THURSDAY
College softball
San Mateo 8, Monterey Peninsula 7
After the Lobos scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 7-5 lead, but the Bulldogs scored three in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.
It is the second one-run win in a row for CSM (4-0 Coast Conference, 19-2 overall), which needed eight innings to get past West Valley Tuesday.
Monterey (2-3, 12-9-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but CSM responded with three runs in the bottom of the second.
The Lobos, however, came back with a four-spot in the top of the third for a 5-3 lead. The Bulldogs, however, tied the game with a two-run fifth.
Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) helped pace the CSM offense, cracking a pair of doubles and driving in a team-high three runs. Celeste Casillas (Arroyo-San Lorenzo) and Sarah Giles (San Lorenzo) each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
Chloe Moffitt (Half Moon Bay) improved to 8-0 in the pitcher’s circle, although she struggled through five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits.
Baseball
Priory 9, Crystal Springs 5
The Panthers scored six runs in the third to pull away for the PAL Lake Division win over the Gryphons at Sea Cloud Park in Foster City.
Priory (1-0 PAL Lake, 2-0 overall) scored six runs on just three hits.
Brandon Ma, a freshman, drove in two runs for for Crystal Springs (0-1, 1-1).
Terra Nova 7, Westmoor 2
The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers tied the game with two runs in the fourth and took the lead with a three-run fifth.
Terra Nova tacked on single runs in each of the last two innigns.
Zach Allen worked six innings in picking up the win, striking out seven while allowing two runs on just two hits.
Caleb Catalano had two hits, including a double for Terra Nova (1-0 PAL Lake, 1-1 overall).
Design Tech 17, Monta Vista 16
The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead and propel them to the marathon victory.
Steven Maganaris drilled a 2-0 pitch for a two-run single to give D Tech (2-1) the lead.
Spencer Gradek’s three-run triple highlighted a six-run third inning for the Dragons, while Willem Berry tripled and drove in a run for D Tech as well.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 202, Carlmont 237
Sam Higaki and Lequan Wang went 1-2 again in leading the Dons to their second win of the week at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Higaki earned low-round honors for the second time in a row, finishing with an impressive 1-under 35. Wang was right behind, coming in with an even-par 36. Alex Kao and Isaiah Lott both had 41s, while Leo Bartlett rounded out the day with a fifth sub-50 round, ending with a 49.
Carlmont was led by Jacob Young and Luke Chainey, who both shto 46. Prithri Dixit had a 47 and Alister Jackson and Wingston Singh 49s for the Scots.
San Mateo 231, Menlo-Atherton 238
The Bearcats got a 2-over 37 from Parker Politte to lead them to their first PAL Bay Division victory of the year at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Andre Chim finished with a 4-over 39 and Oscar Morganstern a 46 for San Mateo as well.
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 7, Mills 0
Nicholas Chang won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Juan Toledo and Vishag Kodisvaran, to help the Bearcats to the win over the Vikings.
San Mateo improves to 2-2 in PAL Bay Division play, while Mills falls to 0-4.
El Camino 5, Westmoor 2
El Camino’s Adrian Palafox outlasted Westmoor’s Jayden Ng at No. 1 singles in the day’s most exciting match.
Palafox opened by winning the first set, 6-2, but Ng rallied to win the second, 6-3. In the third-set, super-tiebreaker, Palafox prevailed, 10-5.
It was the first win in Ocean Division play for El Camino (1-2), while Westmoor fell to 0-4.
Menlo School 7, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Knights posted their fourth straight shutout in beating the rival Gators.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 17, Los Altos 5
Colin Kryger and Joe Noble each scored four goals to lead the Bears past the Eagles.
Malone Lohmann factored into 10 goals — he scored twice and assisted on eight more. Goalies Olivier Yuk and Evan Lindahl combined for four saves.
Badminton
Carlmont 27, Burlingame 3
Carlmont’s Ethan and Elise Hsu dropped a combined four points in winning their No. 1 singles matches. Ethan Hsu posted a 21-1, 21-2 win, while Elise Hsu was even more dominant, winning 21-1, 21-0.
In other action …
Mills beat Westmoor 27-3. … San Mateo held off South City, 19-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.