striking out 12.
St. Francis 2, Aragon 1
The Dons scored an unearned run as Lancers pitcher Kate Munnerlyn tossed a non-traditional no-hitter.
Kendall Makuta drew a walk in top of the third inning and ended up coming around to score.
St. Francis (2-0) answered with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Brooke Tran was the hard-luck loser for Aragon (1-5). She pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Boys’ golf
Hillsdale 217, Sequoia 224
Alejandro Formosa led the Knights to the PAL Bay Division win over the Ravens on the front 9 at Crystal Springs Golf Club.
Formosa, a sophomore, carded a 4-over 40 for low-round honors. Seniors Maddox Meighan finished with a 42 and Jacob Lee came in with a 43 for the Knights as well.
Sequoia was led by sophomore Shawn Royer, who finished with a 42. Jack Kempton, another sophomore, carded a 44.
Burlingame 203, San Mateo 221
Parker Pilotte earned low-round honors for the Bearcats, carding an even-par 36. Oscar Morganstern added a 42 for San Mateo.
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 6, Burlingame 1
The Bearcats remained unbeaten in PAL Bay play after cruising past the Panthers.
The match of the day came at No. 3 doubles, where San Mateo’s Paolo Toledo and Srinand Perumal outlasted Burlingame’s Noah Chang and Griffin Reese in three sets, 6-2, 7-6(4), 14-12.
San Mateo improved to 5-0 in Bay play, while Burlingame fell to 1-4.
Aragon 7, Hillsdale 0
The Dons won all seven matches in straight sets.
Keiya Wada, playing at No. 3 singles, posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory. The No. 2 doubles team of Jack He and Ziv Rapoport won 6-1, 6-0.
Menlo-Atherton 5, Half Moon Bay 2
The Bears, playing just their third Bay Division match, beat the Cougars.
M-A’s No. 1 doubles team of Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst posted a 6-0, 6-0. In the match of the day, HMB’s Brian Booher rallied from a set down to beat Frode Solem, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Sequoia 6, El Camino 1
The Ravens dominated in the doubles matches to take the Ocean Division win.
Two of the matches went three sets, with each team winning one. Sequoia’s Jonah Lipson got past El Camino’s Darren Xie, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8. At No. 1 singles, the Colts’ Raeven Rudio posted a 3-6, 7-5, 10-6 win over the Ravens’ Cole McKenney.
In other action …
Oceana beat Westmoor, 5-2.
Woodside beat Capuchino, 7-0.
Badminton
Bay Division
Mills 23, Menlo-Atherton 7
Carlmont 29, Westmoor 1
Burlingame 21, El Camino 9
Aragon 16, San Mateo 14
Ocean Division
Hillsdale 19, South City 11
Capuchino 25, Terra Nova 5
